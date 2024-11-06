Product Design students get creative to honour Remembrance Day

A group of Product Design students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been developing their creative skills by building a range of products to exhibit and raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

Students were asked to work on behalf of the British Legion to create a sculpture with enamel poppies left over from previous years.

As a result, students created the sculpture using a variation of equipment and techniques. They also crafted 80 sculptured soldiers with enamel poppies and a wooden plaque stating, ‘Lest We Forget.’ The sculptures will be exhibited when Public Services learners sell poppies and new poppy pins in Coopers Square in the lead-up to Remembrance Day. Some students have already begun selling poppies at Tesco in Burton, where the Lord Mayor visited their poppy stall.

In addition, Public Services students will participate in a remembrance parade and service to mark Armistice Day on Monday, November 11th. The event will see over 40 students from the College’s Public Services course marching in uniform through the Memorial Gardens outside the College, followed by a two-minute silence and the laying of a wreath at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

William Moorley, Course Leader at BSDC said: “We’re proud to have contributed to this project for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. Our students dedicated time and research to craft sculptures that honoured the brief. Collaborating with local employers and organizations like this is a priority for the College, as it provides our learners with invaluable real-world experience while positively impacting the community.”