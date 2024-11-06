Olympic sprinter joins outstanding students as they are honoured at inspiring awards evening

Double Olympic medallist Desirèe Henry was the special guest at the New City College Student Achievement Awards presentation evening where exceptional students were celebrated for their dedication and commitment.

Sprinter Desirèe, who won a silver medal in this year’s 2024 Paris Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games, spoke about resilience and never giving up.

She told the winning students, their families, teachers and VIP guests how she started running because she wanted to be like her older sister. Throughout her career she has had many triumphs but also devastating setbacks and through perseverance and overcoming adversity, she has realised her dream of being an Olympian.

Held at the Leonardo Royal London City hotel, the event was a night to remember for the students, who came from all NCC’s east London and Essex campuses – Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Epping Forest, Ardleigh Green (Hornchurch), Havering Sixth Form, Redbridge and Rainham. They were presented with trophies and received glowing testimonials for showing determination, endeavour, strength and achieving beyond expectation.

The awards ceremony raised awareness of all the brilliant things that New City College and its students do – serving communities, partnering businesses and supporting success. Many of the students receiving awards were examples of how their learning has had a profound effect on their lives.

Some had overcome personal tragedy or illness, others had shown compassion for their peers – but all the winners were role models who had brought positivity to the classroom.

The 200 guests, including business professionals, sponsors, councillors and mayors from local boroughs, were entertained by music and performing arts students from NCC Ardleigh Green Campus with an interval performance of a Dreamgirls song and dance routine.

The 36 awards included Team of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to the Community, Outstanding Achievement, Student Ambassador of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

CEO and Group Principal Gerry McDonald, closing the ceremony, said the evening had illustrated how New City College has such an important role to play in the lives of young students and adult learners alike – with a wide reach across diverse communities. He said the college would continue to strive to provide outstanding training and skills development to help all students go on to successful futures.

Gerry told the audience:

“I have been so impressed and inspired by our students and their stories tonight. We are immensely proud of all of them for these incredible achievements. I want to thank Desirèe for her truly passionate and positive speech and I want to thank my teaching and support staff colleagues who have helped our students reach such high standards of progress and achievement.”