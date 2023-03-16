« All Events

Practitioner Action Research is gaining traction in the post-16 sector as an effective way of bringing about improvements in teaching, learning and assessment.To explain how Practitioner Action Research can bring about improvements in Teaching, Learning and Assessment which recognise practitioners’ professionalism whilst empowering them to identify and make changes to their practice.To support tutors, trainers and assessors to: • reflect on their practice. • identify an area they would like to change or improve. • explore and monitor alternative approaches with their students. • share their research with colleagues and the wider sector.Participants will have knowledge and understanding about Practitioner Action Research and how to conduct it. They will recognise how it can impact on the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and the student experience and how to get it up and running in their organisation.Member: £99.00 + VAT Non-member: £249.00 + VAT