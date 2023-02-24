« All Events

Facilitator

James Houston holds qualified teacher status with a Certificate in Education; he also has a BSc in engineering construction management. James has held senior management roles in both general further education colleges and independent training providers. He currently works as an independent advisor supporting FIN, focusing on the quality of education. He also takes a specific interest in apprenticeship delivery, having commenced his career as an apprentice. James has gained significant experience over sixteen years of inspecting provision in the learning and skills sector, initially as an inspector with the Adult Learning Inspectorate and latterly with Ofsted. In 2005 he was seconded full time to the DfE on the national Standards Unit teaching and learning programme, leading on developing resources to support teachers and trainers develop their skills. He has also visited Saudi Arabia, where he led a team of writers developing learning resources for a technical college in the Kingdom.

Related Events

Join FIN’s ongoing members only working group, meeting every couple of months discussing and sharing best practice ideas around safeguarding and sexual harassment. Members share resources, links, discuss outcomes of recent changes within their organisations and assist each other by sharing anything they feel has been a valuable implementation to aid keeping learners safe. Facilitated by FIN’s principal advisor and resource creator James Houston. Topics for this session: – Sexual, healthy relationships and understanding consent within the LGBT community. – Sexual, healthy relationships and understanding consent within different ethnic groups.