Haneef scoops gold in bricklaying competition

Haneef Harriffudin, a Bricklaying student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently used his high-level technical skills to win a gold medal in the Junior category of the Guild of Bricklayers regional competition.

The competition, held at South Staffs College, Cannock Campus on Wednesday 24th April saw students from across the Midlands battling it out to become regional winners.

The Guild of Bricklayers competition aims to help promote and maintain the highest standards of craftsmanship in brickwork. Students were presented with drawings and the budding bricklayers then had a set time to reproduce brickwork models which were judged by industry experts.

Haneef attends BSDC’s Stephen Burke Construction Academy based in Swadlincote from The Royal School for the Deaf in Derby. He is currently studying Level 3 Brickwork, having previously completed Level 2 Brickwork and Level 3 Joinery. During the competition, Haneef displayed exceptional bricklaying skills and attention to detail, which led to him securing the gold medal.

Haneef commented: “It was the first time that I have entered a competition such as this, so I was nervous. I was set the task of building a decorative brick wall within a five-hour time period. I was determined, focused and committed to finishing the task. At the end of the day, when the judge assessed the walls, I was pleasantly surprised and shocked to find out that I won the junior section.”

After his success in the Midlands Regional Heat, Haneef will now represent his college and region on a national platform during the Grand Final, set to be held at Herts Regional College, Broxbourne Campus on 20th June 2024.

The competition is a testament to the continued importance of traditional skills, showcasing the next generation of skilled bricklayers set to enter the construction industry. David Shepherd, Course Leader for Bricklaying at BSDC said: “Nothing can beat the moment when a learner achieves success in their chosen field, overcoming barriers and gaining recognition for all their hard work. The look of joy on their faces as they celebrate their accomplishments is one of the greatest rewards of teaching. I am so proud of Haneef and what he has done; I hope he goes on to have a long and successful career in whatever he chooses to do. Well done Haneef!”