Clara kicks off global adventure with Camp America

Clara Norcross, a Level 3 Football & Education programme student from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is currently undertaking a three-month sports coaching placement with Camp America in Boston.

Clara found out about the opportunity during her college studies on the Football and Education programme in partnership with Burton Albion Community Trust (BACT). The course is designed to guide males and females aged 16-19 through their journey as student athletes. It combines practical and theory-based approaches to increase an athlete’s performance on the field and increase their knowledge of the wider sporting industry.

Clara commented: “I originally started sixth form but I felt it was quite regimented and not like the real world. I chose college because I feel it’s better at preparing you for the real world. My course was half coursework and half football. I have a lot of energy, so it was good to have something to transfer my energy onto outside the classroom. I’ve learned lots of skills, such as working as a team, not only playing football but working together with my classmates to fundraise for a trip to Wales. I’ve also learned how to be myself and put who I am into my work.”

The partnership with Burton Albion provided Clara and her peers with unique opportunities. She explained: “Our coaches work with college tutors to make sure we get the best outcomes. We have had some amazing opportunities that you wouldn’t get anywhere else – we had the opportunity to train at St. George’s Park and even got to wave off the women’s team for the Euros.”

Clara’s sporting achievements are impressive, including securing second place in the league and reaching the final of the AoC Sport National Championships. In 2022, Clara’s involvement with the Burton Albion Community Trust led her to Ghana, where she participated in community service projects. Speaking about the trip, she said: “While we were there, we built a canteen to give the children a place to eat, built a well, put up some football goals and gave some sports lessons to the children. The trip really made me appreciate how lucky we are, and it has made me want to do more.”

Clara’s next adventure will take her to Boston, where she will specialise in football coaching at Camp America, an organisation that provides opportunities for young people to work at summer camps in the U.S. She said: “I attended a Camp America fair in London and signed up to it from there. I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to travel while doing what I enjoy.”

Looking ahead, Clara is keeping her career options open, driven by a desire to use her passion for sport to make a positive impact. She added: “There are many different avenues I would be interested in exploring, from helping less advantaged people get into sport, to making sport more accessible for the elderly. I want to use my passion for sport to make a difference in people’s lives.”