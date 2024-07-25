Learners OVERCLOCK their education with work experience placements

Three Creative Media learners from Stoke on Trent College are reaping the benefits from work experience at the UK’s leading online retailer of PC systems and components.

Lara Costa, George Smith-Briggs and Charlie Horton have all completed 2 weeks of work experience with Overclockers UK this summer.

George, who has recently completed his studies in Level 3, Creative Media Production is progressing to University in September, where he will study Digital Video production and Marketing at the University of Salford.

George Smith-Briggs said:

“This was one of the best work experiences I’ve done!

“Being with Overclockers UK for two weeks gave me an amazing insight into what they do and I had the pleasure of creating social media posts and videos for them. I had the role of Short Content and social media executive working with Jacob Morgan from Overclockers UK.

“It was such a friendly and welcoming environment as well; what Stoke-on-Trent College and Overclockers UK set up was definitely something which helped me overcome nerves being in the industry environment and allowed me to show the skills I have learned at college on a professional level.”

Lara undertook a Videographer role and produced Overclockers’ weekly YouTube show and TikTok content, Charlie wrote blogs and undertook product photography with George producing digital content for Facebook, X and TikTok channels, for the business who are based on the Ceramic Valley Enterprise Zone in Stoke-on-Trent.

The partnership with Overclockers UK and Stoke on Trent College has developed over several months as an innovative way for learners to develop their skills in a trusted and rapidly growing local employer.

Gareth Johnson, Head of Digital at Overclockers UK said:

“It was a pleasure to have Charlie, George and Lara in the Overclockers UK marketing team, giving them an insight to how we work, and working with them to bring their fresh ideas and creativity to life which can now be seen across our marketing channels.”

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal said:

“Our learners have flourished through the partnership with Overclockers UK. The work placements have given them invaluable experience and skills development in real-world environments with useful, structured feedback from industry professionals.

“We’re looking forward to continuing this exciting partnership with Overclockers UK as part of our new T-Level in Media, Broadcast and Production, which starts in September.”