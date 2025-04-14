Awards recognition and new first aid courses at Telford College

Telford College has been shortlisted for an innovation prize at this year’s Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

The college, which is currently expanding with the creation of a new sixth form centre in Telford town centre’s Station Quarter, is up for the ‘Trailblazer’ award.

Two adult learners who study at the college – Keely-Hill Harding and Kimberley Pearce – are also in the running for an ‘inspirational adult learner’ award.

The innovation entry was built around the college’s ground-breaking virtual reality training software which is being used to prepare health and social care students for the demands of the workplace by simulating real-world scenarios.

Representatives of the college have already jetted out to the United States to showcase the project and take part in a panel debate at the SXSW EDU Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas.

“We wanted to explore the use of immersive learning to rehearse challenging moments,” said Caroline Bastow, Telford College’s vice principal for support and performance.

“It gives students a safe place to enter a world with no distractions, where they can experience difficult emotions and discuss them with their tutors and peers. We are delighted to have been recognised and shortlisted for this fantastic award.”

The virtual reality software was created by Telford College in partnership with experience design experts Inizio Engage XD, working closely with senior officials from the NHS.

The winners of the 2025 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards will be announced in front of an audience of around 700 people on June 20 at Telford International Centre.

Meanwhile, the college has also launched a series of new short courses designed to provide staff with vital first aid skills needed in the workplace.

Three-day programmes covering first aid at work or paediatric first aid are now available, alongside intensive one-day options with a focus on emergency workplace or paediatric first aid training.

The courses are based in the clinical skills centre at the college’s Wellington campus, but are also available as a ‘blended learning’ programme with two days on site, and one day of modules delivered online.

For groups of 12 candidates or more, the college’s clinical educators can also deliver the course at a company’s premises.

The first aid at work course covers topics such as the role of a registered first aider, CPR, use of a defibrillator, assessing and managing an incident, and dealing with specific cases such as heart attack, stroke, diabetes, burns, bleeding, head and spinal injuries, and more.

The paediatric first aid programme, which is being offered free to Telford College early years apprentices, explains critical skills needed to manage emergencies involving children and infants.

“These new courses have all been created in response to requests from employers and are delivered by our clinical educators,” said Sue Williams, business programme manager for early years and education at Telford College.

“Regulations are changing from September this year, meaning early years apprentices and students on long term placements are required to have paediatric first aid training to be counted in ratios at the level below their study programme.

“If all staff from an early years setting complete paediatric first aid training, it can apply for Millies Mark, an accreditation only awarded to settings with 100% of staff who are Psychological First Aid (PFA) trained.”

The first Emergency First Aid at work course starts on May 8, with the emergency paediatric first aid at work courses kicking off on May 29.

Sue added:

“Everyone who successfully completes these courses will be equipped with the necessary qualifications to manage first aid emergencies in the workplace.”

All of the courses are regulated by Ofqual – the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation – ensuring they adhere to high standards of educational quality and comply with industry regulations.