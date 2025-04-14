Pass Rates Announced for March 2025 ACCA Exam Sitting

Pass rates have been announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) for students who sat their exams in March 2025.

90,707 entered for the March sitting, which saw 102,076 exams completed. A total of 3,877 students completed their final exams to become ACCA affiliates.

Commenting on the latest exam results, Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation, said:

“Every exam session represents a milestone for all the students that are striving to reach their goal of ACCA membership. We welcome this strong set of results and congratulate all successful students from the March session.

“We remain committed to supporting our students’ career success and it’s great to see to see continued strong engagement with our key study resources, including My Exam Performance, our Practice Platform, and the Study Hub. In fact, the Study Hub saw its highest level of engagement so far ahead of the exam session. Using these resources continues to support improved exam performance, meaning faster progress to qualification, especially when studying with an Approved Learning Provider.

“The Student Accountant app also continues to increase in popularity. Students can access learning support resources tailored to their chosen exams as well as choose to receive push notifications to highlight the content that’s most relevant to their studies.

“The first cohort of our new Professional Diploma in Sustainability also receive their results this week. This is an important milestone in the context of the ever-growing demand for finance professionals who have a comprehensive understanding of sustainability and the impact it has on organisations, backed by industry-recognised credentials to prove their expertise.”

Exam results

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.