Britain’s Biggest Business Show is back for 2023, returning to the ExCeL in London on the 22nd & 23rd of November!

Are you looking to start a business or grow your existing business? Helping small businesses grow and develop, the 45th edition of the show will reveal the secrets of business adaptation, innovation and survival in the business world through finding and purchasing the products and services that your business needs to take you to the next level.

Running alongside The Business Show this year we have Going Global Live, Working From Home Live, Retrain Expo, The Sustainability Zone, and The Future of Work offering everything you or your business needs to successfully adapt to the ever changing industry advances. Retrain Expo helps you to re-skill and retrain for the future, whereas Working From Home Live offers the tools and resources needed to work remotely.

We also have the return of Going Global, this show provides unparalleled education and information on trade agreements, international strategy, cultural and economic differences, and connects you with an abundance of business owners, under one-roof, who are looking to invest abroad.

Our new shows The Sustainability Zone and The Future of Work have been created due to the emerging trends in the workplace revolving around tackling the environmental crisis and evolving technological advances.

With over 750 exhibitors, 200 seminars from business experts and unmissable masterclasses covering everything from growing your business, cyber security, and developing your marketing skills, visitors will leave with all the resources needed to succeed in their industry.So what are you waiting for? To register for your free ticket, simply head over to https://www.greatbritishbusinessshow.co.uk/?utm_source=PartnerFENews

