How to Effectively Utilise Maths and English Initial and Diagnostic Information

Overview

The changes to the funding rules and Education Inspection Framework (EIF) are making the importance of initial screening and baseline assessment more of a focal point than ever before. There is a real danger that maths and English IA/DA assessments could get lost in the overall process and not be used effectively to inform the overall skill development of learners, especially when they have the required exemptions. Maths and English is still core developmental aspect of all programmes that needs to be included in the overall planning process.

Objectives

This interactive webinar will review:

Why maths and English development is important;

The role of the Employer;

How to connect maths and English effectively to the overall apprenticeship programme;

How to use maths and English IA/DA information effectively to inform individualised planning.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers of training to apprentices that are concerned about the new requirements for initial and diagnostic assessments and have identified that this is an area for development within programme and curriculum planning.

Or providers who have had baseline assessment of maths and English and its effective use to inform programme planning identified as an area for improvement by Ofsted.

This interactive webinar is suitable for people at all levels of the organisation, including the delivery and recruitment sectors of organisations, where they are involved in apprenticeship programmes.

This webinar is not suitable for providers who have no areas for development around the effective use of maths and English initial and diagnostic information, when planning individualised learning programmes; or have been graded as outstanding across all aspects of planning and executing individualised learning.

Click here to view more details or register.

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence