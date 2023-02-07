Safer Internet Day 2023

Safer Internet Day is an international celebration that takes place on the second Tuesday of February each year.

It aims to promote the safe, responsible, and positive use of digital technology for children and young people. On Safer Internet Day, people around the world come together to raise awareness about online safety issues and share tips on how to stay safe online.

Safer Internet Day is an important annual event for schools and other educational institutions around the world. It is a chance to promote the safe and responsible use of technology, and to encourage students, teachers, and administrators to think critically about the digital world and their online activities.

Sector Response

Commenting ahead of Safer Internet Day, which takes place on Tuesday 7 February, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Schools play a key role in not only helping to keep children and young people safe online, but also in making space for pupils to talk about their digital lives, so we welcome the focus on those important conversations.

“It’s vital that we listen to children and young people about what they need to make life online safer, using their knowledge and experiences in discussions at home and at school, then taking whatever action is necessary.

“The government must listen too and act by rolling out a national strategy, education programme and effective legislation in order to safeguard young people online.”

Safer Internet Day is coordinated by the UK Safer Internet Centre.

Tasha Gibson, Product Manager – Online Safety at RM, leading EdTech provider said:

“The growing concern for the safety of young people online is evident, with Tory backbenchers calling for stricter rules to prevent children from accessing age-inappropriate content and mounting speculation that the proposed Online Safety Bill does not sufficiently protect vulnerable internet users. As the internet becomes a ubiquitous part of everyday life, it becomes increasingly challenging for the UK government to legislate its rapidly evolving landscape.

“However, there are steps that can be taken to promote safe internet usage for young people. Instead of restricting access, it’s about teaching effective time management and providing a safe online environment. Rather than being intimidated, teachers and parents should educate themselves and engage in open, honest conversations with children about the dangers of the internet and implement practical solutions like parental controls. Education starts at home, but it is equally important that these lessons are reinforced at school, where children are primed to absorb and retain information effectively.

“Schools have a crucial role to play in this effort, engaging with parents and carers to implement online filtering and monitoring controls, and including lessons on navigating the digital landscape in the curriculum. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure online safety, and by working together, we can create a safe and secure online environment where children can enjoy learning and socializing without fear of harm.”

Jason Stirland, CTO at DeltaNet International said:

“Promoting online safety is not just a concern for young people – it’s a concern for organisations whose employees use the internet too. According to a survey by Markel Direct, 51% of SMEs experience a cybersecurity breach. The survey found the most common cybersecurity attacks were malware/virus related (24%), followed by a data breach (16%) and a phishing attack (15%).

“While IT and security teams are doing all they can to protect the organisational infrastructure with security tools and disaster recovery solutions, they can only do so much without the support of well-informed employees. With employees being the organisation’s primary line of defence, educating them with information security practices, good password hygiene and the ability to spot phishing attacks is critical.

“Regularly educating and refreshing cybersecurity awareness training is key in safeguarding both an employee’s data and the organisational data. With the daily use of social media, employees must also understand how to protect confidential information and not reveal any data on this medium. Employee awareness is not just for their benefit, but it allows them to remain compliant with the company’s code of conduct, as well as adhere to data protection regulations such as GDPR.”

