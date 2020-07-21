 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Young people squeezed out of apprenticeships by Covid

Details
Hits: 256

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jonathan Boys

The latest research briefing note from the Federation for Industry Sector Skills and Standards (FISSS) uses the most recent data from the DfE, HMRC and ONS to quantify the hit to apprentices during the lockdown. It shows that at each stage in the pipeline from recruitment, starts, to the apprenticeship itself, young people are being squeezed out.

Lessons from the financial crash

We have seen this before. Post-crash austerity had a peculiar effect on the public sector. Recruitment freezes shut off opportunities for young entrants to the workforce, causing the civil service to take on an older profile according to a report by the National Audit Office. More broadly, in the post-crash era, youth unemployment shot up faster than for older age groups and was slower to fall. Now the second ‘once in a lifetime’ crisis to hit the new cohort of labour market entrants threatens the same fate. Although the grim toll of redundancies continues its ascent, it is the lack of new entrants that swells the ranks of the unemployed. These jobs that never were don’t make headlines but will make their presence known in the youth unemployment statistics. Nowhere is this phenomenon more evident than in the apprenticeship market.

Young people are being squeezed out

Worryingly a trend that started pre-Covid, the gradual squeezing out of younger apprentices, has been accelerated by the pandemic. As has been widely reported, the most recent data from the DfE show that vacancies in April/May (the period immediately post-lockdown) saw a steep fall which represented an 83.2% reduction on the same period in 2019. Though not all apprenticeships are advertised, the ones that are, are typically taken by young labour market entrants. At the second stage in the pipeline, Apprenticeship starts have reduced by 47.9% during lockdown compared to the same period last year. Worryingly this reduction in starts increases to 72.6% for the under 19 age group. By combining HMRC Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) Statistics with data from the DfE we estimate that although apprentices are much more likely to have been furloughed if they are younger. 34.6% of under 19s have been furloughed compared to 27.8% of 19-24s and 24.2% of over 25s. This is a direct result of the different industries that younger apprentices tend to work in. Younger male apprentices are particularly well represented in construction and retail while younger female apprentices are well presented in the category ‘other services’ which includes hairdressing.

Advertisement

Almost a year on from the reformed functional skills qualification â€“ how can you reflect on and improve your delivery
Featured Article
Since September 2019, all new apprentices that need to study functiona
Platitudes and Worn Out ClichÃ©s Wonâ€™t Give England a World-class FE and Skills System
Featured Article
"Let me begin by saying this," says @TomBewick, "There is absolutely n
At least five years of employment growth have been wiped out by the current crisis
Featured Article
Whatâ€™s going on in the labour market?In normal times Iâ€™d argue the

Apprenticeships are particularly exposed to Covid

We know that the combination of work and study is a powerful method of skill-development, but it is exposed to a shock like Covid in a way that a purely academic route is not. Indeed, recent figures from UCAS show that the number of applications to university by domestic students has risen. With gap years abroad off the cards and job market prospects dwindling this seems a sensible choice. The apprenticeship route will struggle to expand its numbers in these circumstances. In a downturn, companies cut training budgets and freeze recruitment.

Green shoots of recovery

One benefit that we have going into this crisis is that of hindsight given the recent memory of the financial crash. Policymakers have recognised the potential for a surge in youth unemployment and the focus on FE, apprenticeships, and careers guidance is welcome. Feedback from FISSS members – who represent groups of employers on skills – has shown that each sector faces unique challenges in this crisis and so will require unique solutions. We have also heard some positive stories as the uneven disruption to each sector brings opportunities for reallocation. In one example from our membership, People 1st International (which covers Hospitality, Tourism, Travel, Aviation and Retail) managed a collaboration with CareTech and Skills for Health that offered those made redundant in hospitality and tourism the opportunity to gain the critical skills needed to for employment in the care sector.

The apprenticeships sector has innovated at speed to keep the show on the road. We can be confident that adaptation to workplaces and changing work patterns mean a second lockdown is unlikely to mirror the first. We hope that the data in our latest report shows the lowest ebb of the crisis as we believe in the long term, quality apprenticeships will help young people weather the vagaries of the labour market.

Jonathan Boys, Director of Insight and Evidence at Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards (FISSS)

You may also be interested in these articles:

Almost a year on from the reformed functional skills qualification – how can you reflect on and improve your delivery
Featured Article
Since September 2019, all new apprentices that need to study functiona
Platitudes and Worn Out Clichés Won’t Give England a World-class FE and Skills System
Featured Article
"Let me begin by saying this," says @TomBewick, "There is absolutely n
At least five years of employment growth have been wiped out by the current crisis
Featured Article
What’s going on in the labour market?In normal times I’d argue the
Colleges Join Skills Revolution to Support Global Britain
Featured Article
It was fantastic to see young people at the heart of the government’
Renewed focus on building highlights the importance of Digital Construction and BIM on World Youth Skills Day
Featured Article
In observance of World Youth Skills Day, the UN aptly describes the ch
The Chancellor’s announcement is a well baked cake – here’s how to ice it
Featured Article
As any baker will tell you, baking a cake is a precise science. Accura
Cost and Price Modelling for End-point Assessment Organisations, 10 considerations
Featured Article
I have been working with a number of new end-point assessment organisa
Making a market for Higher Technical Education
Featured Article
Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has announced measur
Working-class youth and the old Youth Training Scheme
Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for
Are You Still Employable in #FE?
Featured Article
The question is relevant today. Many people in #FE have had their work
Skills to Fight Back – Where’s the Plan?
Featured Article
Graham Hasting-Evans from @NOCNGroup discusses the Chancellor @RishiSu
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Walsall College
Walsall College has published a new article: Walsall Football Club Community Programme develops workforce during lockdown through Walsall College 7 minutes ago
BIEA
BIEA added a new event 14 hours

BIEA International EYFS Conference (China Focus)

The British International Education Association is proud to host its International Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Conference in China from...

  • Saturday, 25 July 2020 12:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani - updated event, Understanding the ESFA Apprenticeship Funding Rules for FY20-21 14 hours 26 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4771)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page