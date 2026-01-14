Why Proposed Apprenticeship Reforms Risk Undermining Construction Skills

The construction industry is the backbone of the UK economy. It delivers the homes we live in, the infrastructure that connects us, and the energy systems that power our future. It is also central to achieving national priorities such as building safety, housing, and the transition to clean energy. Yet, recent government proposals for reforming apprenticeships and qualifications in England risk weakening this foundation at a time when we need it most.

As someone who has spent decades working to improve skills and training, I welcome innovation and efficiency. However, reforms must be grounded in a deep understanding of the sector they aim to serve. Unfortunately, the changes outlined in the recent government White Paper and the associated apprenticeship proposals, fall short of that standard.

These concerns are why the British Association of Construction Heads (BACH), of which I am proud to serve as President, has today written to the Prime Minister, Chancellor, and Secretaries of State. Our open letter sets out in detail why these reforms, as currently drafted, risk undermining the skills pipeline and weakening employer confidence. We have urged the government to engage meaningfully with industry experts to ensure that any changes strengthen, not dilute, the quality and safety of construction training.

The proposed reforms could:

Reduce employer confidence in training routes.

in training routes. Constrain SME participation , which is vital for regional growth.

, which is vital for regional growth. Jeopardise pathways to skilled employment , impacting productivity and public safety.

, impacting productivity and public safety. Create equality challenges for disadvantaged learners.

These are not abstract concerns. They have real-world implications for the delivery of housing, infrastructure, and compliance with the Building Safety Act 2022.

A Lack of Understanding

Construction is not a single trade – it is a complex ecosystem of verticals:

Building (including house building)

Civil Engineering & Infrastructure

Building Services Engineering (plumbing, electrical)

Products, Supplies, and Logistics

Each requires distinct skills and competencies. Yet, current proposals seem to treat construction as synonymous with house building, ignoring critical areas like civil engineering and electrical work. Even more concerning is the omission of clean energy and green skills, essential for meeting our net-zero commitments.

Apprenticeships: Quality Matters

We support streamlining apprenticeship assessments and reducing unnecessary bureaucracy. However, proposals to rely heavily on sampling and reduce quality assurance risk creating a “race to the bottom.” Apprenticeships must remain rigorous, accredited, and competency-based, not diluted into short, unassessed modules.

The industry has developed standards based on Skills, Knowledge, Experience, and Behaviours (SKEBs) for a reason: safety and quality cannot be compromised. This is especially true in light of the Building Safety Act and the need for robust compliance mechanisms, such as the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS).

A Call for Collaboration

The construction sector is ready to engage. Organisations like BACH and NOCN Group have decades of experience in delivering high-quality skills training. We urge policymakers to work with us – not around us – to ensure reforms meet the needs of employers, learners, and the wider economy.

The UK cannot afford a second-rate apprenticeship system. Our workforce and our economy deserve better.

By Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive, NOCN Group, President of BACH