Leaders in Construction Warn of Risks to Apprenticeships and Skills

NOCN Group, alongside the British Association of Construction Heads (BACH), is urging the UK Government to reconsider proposed changes to construction and built environment apprenticeships in England. Graham Hasting-Evans, Chief Executive of NOCN Group, President of BACH, and a leading advocate for skills development, warns that the reforms could undermine the UK’s ability to deliver on critical national priorities.

Proposals risk weakening the Construction skills pipeline

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, Chancellor, and Secretaries of State, BACH has outlined serious concerns about the recently published White Paper and proposed reforms to apprenticeships in England. The organisation argues that the proposals risk weakening the skills pipeline, reducing workforce competency, and creating barriers for disadvantaged learners. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs- key drivers of the sector) could also be deterred from participating, further eroding employer confidence. highlighting that the changes could.

Graham Hasting-Evans stated:

“We welcome innovation and efficiency in skills delivery, but reforms must be grounded in a deep understanding of the sector they aim to serve. Construction is not a single trade – it is a complex ecosystem spanning house building, civil engineering, building services, and green technologies. Treating it as one dimensional risks jeopardising pathways to skilled employment and undermining employer confidence.

“This is why BACH (British Association of Construction Heads), of which I am proud to serve as President, has written to the Prime Minister, Chancellor, and Secretaries of State. We urge policymakers to work with us, not around us, to ensure reforms meet the needs of employers and learners. The UK needs a world-class apprenticeship system to achieve its ambitions on building safety and net-zero. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Key Concerns Raised

BACH has raised several critical concerns about the Government’s proposed reforms. Firstly, the organisation argues that the proposals demonstrate a lack of understanding of the construction sector’s complexity. Construction is not a single trade but a diverse industry that includes house building, civil engineering, building services, and emerging areas such as clean energy and green technologies. Ignoring these nuances risks leaving the sector ill-prepared for future challenges.

Quality Assurance

Secondly, there are serious worries about quality assurance. The suggested changes could reduce oversight and rely too heavily on sampling, which may lead to lower standards across apprenticeship programmes. This, in turn, could undermine employer confidence and compromise the competency of the workforce.

BACH highlights the omission of critical occupational standards and pathways within the White Paper

Finally, BACH highlights the omission of critical occupational standards and pathways within the White Paper. These gaps threaten to disrupt established routes into skilled employment, particularly in construction and infrastructure roles that are essential for national priorities like housing and net-zero targets.

BACH, representing construction education leaders for over 40 years, works closely with employers and training providers to ensure high-quality skills development. Both BACH and NOCN Group are calling for meaningful engagement with industry experts to safeguard competency, safety, and productivity.