New Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper Now live

Disadvantaged students supported to get on in life through annual rises in maintenance support in new Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper

Tuition fees to rise with inflation to put universities on firmer financial footing

Only universities delivering strong outcomes for students to be allowed to charge maximum tuition fees

Bold plans to break down barriers to opportunity, hold universities to account, and put the post-16 education system on a firmer financial footing have been unveiled as part of the government’s plan for national renewal.

Higher education reforms in the landmark Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper will ensure disadvantaged students are no longer priced out of university. Maintenance loans will automatically increase each year, with the biggest cash increases going to those from the lowest-income households, after the Education Secretary recently announced targeted maintenance grants will also be reintroduced.

The announcement follows data showing the gap in university entrance rates between disadvantaged pupils and their better off peers had grown to its widest since records began in 2005.

Last year tuition fees were increased in line with inflation for the first time since 2017. The Office for Students is forecasting 43% of institutions will be in deficit without further action to shore up their finances.

To support universities in continuing to deliver world-class teaching and research, tuition fees will rise in line with forecast inflation for the next two academic years. Legislation will then be brought forward, when parliamentary time allows, to enable automatic increases to fee caps in future years in line with inflation but only for institutions that meet tough new quality thresholds set by the Office for Students.

This means universities will need to earn the right to access future fee uplifts by delivering strong outcomes for students and meeting the Office for Students’ tough new standards.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“Young people from all backgrounds feel they have been let down by a system that talks about opportunity but too often fails to deliver it.



“This government and this White Paper will change that – restoring the prestige of higher and further education so every person, in every part of our country, has the chance to get on.



“Universities charge significant fees for their courses. If they are going to charge the maximum, it is right that they deliver the world-class education students expect.

“These reforms will ensure value for money, higher standards across our universities and colleges and a renewed focus on the skills our economy needs.”

Where standards fall short, the Office for Students will act quickly to stop the expansion of low-quality courses and hold providers to account. Universities that underperform could face financial and regulatory consequences, ensuring public money is spent only on courses that deliver for students and the economy.

The government will also tighten controls on franchising arrangements to protect public money and take action against the abuse of the system by recruitment agents.

The new measures unveiled today build on earlier announcements from the Prime Minister, including a new target for two-thirds of young people to participate in higher-level learning– academic, technical, or apprenticeships – by age 25, up from 50% today. A sub-target will ensure at least 10% of young people pursue higher technical education or apprenticeships by age 25 by 2040, a near doubling of today’s figure.

This will be supported by the automatic backstop to ensure all young people have access to high-quality routes that meet employers’ needs, enhanced by local skills planning to drive growth across England.

Higher and further education will be more flexible and accessible for people at every stage of their working lives, supported by the introduction of Lifelong Learning Entitlement.

“Break Points”

Learners will be able to move between universities, colleges and training providers, building up qualifications over time to fit their evolving needs and ambitions. A consultation next year will look at introducing new “break points” within degrees, so students can gain recognised qualifications as they progress through higher education.

The government will also work with universities and local authorities to ensure they offer adequate accommodation for their students and support efforts to drive down the cost of living.

A new national taskforce

A new national taskforce, chaired by access and participation Champion Professor Kathryn Mitchell, will tackle regional university ‘cold spots’ and break down systemic barriers that disadvantaged students face when trying to access higher education.

Sector Reaction

Vivienne Stern MBE, Chief Executive of Universities UK said:

“Today’s white paper offers a much-needed reset for our university system. It makes clear that universities are a huge national asset, rightly admired around the world. We need them to be in great shape if we want national renewal.

“The Government has ambitions for our universities to make a stronger contribution to economic growth and individual opportunity, and we share that ambition. It also recognises the financial challenges which are putting pressure on that strength. The decision to raise undergraduate fees in line with inflation in England will help to halt the long-term erosion of universities’ financial sustainability, following a decade of fee freezes.

“A weight of evidence shows the UK will need more high-level skills in the future, and many of these proposals will help universities to turbocharge growth and opportunity, as part of a broader skills system.

“We strongly support the emphasis on collaboration in the national interest, which we have promoted in our own Blueprint and more recently through our Transformation and Efficiency Taskforce.

“This opportunity to reset is about focusing on what is best for the country, not just for individuals. Universities are up for this change. They want to work more closely, instead of purely in competition with one another. Higher and further education, with government, can build a more collaborative and sustainable future with universities at the heart of national renewal.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“The Skills White Paper sets out an ambitious yet vital plan to make sure all young people get the best start in life through simplifying and strengthening pathways with the launch of V-levels, raising the quality of teaching and aligning skills with employer needs so they can build successful, well-paid careers.

“I am delighted that the success of our partnership with NCFE, through our Centre of Excellence programme, has been recognised for giving educators access to world-class teacher training and will be a key part of the progress the Government wants to see in the skills sector.

“Importantly this programme gives learners from all backgrounds the chance to achieve more, from encouraging those who could become NEETs to stay in education to helping students on higher technical education programmes finesse their skills and bring technical innovations to the priority industries that will power the UK’s growth.

“The announcement of further Technical Excellence Colleges to support the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy will help put our technical education system on a par with the best internationally. We are proud to already be working with Technical Excellence Colleges in Construction, and will continue to use our international skills expertise to help drive the programme’s continued success.

“We look forward to working with all our partners to help deliver the Government’s vision for skills, using decades of international skills competition experience to expand our world-class teacher training programme and make sure all young people can strive for excellence in their technical education journey.”