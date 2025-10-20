Opportunity, Ambition and Action: Energy & Utility Skills Group response to the Clean Energy Jobs Plan

Energy & Utility Skills Group welcomes the publication of the Clean Energy Jobs Plan, part of the Government’s wider Clean Energy Action Plan. The Plan marks an important step towards achieving the United Kingdom’s clean energy ambitions and ensuring that people and skills remain central to national growth.



Its publication follows the launch of our Skills Strategy 2025 to 2030, announced last week. Together they demonstrate a shared commitment to creating new and good jobs, growing regional opportunity and ensuring that every nation of the United Kingdom can benefit from the clean energy transition.

430,000 additional skilled jobs will be required by 2030

Government forecasts, informed by Energy & Utility Skills data and analysis, show that more than 430,000 additional skilled jobs will be required by 2030 to deliver the Clean Energy Mission. These jobs represent new opportunities for people, communities and regions, and will be essential to driving inclusion, productivity and prosperity across the United Kingdom.

Enabling growth through skills and insight

Energy & Utility Skills Group has worked with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), the Office for Clean Energy Jobs, trade unions, employers and training partners throughout the development of the Plan. Our employer-validated data, labour market insight and convening role have helped to shape its priorities and ensure actions are grounded in evidence.



Across the four nations, our analysis shows the clean energy transition will drive significant and sustained workforce growth and is not only a national investment programme but a people investment programme.

It will create stable jobs that strengthen communities and provide long-term prospects for individuals and families across the United Kingdom. This unprecedented level of investment offers routes into meaningful work for those beginning their careers, for people seeking to return to employment, and for those wishing to reskill in a fast-changing economy.

It must also inspire the next generation, particularly young people currently not in education, employment or training, to see their place in the United Kingdom’s clean energy future.

The opportunities are wide-ranging, spanning technical and operational roles through to project management, data, digital systems and cyber-security. Every citizen should be able to connect their own potential to this national mission.

From Ambition to Action

Paul Cox, Group Chief Executive, said:



“People will power the United Kingdom’s clean energy future. The Clean Energy Jobs Plan recognises that growth and opportunity depend on skills, inclusion and regional collaboration.



“The timing of this Plan, following the launch of our Skills Strategy 2025 to 2030, highlights how industry and government can continue to work together to achieve shared goals. Collectively, we need to pick up the pace as the opportunities to change lives and deliver growth will not wait.



“Our proven data, insight and networks are key enablers of delivery, helping to shape decisions and connect people to opportunity. By combining government ambition with industry expertise, we can ensure that the United Kingdom’s clean energy transition creates real and lasting benefits for people, communities and the economy.”

Next Steps

The focus now turns to action. Energy & Utility Skills Group will work with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, trade unions, employers and training providers to translate ambition into delivery. Our priority is to ensure that people and skills sit at the centre of every clean energy investment and that workforce planning keeps pace with national infrastructure growth.



We will expand our data and analysis to provide real time workforce insight, strengthen collaboration across all four nations, and showcase proven practice that attracts and retains talent. Our work will continue to champion fairness, opportunity and inclusion so that every citizen can connect to the clean energy transition through meaningful, secure and rewarding work.



The opportunity is clear and the task is urgent. Through shared ambition and decisive action, the plan will build a UK workforce that delivers a clean energy future.

