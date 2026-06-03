Joint And Double Degree Programmes As A Tool For The Internationalisation Of Higher Education 

The article explores joint and double degree programmes as an effective tool for internationalising higher education. It analyses European quality assurance standards, recommendations for joint degree recognition, and the latest Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science guidelines. The role of academic mobility, institutional coordination, and digital technologies in programme implementation is emphasised.

The image of the modern higher education system is inseparable from its internationalisation. In global practice, joint and double degree programmes have become essential tools for expanding academic exchanges, enhancing the quality of education, and fostering intercultural cooperation.

According to the 6th Global Report on the Internationalisation of Higher Education by the International Association of Universities (IAU, 2024), 63% of higher education institutions worldwide implement joint or double degree programmes. Among them, 56% offer two diplomas awarded by partner institutions, while 49% implement integrated joint programmes. A significant aspect of modern internationalisation is the role of virtual mobility, particularly through COIL (Collaborative Online International Learning) or online exchanges, which has become a trend for 80% of higher education institutions.

The quality assurance of joint programmes is governed by the European Approach for Quality Assurance of Joint Programmes, adopted in 2015. This European approach sets common quality evaluation criteria for joint programmes, regardless of the national accreditation systems of the participating countries. It simplifies the accreditation process, avoids duplication, and ensures international trust in joint degrees. The approach emphasises transparency, the involvement of all partner institutions, and a focus on learning outcomes.

Another significant document is the Recommendation on the Recognition of Joint Degrees, adopted under the Lisbon Recognition Convention in 2016. The recommendation aims to simplify the recognition procedures for joint degrees by confirming their legal validity and equivalence on an international level. It underscores the need for mutual recognition of academic achievements and fosters increased academic mobility for graduates.

In Ukraine, an important step in the development of joint programmes was the approval of the Methodological Guidelines for the Implementation of Agreed Joint Educational Programmes (Ministry of Education and Science Order No. 518, dated 27.03.2025), which outlines the main organisational, academic, and legal aspects of cooperation between Ukrainian and foreign higher education institutions.

These guidelines serve as a key regulatory framework for universities planning to implement or already running joint or double degree programmes.

The guidelines highlight the following key provisions:

Types of Programmes : The distinction between joint and double degree programmes. A double degree programme involves the awarding of separate diplomas by each side, while a joint programme involves a single diploma issued by several partner institutions.

: The distinction between joint and double degree programmes. A double degree programme involves the awarding of separate diplomas by each side, while a joint programme involves a single diploma issued by several partner institutions. Contractual Agreements : The requirement to establish a detailed agreement between partner institutions that clearly defines the programme structure, language of instruction, assessment mechanisms, distribution of responsibilities, and legal aspects of mutual recognition of study periods.

: The requirement to establish a detailed agreement between partner institutions that clearly defines the programme structure, language of instruction, assessment mechanisms, distribution of responsibilities, and legal aspects of mutual recognition of study periods. Academic Mobility : Special attention is given to student mobility, which is an integral part of joint programmes. The document stipulates that at least 30% of the academic workload should be completed at the partner institution.

: Special attention is given to student mobility, which is an integral part of joint programmes. The document stipulates that at least 30% of the academic workload should be completed at the partner institution. Quality Assurance : The need for a joint internal quality assurance system based on ESG (Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area). The guidelines require partner institutions to conduct a joint evaluation of learning outcomes, examination boards, and final assessments.

: The need for a joint internal quality assurance system based on ESG (Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area). The guidelines require partner institutions to conduct a joint evaluation of learning outcomes, examination boards, and final assessments. Degree Documents : In the case of a double degree programme, each institution issues its own diploma with a reference to the partner programme. In a joint programme, a single diploma template is developed, approved by both parties.

: In the case of a double degree programme, each institution issues its own diploma with a reference to the partner programme. In a joint programme, a single diploma template is developed, approved by both parties. Language of Instruction: Requirements regarding foreign language proficiency and the possibility of teaching certain courses in a foreign language, as agreed by the partners.

The guidelines aim to harmonise the Ukrainian higher education system with the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). Their adoption addresses the needs of universities for clear, legitimate rules for implementing internationally recognised programmes. This also stimulates the formation of partnerships based on academic trust, transparency, and shared quality standards.

Conclusions

The development of joint and double degree programmes is a key tool for the internationalisation of Ukrainian universities. The presence of regulatory frameworks, particularly the Ministry’s Methodological Guidelines, creates favorable conditions for developing programmes that align with European standards. At the same time, successful implementation of these programmes requires strategic partnerships, effective coordination between educational institutions, and preparation of faculty for intercultural interaction and the use of digital technologies. Moving forward, it is important to disseminate best practices, strengthen institutional capacity, and ensure the sustainability of cooperation.

By Andriy Pereymybida, Talent Acceleration Center Director at SoftServe and Mariia Rashkevych, Global University Alliances Manager at SoftServe