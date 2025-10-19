V Levels To Replace 900 ‘Confusing’ Level 3 Qualifications. New ‘Mix and Match’ Qualification Model Of V Levels and A Levels For Students

New Vocational Qualifications (V Levels) have been announced, and will be available as a ‘mix and match’ with A Levels for students aged 16-19 years old. Unlike T Levels, (which are equivalent to 3 A Levels), young people will be able to take a mixture of the new V Levels and A Levels together, offering more choice and flexibility to students.

The new V Levels will streamline the confusing landscape of approximately 900 equivalent vocational qualifications at level 3 currently available to 16 to 19-year-olds which mean learners and employers are unclear about the purpose and value of some qualifications. V Levels will replace other qualifications to sit alongside T Levels and A levels.

New V levels will support young people into good jobs or study and replace the 900 qualifications that are currently available alongside A and T Levels

Government commits to stronger support for students to get vital pass in English and maths GCSEs – driving up standards

Ambitious reforms to be announced in Post 16 Education and Skills White Paper will be pivotal in delivering plan for national renewal

Generations of young people will be supported to progress into work or university with new qualifications to break down barriers to opportunity and help to deliver on the Prime Minister’s plan to get two-thirds of young people participating in higher-level learning, academic, technical or on an apprenticeship.

More Details in.. Guess What the Post 16 Education and Skills White Paper!

The Post 16 Education and Skills White Paper – being published today – will reveal plans for the introduction of V levels. These are new vocational qualifications tied to rigorous and real-world job standards. They will replace other qualifications to sit alongside T Levels and A levels, providing a clear option for young people who want to get on in the world of work, university or apprenticeships but want to explore different key sectors, which could include engineering, agriculture, digital or creative, before choosing where to specialise. Unlike T Levels, which are equivalent to 3 A Levels, young people will be able to take a mixture of V Levels and A Levels, offering more choice and flexibility.

Flexibility: Mixing and Matching V Levels with A Levels

For example, a student wanting to get into either the creative arts or media industry could choose to do a mixed V Level and A level study programme, by taking two V Levels (one in Craft and Design; and one in Media, Broadcast and Production) and one A Level in Music. Or, a student wanting to get into either the health or fitness industry – but also wants to learn more about digital – could do three V Levels (in Sport and Exercise Science; Digital; and Health and Care services).

DfE have explained that the new V Level qualification will streamline the confusing landscape of approximately 900 equivalent vocational qualifications at level 3 currently available to 16 to 19-year-olds which mean learners and employers are unclear about the purpose and value of some qualifications.

English and Maths GCSEs

Young people will also be supported to get the vital pass they need in English and maths GCSEs. A new qualification will be targeted at students with lower attainment as a stepping stone to better prepare them to resit these GCSEs.

This will support white working class pupils in particular. More than six in ten White British pupils eligible for free school meals do not achieve a grade 4 or above in English and maths by the end of Key Stage 4, meaning they are more than twice as likely to need to resit these exams post-16 than their more affluent peers. Interestingly, those in the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller of Irish Heritage communities are also far less likely to achieve a grade 4 or above in these qualifications by the end of Key Stage 4.

This package of ambitious reforms will drive up standards and better prepare young people for the world of work or further study, in turn, growing our economy and delivering on the government’s plan for national renewal.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

“Technical and vocational education is the backbone of this country’s economy and central to breaking the link between background and success, helping hundreds of thousands of young people get the skills they need to get good jobs.

“But for too long it has been an afterthought. Young people have been left to navigate an overcomplicated landscape and repeatedly labelled as ‘failures’ by a system that has held them back from all-important English and maths grades.

“Through our Plan for Change we are turning the tide. Our reforms are building a post-16 education system that truly matches young people’s aspirations and abilities, delivering the opportunity and growth our economy needs.”

These ambitious reforms in the upcoming White Paper are backed by an extra £800 million of funding for 16-19 education in 2026/27, 14 new Technical Excellence Colleges in key Industrial Strategy sectors and improvements to the quality of teaching in further education. Schools will play a greater role in ensuring every pupil has a clear post-16 destination, supported by Ofsted, with a new approach to a guaranteed college or FE provider place available as a safety net being tested.

Two New Pathways At Level 2 Are Also Being Launched

Two new pathways at level 2 are also being launched to prepare more young people for success, whether that is progressing from level 2, including GCSEs, onto a level 3 qualification, including A levels, T Levels or V levels, or joining the workforce.

These transformative reforms to the post-16 education landscape have been informed by the Curriculum and Assessment Review, which will publish its full recommendations later this year.

Chair of the Curriculum & Assessment Review, Professor Becky Francis CBE:

“Post-16 education is crucial as young people study for their qualifications that will allow them to progress to work, training or university. But while academic qualifications have a strong reputation and provide a clear pathway, the routes for those wanting a more applied offer have been much less coherent.

“The Curriculum and Assessment Review has collected and weighed a huge quantity evidence. Our full report will be published very soon, and I am delighted that the Government has recognised and accepted our recommendations to promote excellence and improve young people’s life chances by ensuring a choice of strong, well-regarded qualifications: A level, T Level or V level. The direction supporting improved Level 2 progress, including study of maths and English, will also help secure successful futures.

“I hope that leaders, teachers, employers and young people themselves engage closely with the consultation to ensure that these new vocational qualifications flourish and support young people to succeed.”

The government will launch a consultation to support the introduction of V levels, designed to strengthen skills across industry including in the government’s priority industries. T Levels will continue to expand to other subjects.

Further details on the measures announced today will be confirmed soon in the government’s Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper.

Interesting Timing for V Levels at the end of T Level Week

The V Levels announcement comes at the end of T Level Week 2025. T Level Week has previously been a time of big announcements, but previously for other qualifications and significant qualification change. Many of our FE News readers may remember the timing of the Advanced British Standard qualification annnouncement back in 2023, with the then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (and the the previous Conservative Government) announced the Advanced British Standard during T Level week in 2023. To highlight, the Advanced British Standard Qualfication route has now been scrapped, but we found the announcement of V Levels to be interesting timing. T Levels were introduced in September 2020, In 2025, T level students were just 1% of the 1.1 Million Level 3 students who received their T levels, A Levels, BTECs or Level 3 qualification results, with just 11,909 T Level students receiving their results on Results Day 2025.

V Level Announcement Sector Reaction

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“We are pleased that the government has recognised the importance of having a third vocational pathway to sit alongside the academic and technical qualifications offered by A-levels and T-levels. It is vital that post-16 students are provided with a choice of pathways which suit the interests and aspirations of different learners, and supports them in accessing higher education, apprenticeships, and careers.

“We have to get to grips with the fact that a very large number of young people are currently not in education, employment or training. Ensuring that there are a range of excellent pathways available to all our students is essential in tackling this issue. We are also pleased with the recognition that a new approach is needed to support post-16 students in English and maths.

“This must move us away from the current morale-sapping system of mandatory GCSE resits. We need an approach which builds confidence in these subjects and gives young people the best possible opportunity to achieve qualifications of which they can be proud.”

Responding to the government’s announcement of new qualifications to support young people and the publication of the Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper, David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“This white paper represents a big positive step forward in the positioning of colleges as central parts of the government’s vision for post-16 education and skills. There is a lot in this we have been seeking, from the ambition for a more joined-up system focused on local labour markets, productivity and helping adults and young people to get into and progress in good jobs, to a renewed focus on ensuring young people do not become or remain NEET – not in education, employment or training.

“The paper’s proposals to introduce new V levels alongside T levels and A levels, plus a new stepping stone level 1 qualification in both maths and English, feel more based in the realities of the students colleges work with and meeting the needs of every young person. They are proposals we will engage with to ensure they work. We know, though, that qualifications reforms are complex, and that this will mean further change over a number of years.

“Although they are limited, the white paper’s commitments on funding are also welcome – in particular the pledge to maintain real terms per-student funding for young people and the confirmation that there will be at least 29 Technical Excellence Colleges (TECs).

“The paper is strong on more collaboration between colleges and universities – something we have been working hard to facilitate – to open up pathways from Level 4 to Level 6 and more flexible modular provision to enable more adults to benefit from further learning.

“Today’s announcement shows that the government is ambitious for colleges and wants them to scale up their impact through more investment and enabling policies. It also sets out ambitious plans for the post-16 education and skills system, with employers as partners and a collaborative approach in which colleges can work in tandem with schools and universities. We look forward to working with them and with the sector on how to start implementing those ambitions and plans.”

Phil Smith, Chair of Skills England, said:

“Our nation needs a joined-up and forward-looking skills system that supports businesses to succeed and creates life-changing opportunities for people from all walks of life. We are on a clear path towards that and I’m delighted Skills England will be key to making it happen.”

Commenting on the Government’s announcement on post 16 education, Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The National Education Union welcomes today’s announcement as a significant step forward for vocational education. For too long, the post-16 qualifications framework has lacked coherence and clarity. While students following academic routes have benefited from a clear and structured pathway, those pursuing vocational options have too often faced a confusing and under-resourced system. These reforms present an important opportunity to deliver greater fairness, consistency and quality for all learners.

“The government is right to have listened to teachers and school leaders who have long highlighted that repeatedly forcing students to resit English and maths GCSEs is both demoralising and ineffective. We now have the chance to build a system that engages every student, values a broad range of skills, and properly recognises their achievements.”

“To truly revitalise post-16 education, the government must also address the chronic issue of low pay among post-16 teachers and lecturers. Years of underinvestment have led to widespread recruitment and retention difficulties, leaving too many vacancies unfilled. Ensuring that staff are properly valued and fairly rewarded is essential if these reforms are to succeed.”