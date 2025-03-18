Curriculum and Assessment Review Interim Report – Sector Reaction

The Interim Curriculum and Assessment Review Report has been released.

Last year the government launched a Review of the curriculum and assessment system, led by Professor Becky Francis, to look closely at the key challenges to attainment for young people, and the barriers which hold children back from the opportunities and life chances they deserve – in particular those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, or with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).

Interim Report on 16-19 Year old Pathways and Qualifications:

The report highlights on 16-19 year old pathways: The evidence shows that too many young people are not gaining the right knowledge and skills as they progress through the system and by the time they leave formal education are not prepared to thrive in life and work. Almost four in 10 learners are not reaching level 3 by the age of 19 and, perhaps of most concern, around one in seven fail to reach level 2 by the same milestone. Recent estimates suggest that over half (52%) of employers do not agree that young people are well-prepared to move from education to work. All of this has implications for learners’ life chances and for the economy.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“I welcome the important progress Becky Francis and her expert review are making to drive forward work to take the curriculum into the modern era and help deliver on the government’s Plan for Change.

“That means keeping what’s working and evolving what’s not. The report is clear on the importance of primary school assessment, which are simply non-negotiable if we are going to keep pushing standards up for every child and close the attainment gap.

“High standards must also mean greater opportunities and a curriculum fit for the world of today and tomorrow. Our new National Centre for Arts and Music, alongside a renewed focus on giving young people the AI and technical skills they need, are significant steps on the path to making sure every child, wherever they grow up, leaves school truly ready for life and work.”

Plans announced today include:

The appointment of a new National Centre for Arts and Music Education to support the delivery of high-quality arts education through a new online training offer for teachers, promoting opportunities for children and young people to pursue their artistic and creative interests in school – including through the government’s network of Music Hubs – and boost partnerships between schools and cultural providers.

To support schools to offer pupils high-quality creative and other extra-curricular activities, a new Enrichment Framework will be developed in collaboration with a panel of experts. The Framework is expected to cover a wide range of activities which could be anything from sport to gardening, board games to school bands, or debating to volunteering.

A new Digital, AI and Technology Task and Finish Group made up of sector and digital experts will also be established. The group will advise the government on what changes can be made to improve the AI and digital skills talent pipeline, prepare children and young people for the jobs of the future, and drive better teaching and learning through the use of AI and Technology. The group will report to the Education Secretary before the end of the academic year.

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said:



“Arts and music bring people together and are enjoyed by communities across the country. We want every child and young person to have equal opportunities to access a high quality arts and music education, to ensure creativity can be explored by all and not just the privileged few.



“The government’s new National Centre for Arts and Music Education will ensure more children and young people’s untapped potential can be unleashed, improving the pipeline of talent for our world class creative industries.”

Darren Henley CBE, CEO of Arts Council England said:

“This bold innovation will nurture England’s next generation of creators, performers and audiences, levelling the playing field for all young people whatever their background. Subjects like art and design, dance, drama and music are central to every child’s education. They come with the added bonus of equipping young people for life by boosting their creativity, their confidence and their social skills. A National Centre for Arts and Music Education is a vital initiative, and we welcome it wholeheartedly.”

Kate Varah, Executive Director and Co-CEO, National Theatre

“Access to excellent arts teaching and experiences at school should be a right for all young people to fuel a creative nation. The National Theatre welcomes today’s announcement from the Department for Education that it will establish a new National Centre for Arts & Music Education, recognising the need to support high quality arts provision in schools. We look forward to consulting with the DfE on the remit of the new Centre and its relationship to the arts sector. It’s brilliant to see the Government’s clear focus on the value of the arts in schools and the need to ensure equity of access for all young people.

Ruth Marvel OBE – CEO The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

“Enrichment activities and high-quality personal development are a crucial part of a well-balanced, enriched education for all young people – helping them to develop essential skills for life and work, explore their individual interests and talents, and build meaningful relationships with trusted adults and peers.

“We are therefore delighted that Government has responded to calls from DofE, NCS and our partners across the youth and education sectors and today announced it will develop an enrichment framework. The framework, together with best practice guidance and benchmarks, will support schools and colleges to deliver a high-quality enrichment offer for all young people. We look forward to working with the Government, alongside other expert partners, to develop this essential framework.”

FE and Skills Sector Reaction to the Interim Curriculum and Assessment Review Report

Responding to the Curriculum and Assessment Review Interim Report, David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“This interim report rightly points to the need to make changes in four areas of key weakness in the current five to 19 system and sets out the good intention of making balanced and measured changes which do not overwhelm schools and colleges.

“We have had too much abrupt and radical change which has not worked, and which has not engaged schools and colleges and other experts in formulation of proposals and their implementation. The college sector is keen to continue to work with the Review over the coming months to ensure that the final proposals have the very best chance of securing positive and lasting change.

“The interim report’s central conclusion that the current arrangements do not work well enough for large numbers of young people needs to remain at the forefront of the Review panel’s work. I am delighted that the Review has recognised a core and persistent shortcoming in the education system which offers high standards and outcomes for some not for all. The Review sets this out by socio-economic background and by special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and shows that gaps start young and persist through every stage of learning. By age 16 less than two-thirds are achieving the suite of GCSEs which will help them progress to Level 3 learning.

“The challenge to change this picture is partly about curriculum and assessment but goes beyond that as well and we hope that in the next phase of its work, the Review will look at what can be done particularly in key stage 4 to improve outcomes at age 16, including opening up day release options for some children to experience high quality technical education as part of their wider GCSE programme. We would also like to see more work on transition at age 16 which is a tough one for many young people who may have struggled already in school.

“The fourth area of focus on post-16 is welcomed and touches on some knotty issues, such as how best to support learners who do not study A Levels or T Levels, how to strengthen progression routes from Level 2 to Level 3 and how to improve outcomes in English and maths. We agree that T Levels are not appropriate as they are now for all learners, so we want to support the work needed on increasing access to them and on how other vocational qualifications like alternative academic qualifications (AAQs), technical qualifications (TQs) and applied generals, including on how qualifications can be combined.

“There is a welcome passing reference to the importance of personal development including enrichment outside of the classroom to equip students to be active citizens in their adult lives and to learn the skills and confidence that employers say they want to see. We would like this to have more attention from the Department for Education, given that the Review has not been asked to consider it despite its power to motivate and improve outcomes.

“On English and maths, the review identifies the difficulties, like the impact of disengagement on attendance, and the need to value the progress of students who do not achieve Level 2. The report’s call for nuance is very welcome, as its promise to work closely with the sector to identify solutions, but sadly the Review seems to fall short of considering whether the GCSEs are the best or right qualifications for his age group.

“Overall this is a good report which gives colleges the opportunity to work on core areas of change that are needed if the education system is truly going to work for all. We look forward to working with the Review panel to help work through the final recommendations and ideas.”

Responding to the Curriculum and Assessment Review’s interim report, Nick Harrison, Chief Executive of the Sutton Trust, said:

‘Today’s interim report rightly acknowledges that the current system is not working for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds. The curriculum review should focus on delivering a modern and broad curriculum that better develops non-academic skills such as communication, confidence, and motivation, widens access to the creative arts, and embeds careers education throughout, preparing students from all backgrounds for life and work.

A diversity of post-16 pathways are needed to ensure success for all students, including those currently facing a GCSE “re-sit trap”, not just those taking A Levels. It’s also welcome to see a focus on building a curriculum that recognises social and technological change and builds skills needed for the future of work.

‘However, tackling the attainment gap will need much more than a fit for purpose curriculum. The Government will also need to invest in tackling teacher shortages in disadvantaged areas and should urgently rebalance the national funding formula so that schools in deprived areas have the funding they need to properly support pupils.’