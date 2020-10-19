 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education and careers: space to place new steps of change

Details
Hits: 60
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE, Director, DMH Associates & Associate Fellow, University of Warwick IER

In some parts of the UK, school holidays and/or temporary school closures are taking place. In local areas, tensions are bubbling to the surface where different geographical rules apply in an attempt by the four devolved nations and local authorities to stop the spread of Covid-19. There are growing concerns about jobs, livelihoods and individuals being able to pay their bills and ‘put bread on the table’. We are moving into a long and potentially difficult winter. Alongside health and well-being, fairness and opportunities are two major issues that must be addressed for our society to thrive and prosper.

Strong leadership matters now more than ever. Education and careers support systems are having to reinvent themselves putting people first beyond the use of algorithms, managing late exam results, crass posters and over simplified careers interest inventories. The latter will always come in for criticism as happened last week in England. Back in 2016, the usefulness of the Scottish government’s careers support website came under the spotlight after a teenager in Fife – in the top set for maths – was advised to consider pursuing a career as a chimney sweep, acupuncturist, bodyguard or hairdresser. Since then, the Skills Development Scotland My World of Work has systematically gone through continuous development. What it offers is more sophisticated compared to its national counterparts in England and goes beyond a self-reported interest inventory. It also makes all-age careers guidance and coaching support available. There’s now a chance to turn a negative into a positive - a job to be done nationally to ensure DfE works more closely with education and careers professional bodies together to co-create robust assessment tools and make explicit the limitations of such an approach. This cannot be done in isolation of people having access to meaningful career conversations with skilful practitioners.

This latest criticism in England disguises the real crisis emerging in our local labour markets as people’s jobs in hospitality, travel and tourism, the arts, leisure and recreation services disintegrate. It is also worth noting car and aircraft production is still much lower than at the start of 2020 and the full impact of this has yet to be realised. The labour market data, for June to August 2020, shows the employment rate has been decreasing since the start of lockdown, while the unemployment rate and the level of redundancies have been increasing in recent periods. Whilst vacancies show signs of a recovery, with a record quarterly increase in the recent period, only a few months ago, the number of employees in the UK on payrolls was down around 673,000 compared with March 2020.

Five things to consider before responding to the traineeship procurement tender
Featured Article
The long-awaited tender for 19-24-year-old traineeship funding is fina
Three steps to addressing the wellbeing crisis in the education sector
Featured Article
Teaching is, without a doubt, a rewarding and fulfilling profession. H
The rise of high-tech learning: How the education sector can guard against emerging cyber threats
Featured Article
Last month (17 Sept), the National Cyber Security Centre (@NCSC) issue

According to the ONS, the number of people claiming Universal Credit or Job Seekers Allowance either because they are unemployed or on low-paid jobs is up by 1.4 million the figure in March, meaning the overall claimant count rate for the UK is now at 6.5 per cent. The Centre for Cities (October 2020) reports ‘This month Birmingham has taken over Blackpool as the city with the highest claimant count in the country, and Hull is also in the top 3.  In contrast, York, Exeter and Cambridge continue to have the lowest claimant count figures among the 63 largest cities and towns.’

The scarring effects on well-being that arise from the direct and indirect consequences of higher unemployment and lower incomes should not be under-estimated. There will also be consequences from the loss of social interaction yet to be fully determined.

The pandemic has forced us all to think about opportunities and modern work. Career can be broadly defined ‘as a sequence of life and experiences over time – everyone has a career of some sort – this is something unique to all individuals. But deep and widening inequalities are emerging. There are now 3.5 million people who are out of work but would like a job (ONS 2020). The Social Mobility Commission recently highlighted where you grow up matters. Social mobility in England and careers support remains a postcode lottery. There are large differences across areas in both the adult pay of disadvantaged and the size of the pay gap for those from deprived families, relative to those from affluent families.

Inequality in our society has come into sharp focus over the past few months as COVID-19 has taken a greater toll on people already living with poorer health and prospects. On 25 May, George Perry Floyd Jr was killed by police in Minneapolis and the injustices and inequalities faced by black people in the US, UK and across the world provoked anger and outrage. This serious unease and inequality needs new solutions in a new era. The impact of the pandemic and evidence from the current recession (as with previous ones) indicates a widening of disparities and the losses are likely to be greater for:

  • Young people seeking to enter the labour market;
  • Those with low skill levels and/or in low paid employment;
  • Those in “fragile” employment: temporary work, zero hours contracts, the gig economy;
  • Women;
  • The sick and disabled; and
  • Those at risk of discrimination.

Over the next three days, international experts and over 420 leaders, managers and practitioners from around the world will come together virtually to discuss and find some solutions to these big issues. This includes 4 Ministers from each of the home nations in the UK. As governments reinvent their education and careers systems and reboot their economic recovery, people’s livelihoods and well-being will be centre stage. International best practice models in careers support services can be useful in this regard e.g. lifelong guidance systems in other countries. Unfortunately, lifelong guidance systems so far appear to receive scant attention in England. We know the £173.7 billion borrowed in the first five months of this financial year (April to August 2020) is more than three times the £56.6 billion borrowed in the whole of the financial year 2019 to 2020. Therefore, it seems timely and appropriate to think about returns on investment for individuals, local communities and economies through the design and development of truly modern education and careers support systems.

Finally, in the words of Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders who will be contributing to the conference:

“After we wave goodbye to the facemasks and self-isolation and all other paraphernalia, we will be reminded that what schools and colleges do is they allow the older generation to help pass on the knowledge and skills to the younger generation and the skills they are going to need now and in the future…While we are celebrating the humanity in our schools and colleges, can’t we all celebrate the humanity of our young people in a more rounded-way.”

And in the words of Maya Angelou:

            “The horizon leans forward, offering you space to place new steps of change.”

Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE, Director, DMH Associates & Associate Fellow, University of Warwick IER

The 3-day conference from 20th – 22nd October 2020 will consider both the needs of young people and adults and how best to design effective and efficient education and careers support systems in uncertain times. For the 1st time, specialist technology allows delegates the chance to interact with speakers and other delegates, network, make contacts, share and learn. A digital resource toolkit, sponsored by Barclays Lifeskills, will be made available after the conference to all delegates.

To book online visit: https://dmhassociates.org/conference

Deirdre Event Book Tickets

You may also be interested in these articles:

Five things to consider before responding to the traineeship procurement tender
Featured Article
The long-awaited tender for 19-24-year-old traineeship funding is fina
Three steps to addressing the wellbeing crisis in the education sector
Featured Article
Teaching is, without a doubt, a rewarding and fulfilling profession. H
The rise of high-tech learning: How the education sector can guard against emerging cyber threats
Featured Article
Last month (17 Sept), the National Cyber Security Centre (@NCSC) issue
Augar Review Needs to Re-emphasise the Value of Older Workers (2)
Featured Article
Forgotten Generation: Could Devolution Help The North East’s Over-50
Ensuring young people are safe in our ever-virtual world is critical
Featured Article
Even though students returned to school, college and university a few
Net Zero: The challenges and opportunities for the University sector
Featured Article
Faced with a #ClimateEmergency and the requirement to achieve #NetZero
England needs an Adult Skills White Paper not a Further Education White Paper
Featured Article
The Government’s Approach to Adult Skills There is much to welcome i
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Exclusive Boris Johnson Interview
Featured Article
#SkillsWorldLive Exclusive: @BorisJohnson's speech at @ExeterCollege o
Further Education leadership, governance and management is at a crossroads
Featured Article
A call to action to all FE Chairs…. Further Education leadership, go
Making a Reality of Careers in the Curriculum
Featured Article
Gatsby Benchmark 4 at the Centre Measurement, comparison, competition,
Helping all learners survive, revive and thrive as a college student
Featured Article
Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow (10 Oct), @ProfAmandaKirby loo
Featured Article
The theme of this year’s #WorldMentalHealthDay (10 Oct) is ‘Mental

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 19 November 2020 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet College holds a triple virtual celebration with Vanley Burke during Black History Month 2 days ago
South Staffordshire College
South Staffordshire College has published a new article: ‘Aldi’s face of beef’ brings Dawtry Farm to Rodbaston College 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5025)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page