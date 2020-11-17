 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

It’s time for Government to ditch the outdated ‘one size fits all’ formula for UK economic recovery

Details
Hits: 904
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds Group

 Pretty much every part of people’s lives has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic this year, with the job market as no exception. Indeed, with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasting 3.4 million people to be out of work this year, an increase of 260% on the start of the year, it’s clear that unemployment is skyrocketing. Despite latest figures showing we’re no longer in recession, the economy is still 8.2% smaller than its pre-Covid level and with further economic uncertainty looming on the horizon, it is likely the worst may be yet to come.

But whilst the impact of the pandemic has dealt a hammer blow to the jobs market across the whole of the UK, it’s clear that some areas in the UK have been more badly affected than others often owing to an overreliance on particular sectors such as travel and tourism, culture and catering and hospitality. And that was before differing levels of lockdown were introduced causing greater misery for those in stricter lockdowns.

Wanting to dive deeper into these regional variations in both impact of and recovery from Covid19, we spent the summer talking to local Government leaders and employers across six regions in England to understand what they need to help the unemployed back into work in their regions. The message that came back was consistently clear: Westminster’s ‘one size fits all’ formula is outdated and increasingly ineffectual in the face of a fragmented economy, which is only being accelerated by the pandemic.

Following the roadshows, we launched a report ‘Act Now’ which drew out common solutions and ideas from the regions. The report highlighted that radical action is needed, and it is needed now if we are to address unemployment and underemployment across the whole of the UK.

Here are the four key objectives we believe the Government needs to prioritise to support the UK back into work:

  1. Give power to the people

We can’t apply a ‘one size fits all’ formula if we want to successfully support people back into jobs and get the economy firing on all cylinders. Instead we need to give regional leaders greater decision-making powers when it comes to how and where funding is prioritised to enable them to implement tailored solutions that will have meaningful impact in tackling joblessness, driving up skill levels and increasing social mobility.

As part of this, national policies need to be targeted, specific and built from the bottom up to provide solutions that are flexible, timely and able to adapt quickly in response to sector and regional needs.

Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) Times: Building Inclusive Careers Support Services
Featured Article
Careers Strategy 2020 due to be published very soon In each of the fou
Passionate founder of leading training provider passes away leaving top 20 education business in his legacy
Featured Article
Qube Learning founder, Gavin Whichello, who made the training provider
Reversing the Apprenticeship Starts Decline
Featured Article
Long before the pandemic started earlier this year news about further

  1. Remove funding bottlenecks across the regions

Funding is cripplingly overcomplicated and overburdensome. It’s all very well announcing various funding streams but if no one can figure out how to access it or has to exhaust resources in trying to navigate it – then what use is it to anyone? Funding access needs simplifying and to be more flexible and helpful to those who need to access it.

To overcome this, the Government needs to devolve more skills funding to the regions to Mayoral Combined Authorities (MCAs) and Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) and give regions the power to use the funding as they see fit for the biggest impact – namely to deal with local skills and employment challenges.

  1. Take learning to the people

As we will be seeing newly unemployed people from all strata of society and across all age ranges, we need to ensure that we create learning environments that are accessible and appealing to them. There should be a more robust and flexible offer which should include both increased online opportunities, utilising current HE and FE infrastructure in place but also a programme focused on ‘taking learning to the people’ in disused buildings on high streets for example to allow people to access shorter, sharper learning in their own time to suit their own lifestyles.

Crucially, this must be matched to the market needs of the local economy to deliver the right skills, at the right levels, to the right people.

  1. Create a one stop shop for employment and training

We propose the creation of a national network of Employment and Training hubs across the UK to fast track reemployment of adults displaced by Covid-19 and build lasting infrastructure for the continuous improvement of UK workforce resilience and productivity. These would provide a ‘Shop Window for Skills’, making employment pathways more visible and accessible to bring together local job seekers, employers and training opportunities.

There has never been a more important time for us to focus on this. With skills shortages, retracting industry sectors, the rise of Artificial Intelligence and growing skills gaps set to further hit these regions, we must act now or risk levelling down the chances of millions.

In order to meet the challenges of today and the future, we need to ditch the current outdated approach and work from the bottom up – and above all, provide the UK’s regions with the autonomy and power they need to navigate the challenges they face today and thrive in the future. 

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds Group

You may also be interested in these articles:

Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) Times: Building Inclusive Careers Support Services
Featured Article
Careers Strategy 2020 due to be published very soon In each of the fou
Passionate founder of leading training provider passes away leaving top 20 education business in his legacy
Featured Article
Qube Learning founder, Gavin Whichello, who made the training provider
Reversing the Apprenticeship Starts Decline
Featured Article
Long before the pandemic started earlier this year news about further
Opportunity for new Biden administration to shine a spotlight on education
Featured Article
All eyes have been on the U.S election with much excitement, trepidati
Why workplace degree programmes could be the answer for students worried about career prospects
Featured Article
A study from Save The Student found that 96% of all students surveyed
Reskilling a nation: how can we create pathways into tech careers?
Featured Article
The jobs crisis for young people is reaching a tipping point – with
Apprenticeships for a digital future: an international comparison
Featured Article
There is a fundamental paradox, if not a contradiction, at the heart o
The entrenched and unbroken correlation between class and educational success
Featured Article
WORKING CLASS KIDS HAVE BECOME THE REGION’S UNDER-ACHIEVERS AT SCHOO
Colleges: a lot to learn from Northern Ireland, and a lot for Northern Ireland to learn
Featured Article
The future success of Northern Ireland hangs in the balance. We were a
Free Radicals. British Values vs The Disinformation Age
Featured Article
British Values, democracy, individual liberty, the rule of law, mutual
Future of Apprenticeships: The biggest change has been in the world of external quality assurance of end-point assessment
Featured Article
#FoA2020 - My end-point assessment reflections following the Future of
The Digital Divide: What have we learnt about attraction, engagement and recruitment of young people this year?
Featured Article
A year ago, no-one anticipated the environment in which we would be op

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5114)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page