 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Freeports will create some 170,000 jobs in the coming five to ten years

Details
Hits: 3749

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Lorna Wagner, Programme Manager, Careers & Outreach, at Maritime UK

Renewable energy, cybersecurity, naval architecture – why job seekers should consider maritime 

For Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the eight English freeports announced last month will ‘exemplify the future economy’, and ‘unlock billions' in investment, trade, and jobs. Indeed, these ports – special economic zones with simpler planning and customs, as well as other incentives – will create some 170,000 jobs in the coming five to ten years, according to the ports’ own calculations.

Behind the Chancellor’s announcement is the desire to ‘build back better’ post-pandemic, lifting up areas that have been left behind and reconstructing the economy in a way that is more environmentally sustainable.

Reaching net-zero by 2050 can’t happen without decarbonising maritime

Maritime plays a big part in this plan. Reaching net-zero by 2050 can’t happen without decarbonising maritime, an industry that spans across all the UK’s regions and coastline, creating opportunities in some of the most neglected areas of the country.

And though some of the new jobs created by these freeports will be traditional or at least familiar roles, many will be ‘green’ roles – roles central to the success of the green industrial revolution already underway.

Bound up with this is the need for a new generation of young people to step into these roles. 

With the Easter break upon us, many young people up and down the country will be thinking seriously about their future careers – specifically what interests them, what options are available to them, and what routes they might take to get their desired role. There will also be those who have already graduated from university or college but are open to learning new skills for a career where they can make their difference.

And further still, there will be those with existing skills that may not know how easily they transfer into a long and rewarding career in maritime.

Such as an electrician who may never have spent any time at sea but doesn’t realise they could power tomorrow’s offshore wind farms.

Or someone who has established a career in professional services in London, such as finance, not knowing the world’s biggest hub for maritime is right under their nose in the city.

Lawyers, too, who may not understand that English law is applied to more shipping contracts than the law of any other country, providing opportunities for them to become a crucial part of the global industry.

This is why the news around freeports is so relevant now: because many young people are not aware that there are diverse, interesting and well-paid opportunities in the maritime sector. And that it is open to everyone.

World class training for a green-led national recovery
Exclusive Articles
In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nationsâ€™ climate
We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action
Exclusive Articles
A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building b
RoATP - Where are we going?
Exclusive Articles
The question that I am most asked these day is:â€œDo you know when RoA

It is a sector not just responsible for facilitating 95 per cent of UK trade, but one tasked now with developing battery, hydrogen-powered and autonomous ships, installing coastal charging points, and playing a leading role in the national journey towards a green future. 

The jobs in maritime span its constituent industries – shipping, ports, professional services, engineering, science and leisure – and will include positions in areas like ship cybersecurity, naval architecture, and renewables.

These roles are not limited to those with STEM qualifications or skills: the creative young minds shaped by the humanities and the arts will need to generate effective solutions in a number of crucial fields – shipbuilding, for instance, and big data, and robotics.

Jobs in maritime do not have to involve getting your feet wet. Some are located in the City of London. Some by the UK’s coastal gateways. Others in tall offices, in rooms where design plans for superyachts are discussed. With offshore wind power set to quadruple by 2030, the sector will need mechanical and electrical engineers to build and service wind farms from ports around the coast. New kinds of jobs, as well as new jobs, will be appearing. The average salary for the sector, meanwhile, is £11,700 more than the national average; employees are 42 per cent more productive than the median UK worker.

This freeports announcement is just the beginning 

And this freeports announcement is just the beginning. We are entering an exciting new age for the UK maritime sector, post-Brexit and post-pandemic: one in which it will strive to cement its place as a world leader in a wide range of fields and to establish itself as a pioneer and innovator in the newer, greener fields only now beginning to materialise. For the sector to play this part, it needs bright, hungry and diverse graduates, apprentices, and Higher National Certificate holders who want to play a role in shaping the future of the country.

For maritime, we are on the cusp of the biggest recruitment drive for a generation. That should give some sense of the ambition of the sector and its trajectory. Job seekers about to take stock and consider the future should know that well-paid, engaging and truly meaningful jobs await them in the sector.

Lorna Wagner, Programme Manager, Careers & Outreach, at Maritime UK

This is the first in a series of features from Maritime UK highlighting the variety of careers and skills initiatives across the sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

World class training for a green-led national recovery
Exclusive Articles
In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nations’ climate
We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action
Exclusive Articles
A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building b
RoATP - Where are we going?
Exclusive Articles
The question that I am most asked these day is:“Do you know when RoA
How one-to-one online learning will disrupt the education industry
Exclusive Articles
The past 18 months has redefined what we perceived as normal - particu
Edtech can help close growing attainment gap
Exclusive Articles
Many reports over the past few months revealed attainment gaps have st
A life of Social Learning
Exclusive Articles
Social learning as an idea has been around for decades, but the pandem
EU academics are doing their research… and they don’t like the look of post-Brexit Britain
Exclusive Articles
Attracting academics from the EU to the UK has become challenging beca
6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in Education
Exclusive Articles
Virtual reality (#VR) technically refers to a computer-generated simul
Local solutions to a national challenge
Exclusive Articles
While the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a public health crisis, it
Getting on the new (tougher) #RoATP – 5 things to consider before submitting your application
Exclusive Articles
The new Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers has now been lau
The specific problems faced by the White working class have been brushed under the carpet for far too long
Exclusive Articles
Children from White working class communities are being held back in l
Why the future of education is not just digital
Exclusive Articles
The three key changes to higher education are not just digital Many tr

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 54 minutes ago

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

Bett Awards 2020 - Highlights

The highlights from the Bett Awards 2020 ceremony, held 22nd January at The Troxy, London.

Ben Smith
Ben Smith has published a new article: Boolean and Alpha Test join forces to create Europe-wide EdTech hub 3 hours 16 minutes ago
Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 4 hours 15 minutes ago

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being created by The Youth Group and Oliver Wyman

The Youth Bank - a new Gen Z Digital bank, being...

The Youth Group announced today that it has appointed Oliver Wyman as lead advisor to support with its creation of the Youth Bank, an accessible and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5881)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page