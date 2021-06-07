 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learning the lessons from Lockdown: Colleges and COVID-19

Details
Hits: 793
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ian Pretty, CEO at Collab Group

Last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK entered into a national lockdown. This lockdown, and the following lockdowns in November and January, have had devastating impacts across the UK.

It’s now a little over a year since the first national lockdown and we wanted to take the opportunity, with the perspective of time, to reflect on how colleges have responded to the arguably the most significant global crisis since the Second World War. We spoke to leaders across Collab Group colleges to understand their experiences navigating these unprecedented circustmances. The interviews covered a wide range of topics; these included how colleges supported their students transition to online learning, the government's role in helping colleges and the rapid changes across local labour markets and economies.

We recently released: “Colleges and COVID-19” a document which distils the key lessons and observations from these conversations.

The effects of COVID-19 on the delivery of courses

When the government first enacted lockdown, colleges ensured continuity in learning by moving much of their provision online and introducing new tools such as Google Classroom and Zoom. The introduction of new technologies and the transition to online learning presented unique challenges. Some of the challenges faced inlcuded upskilling lecturers who were used to teaching in person, making sure that students could engage with their courses, fighting the effects of digital poverty, and ensuring that the pandemic did not affect students' development of employability skills.

There were many lessons to be learnt from this transition. Adult learners and students undertaking level 2 and 3 programmes and those taking courses with predominantly theoretical content thrived with the introduction of online learning. However, those who had limited access to internent enabled devices did not benefit so clearly from the transition to online learning.

Government policy response

Most colleges found that overall, the government, especially at the local and regional levels, helped them navigate the pandemic's challenges. Notably, regional governments played a critical role in supplying students with laptops and data. Other government interventions included providing workspaces, equipment, and other support to improve well-being and engagement. The GLA also recognised that adult learners would need more support during the lockdown.

Notwithstanding these examples of effective collaboration, colleges felt the government could have done more in January with the vocational exam series. There was a general sense among interviewees that the government could have clarified these exams' status in a new national lockdown context.

Fast track your career by upskilling to data science and data engineering
Exclusive Articles
Data exists in vast quantities in every business. Statista for example
Plugging the digital skills gap: the role of success-based financing and data intelligence
Exclusive Articles
Over the past decade, economic demand for digital skills has dramatica
Discovering network vulnerabilities is crucial to the education sectorâ€™s fight against cybercrime
Exclusive Articles
Having previously issued cautions in August and September last year, t

The effects of Covid-19 on local economies and job market

The impact on the local economies across the UK has been drastic. The pandemic has badly impacted occupations in the retail, tourism, and hospitality sector. Youth unemployment has risen, and apprenticeships have dropped. According to DfE statistics, apprenticeship starts were down by 18% in the first two quarters of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Other sectors have seen their employment needs increase. Construction, health, and social care jobs have become more prominent. To stay in front of these issues, colleges have continued to further develop strategic relationships with employers to understand their short better- and long-term skills needs.

Lessons learned from Covid-19

The effects of the lockdown have led to many colleges learning a great deal. The colleges have all learned about effective online learning and have seen that many students prefer the flexibility offered by this approach. They found that online learning works incredibly well for adult students managing work commitments and taking level 2 or 3 courses. Colleges are now starting to think about integrating online learning options into many of their courses. Institutions with multiple campuses found using online solutions has helped them cut down on time spent travelling for meetings and has freed people up to focus more on their students.

The inequality that has long been present in our society has been brought to the forefront by COVID-19. Digital skills are quickly becoming must-haves instead of nice to have, and this has caused digital poverty to become a more pressing issue.

It has been a very challenging year for the leaders in Further Education. The pandemic has highlighted some of the challenges that the sector faces. Still, it has also shown that further education will play a critical role in helping individuals find prosperous and fulfilling careers at this time of significant disruption. Over the coming week, we will complete the following steps for this document and plan on releasing the document that will cover these topics in more depth. To read the document in full, please follow this link.

Ian Pretty, CEO at Collab Group

You may also be interested in these articles:

Fast track your career by upskilling to data science and data engineering
Exclusive Articles
Data exists in vast quantities in every business. Statista for example
Plugging the digital skills gap: the role of success-based financing and data intelligence
Exclusive Articles
Over the past decade, economic demand for digital skills has dramatica
Discovering network vulnerabilities is crucial to the education sector’s fight against cybercrime
Exclusive Articles
Having previously issued cautions in August and September last year, t
It is crucial to deliver empowering RSE to all FE students
Exclusive Articles
The new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and health curriculum is
It’s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, it’s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi
Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
How tech is putting skills at the heart of the student and researcher career crossover
Exclusive Articles
While student and researcher experiences differ, they are now more clo
Implementing hybrid learning for the long-term: what do education institutions need to consider?
Exclusive Articles
While students have now returned to school in the UK, the pandemic has
How can low code enable universities and colleges to thrive again?
Exclusive Articles
As per the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, universities offici
Decent work, inclusion and sustainability
Exclusive Articles
The concepts of decent work, inclusion and supporting individuals to f
5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education
Exclusive Articles
#ArtificialIntelligence is changing the world we live in, the educatio
Apprenticeships in the post COVID economy
Exclusive Articles
Still everyone’s favourite answer?After the 2008-10 recession many c

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: New Course in Digital Content Creation 1 hour 17 minutes ago
Innovative Alliance
Innovative Alliance has published a new article: Innovative Alliance announces the launch of Teaching Assistance Apprenticeships 1 hour 20 minutes ago
Gill Cronin
Gill Cronin has published a new article: New research and kitemark for socially responsible skills investment 2 hours 26 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5744)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page