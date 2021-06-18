 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

EdTech Security: Why Education needs to go back to school on escalating cyber risk

Details
Hits: 187
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Roel Decneut, CMO at Lansweeper

The UK education sector has been no exception to the digital revolution transforming businesses and organisations across the world.

Lockdown measures and mandatory closures in 2020 led to surprising but explosive growth in the UK education technology sector of more than 70%, with further growth forecast this year amid Spring Term school closures.

Everything from laptops and mobile devices to interactive touchscreens and even virtual reality are becoming commonplace in nurseries, schools, colleges and universities, while downloads of educational apps have risen by 130% over the past year.

The sudden transition from physical classrooms to distance learning during the pandemic has accelerated this trend, but it has also shone a light on the growing risk of unsecured technology on students, faculty and staff.

The growing cyber risk in Education

Digital technologies have helped empower students and teachers with access to advanced learning programs, material and resources, instrumental in the continuation of education despite widespread disruption hitting schools.

Even as students began to return to in-person learning, educators' increasing dependency on digital resources has required staff to maintain strict control and oversight of an ever-growing IT estate.

The growing number and importance of IT devices represents a significant challenge for educational institutions. As schools continue to adopt digital technologies to augment their educational programs, the target range for cyber attacks only increases.

The UK Government’s National Cyber Security Centre warned of further ransomware attacks on the national education sector by cyber criminals as recent as June 2021.

In March 2021, a ransomware attack on 50 schools in and around London in March 2021 left 37,000 pupils unable to access emails, and there have been numerous attempts on other education organisations in recent months.

While these seem like extreme examples, such attacks are not uncommon any more.

In addition to ransomware, DDoS attacks, disruption and harassment on video-conferencing sessions, doxing and malware attacks are plaguing schools, putting sensitive data they maintain at risk, and impacting resource performance and availability.

The pandemic has intensified the need to track and maintain an expanding array of IT devices. When distanced learning became mandatory, district-issued devices rapidly made their way into the homes of faculty and students, often without the necessary protections in place.

Not only are there many more devices to track, those devices are connecting to the network via unsecured home networks, which may also be tethered to various IoT devices and other connected personal computers and devices that serve as gateways for cybercrime.

If assessment goes wrong this summer, we must not scapegoat our teachers
Exclusive Articles
There have long been calls to reform our broken examination system, wi
Maritime is a home for those who want to address the climate crisis
Exclusive Articles
This year and the last will be remembered for many things. From lockdo
How has the pandemic deepened existing inequality in employability?
Exclusive Articles
The last 18 months have been transformative. The coronavirus crisis sp

Lack of insight costing institutions financially

Not only are Educational IT departments often in the dark about outdated operating systems that open up vulnerabilities on servers and end-user devices, they’re also struggling to keep tabs of software licensing and users.

According to License Dashboard, 22% of higher education institutions operate with no official software asset management strategy in place, while 42% of IT decision makers at educational institutions say software asset management helped avoid unexpected costs associated with purchasing further licenses or paying noncompliance fines.

Without this insight, educational institutions are missing out on opportunities to optimise software and hardware contracts and agreements, or take advantage of potential discounts.

An incomplete, inaccurate inventory of the IT estate may also result in hardware assets sitting idle or at half capacity, leading to unnecessary energy costs.

Knowing how many devices have been distributed, who is using them and how many are still available for distribution is critical information to have on-hand, as districts continue to supply students with computers to support distance learning.

School and College IT teams need a helping hand

But manually tracking systems is slow, unreliable, prone to human error and leads to higher operational overheads. Without accurate, up-to-date data, decision-making is inefficient, which makes it difficult to meet the evolving needs of students, faculty and staff and impact the quality of education.

IT and system administrators at educational institutions must do away with traditional manual, siloed approaches to managing the IT estate, instead taking steps to create a single system of record that contains all the data necessary to manage the growing list of software and hardware assets.

Automation is helping education organisations scan entire networks in seconds and provide full visibility into their growing and ever-changing IT environments. It also eliminates inaccurate paper-based asset tracking and reduces the high operational overhead of maintaining a diverse IT infrastructure.

With access to a complete, up-to-date asset inventory, IT teams can more easily assess security threats and vulnerabilities, take steps to mitigate risk and provide cost optimisations to reinvest budgets elsewhere to optimise teaching and class engagement.

Roel Decneut, CMO at Lansweeper

You may also be interested in these articles:

The time has come to SHOUT about student sexual harassment
Exclusive Articles
#EveryonesInvited - sshOUTing about student sexual harassment Those of
If assessment goes wrong this summer, we must not scapegoat our teachers
Exclusive Articles
There have long been calls to reform our broken examination system, wi
Maritime is a home for those who want to address the climate crisis
Exclusive Articles
This year and the last will be remembered for many things. From lockdo
How a modern, AI-driven network can propel your university toward a successful next normal
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented and formidable challen
How has the pandemic deepened existing inequality in employability?
Exclusive Articles
The last 18 months have been transformative. The coronavirus crisis sp
The Skills Bill’s challenges for Independent Training Providers
Exclusive Articles
#LevellingUp Skills AELP set out with a really ambitious four-day onli
Degree Apprenticeships – Passing or Failing the Social Mobility Test?
Exclusive Articles
Ever since their launch in 2015 Degree Apprenticeships have been criti
Covid Recovery: Why we can't let young people down
Exclusive Articles
The devastating impact of Covid-19 has been experienced by all sectors
How can universities maintain hybrid education across the UK as network demands become increasingly complex?
Exclusive Articles
Network management is key to maintaining online higher education The C
Is the UK still top of the class when it comes to international education?
Exclusive Articles
Will the UK remain a world leader in education following recent govern
Looking to the future of assessment
Exclusive Articles
At the heart of our vision to promote and advance learning is the deep
Recovery and renewal: 5 ways we can ensure sustained recovery and prosperity for all
Exclusive Articles
The successful vaccine rollout means our economy is reopening and star

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 54 minutes ago

RT @GCS_Training: ?? We’re super proud! Let’s hear it for #apprenticeships #AAC2021 @wynneevans @ApprenticeWales @Apprenticeships @GowerCo…
View Original Tweet

Axiom Dynamics
Axiom Dynamics 11 hours

axiomdynamics.co.uk/ways-to-become-qualified-in-ed…

Ways to Become Qualified in Education & Training, Assessor and/ or IQA Qualifications. - Axiom Dynamics

Every day at the Axiom Dynamics Training Academy, we receive enquiries about the various online formats for our delivery of Education & Training (AET), Assessor…

Axiom Dynamics
Axiom Dynamics has liked Axiom Dynamics's Profile 11 hours 44 minutes ago
avatar

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5793)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page