 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Dyslexia Is My Second Shadow

Details
Hits: 109
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Living with a second shadow is not the best thing in the world, to be carrying around with you, the other shadow can be, much darker and cunning and deceptive. It is not the normal colour of a shadow, light gray and blending in the background, that normally appears on the sunniest of days. But the other shadow has an even darker side to it, it just hides in the wings! and is waiting for the opportunity to step out into the light.

Dyslexia is transparent, so most people are unaware of what is lurking in my second shadow. Yes, you could be right, it does sound a bit like, a murder mystery novel.

Dyslexia can be a little bit like a cloak and dagger movie, that some people have heard about, but do not fully understand. The consequences that follow it. This could be depression, anxiety, and a sense of not belonging, this could lower your sense of well-being, because we are unable to do, what comes as second nature to most people. The cloak and Dagger side to dyslexia, it does not come with any titles to help you, so you could be walking a tightrope sometimes. The difference is you do not know when it is going to appear, but it is still hiding and believe me you do not really have any control over it.

It does not discriminate; you are either born with it or not. Then thinking about how you are, going to deal with it, then start to move forward, then slowly starting to embrace it. One of the hardest things to do is ask other people for help, so you are acknowledging that you do have dyslexia, that your other shadow does exist, even though it's hiding in the wings, for the time being. Your coping strategies will keep growing and help you to keep it at bay. It will appear to slow it down, for the time being, until that shadow raises its head again.

I have not got many good memories from my younger days, being at school. Most of them are just, dark secrets because I was made to sit right at the back of the classroom by my teacher, as she believed that I was just a disruptive child. I did develop a nervous blinking habit. Because I was shouted at so many times, by my teacher. You could say my second shadow started to develop back in the early years. I could not really understand, why I was being treated differently to the other kids. I was soon to find out as a teenager, that my father also had dyslexia, which was a bit of a shock to me, because he was my hero. I would like to add he is still my “Hero”

Advertisement

Â£200 million for FE Colleges as PM announces transformative school rebuilding programme
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson Announces Major New Investment To Ensure Schools And Col
Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU
Conducting end-point assessment remotely â€“ whatâ€™s changed?
FE Voices
@SDN_HQ caught up with @cheftomburton -Tom Burton, Director of Apprent

He would never admit, to having learning difficulties (Dyslexia), but he did become self-employed and started up two businesses. Starting off with a garage doing car services, then moving on to running a small coach company, that put food on the table. That was important to him. I do believe that he could see in me, that I was having the same problems at school with English and other subjects like he did, we became incredibly good friends.

I did realise in time, that there is a parallel path, that runs alongside my dyslexia one. That is for certain, at that time I had no control over, and that I would be following it, long into my adult life. Sometimes these paths would cross over. Looking back, they were probably the, most life-changing events. I wound never be able to rewind and start again, as time moves forward the dyslexia really does not change. Because anyone that has dyslexia would probably understand. You are standing on that parallel path. Looking over and seeing a different view of the world. Some people would say that “I cannot see the wood for the trees”, and yes, it is a bit of a cliché. It really would be good if you could see the world through our eyes. As the saying goes be careful what you wish for, it could take a lifetime to try and understand dyslexia, and I am still learning. In time, that second shadow is still there but not hiding in the wings, it still has that dark side to it, but you do have to come to terms with it. because it is part of your DNA.

Most employers these days require us to have even the basics of, literacy and numeracy, and some people, think that is the only way to communicate, in the world today. Yes, there are lots of strategies that are put in place to help people with dyslexia and many other learning difficulties. This is like trying to pigeonhole someone, because even people with dyslexia all learn in a different way. It is like saying we all have tunnel vision. But that is simply not true. Time waits for no one, so hopefully, in the future the word dyslexia, will not carry the stigma, “does not read or write very well, so they can't be very smart”.

Well getting back to me, I have had several different jobs in the past, some good, some not so good. I have come across many challenges within my life, some of them bring to, my knees and sometimes crying, and others making me fill 8 feet tall. If there was a moral to this story it would say "don’t judge a book by its cover” my last job before the (Covid-19), I was a senior work coach helping and guiding people with a wide range of disabilities including dyslexia, helping to get them back into the workplace.

Jeffrey Oliver, Senior Work Coach

You may also be interested in these articles:

The future of education is getting personal: How to engage with Generation Z
FE Voices
Rethinking the use of digital technology and succeeding in delivering
Basic, digital and vocational skills are the missing link in the levelling up agenda
FE Voices
As the Chancellor took to the stand on 11th March, we were already at
Strengthening relationships and enhancing communications between training providers and ESFA
FE Voices
Collaboration, communication, and clarity: a Joint statement from @ESF
Government to protect UK research jobs with £280 million support package
FE Voices
The importance of protecting and supporting research activities and #t
£200 million for FE Colleges as PM announces transformative school rebuilding programme
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson Announces Major New Investment To Ensure Schools And Col
Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU
Conducting end-point assessment remotely – what’s changed?
FE Voices
@SDN_HQ caught up with @cheftomburton -Tom Burton, Director of Apprent
Paid internships could help up to 100,000 graduates boost economy’s recovery
FE Voices
@UniversitiesUK & @AGCAS - Supporting Graduates: The Class of 2020
Come on Boris – You Said There Would be Guarantee for Young People
FE Voices
Whilst the wheels of Government are slow to turn, the past three month
After Covid-19, is it time to rethink apprenticeships?
FE Voices
Apprenticeships are certainly going to have to do their bit. HM Treasu
Corporate Governance – what is it and do I need it?
FE Voices
Thoughts and ideas about governance are in constant fluctuation, there
The number of students required to continue English and maths study is set to surge with rising unemployment
FE Voices
Thousands of young people typically enter work following GCSEs, but wi

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4713)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page