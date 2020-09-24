Chancellor fails to take action to protect those hardest hit by Covid

The Chancellor @RishiSunak announced some action to preserve jobs today, but the new scheme will still see a new wave of job losses and there was no new action to retrain workers, create new jobs or ensure that the vital social security lifeline remains in place as the next wave of unemployment takes hold.

The new job support scheme to top up wages on a part time basis will help some sectors which have seen a downturn in activity, but for other sectors jobs which would be viable in the long term will still be lost and more people will be at risk of poverty. The ongoing economic impact may therefore continue to hit groups such as women, BAME groups and young workers disproportionately.

The Government made a commitment in their 2019 manifesto to deliver a Right to Retrain, promising a new £2.5 billion National Skills Fund for England (£3 billion with Barnet consequentials) at the Budget in April. A consultation was promised in the Spring and further details at the CSR, but so far nothing has been forthcoming.

JRF has been calling for a temporary and targeted furlough scheme to support sectors which are reliant on close contact arguing it is essential to prevent a surge in unemployment as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is unwound at the end of October.

A Pre-Vaccine Jobs Risk Index produced for JRF showed that sectors such as hospitality, retail and beauty, which rely on close contact with members of the public but are not within the sphere of health, care or essential services are likely to be hit hardest by coronavirus until a vaccine is found. Around 40% of employees on the minimum wage face a high or very high risk of having their job destroyed by COVID-19 compared to less than 1% of those earning more than £41,500 per year.

To keep families afloat, JRF has also been calling on the Government to do the right thing and keep the lifeline in the form of the £20 uplift in Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit has been a lifeline for many families as they’ve struggled to get through the coronavirus storm – currently due to end in April 2021.

An ambitious plan is needed to deliver a good jobs recovery and the ‘Right to Retrain’ manifesto commitment to support workers' transition into new opportunities.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices @RISHISUNAK #PLANFORJOBS - CHANCELLOR OUTLINES WINTER ECONOMY PLAN Cen FE Voices #Post16RevolutionaryReforms Secretaries of State always like to claim FE Voices Ofsted. The word alone is enough to strike fear into the hearts of man

JRF has been recommending that the Government:

Deliver a new generation of good jobs by resolving the funding of adult social care to unlock more than 600,000 jobs by 2035; bringing forward £9.2 billion of investment for energy efficiency improvements; and reducing Employer National Insurance Contributions to stimulate private-sector employment. Delivering the ‘Right to Retrain’ commitment to support people to transition into new good jobs by creating a ‘New Deal for Adult Education’ worth £7 billion and delivering targeted employment support for those struggling to stay afloat. Take urgent action to prevent long-term unemployment by allowing furloughed workers who lose their jobs to access employment and training support immediately and introduce a Hiring Credit worth £3,000 for firms taking on people who have been out of work for more than 12 months. Provide additional support to level up the weakest economies with an ambitious UK Shared Prosperity Fund worth £14 billion.

The Chancellor’s initial policy response to the economic impact of Covid was bold and compassionate. We need the policy response to the next wave to be similarly bold, but the announcements today failed to meet that test.

Jobs that have been viable in the past and will be again in the future need specific support to get through the current crisis. But the design of this scheme risks undermining its success and leading to more job losses by creating an unnecessary disincentive to employers to make use of it.

Where jobs are truly not viable, the government must urgently make good on its manifesto promise to establish a Right to Retrain so that whole areas and industries are not cut adrift amid a gathering storm. Too many people now find themselves on the brink of being pulled further into poverty during the course of this year – people in the lowest paid roles, in areas where there are fewer new opportunities, and sectors where close contact is unavoidable.

The mark of a compassionate society also has to be that we protect the worst off during hard times, and this makes retaining the lifeline of the £20 uplift in Universal Credit and extending it to legacy benefits even more crucial. Without a budget to address these wider issues, we need to hear from the Chancellor urgently about how he will help the worst off who look set to be the least well equipped to face the coming storm.

Helen Barnard, Director of the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation