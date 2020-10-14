 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What works in terms of improving learning for disadvantaged students?

Details
Hits: 2119

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Lee Elliot Major OBE, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter

The UK’s first social mobility professor (@Lem_Exeter) speaks about securing £350m funding for the National Tutoring Programme for disadvantaged 5-16 year old pupils:

I am very careful to be apolitical with my views on social mobility as I think it’s a cross party issue. This might be a naïve belief but my view is if you have to present evidence behind what you’re proposing.  

There are huge questions around why we have a social mobility problem, but what I’ve been trying to do is come up with pragmatic solutions to problems. When I was a trustee at the Education Endowment Foundation, we looked at what works in the classroom in terms of improving learning for disadvantaged pupils.

What’s hard is to find approaches that can be consistently scaled up. We’ve done hundreds of trials and reviewed literally thousands of studies on what we think are our best bets for learning. One thing which surfaced was classroom-teacher feedback which is the core of all good schooling.

The effectiveness of one-to-one tutoring

Alongside that, we found strong evidence of the effectiveness of one-to-one tutoring. I’ve always felt that that was something we could utilise more to help the disadvantaged learn. Tutoring is simple to scale up. The idea is that wherever people live they have access to tutoring support.

We found the existence of this patchy; in some areas there are charities - as in some areas of London - but there are other areas where there’s no support at all.  Then, when we turned to the question of addressing inequalities during the Covid-19 crisis, we talked about establishing a National Tutoring Service. I began observing a boom in private tutoring – surely now was the time to level up the playing-field.  

It feeds into something else I’ve noticed: there’s a real volunteering spirit among the younger generation. These are people who like to give back and have a strong sense of social justice. It was fantastic when the Johnson administration gave money to the idea.  

There’s also, of course, huge inequality in the workplace. When you look at studies about who gets on in work, you often find that someone senior and experienced champions someone junior in the organisation.

The problem is that this tends to happen predominantly to people from privileged backgrounds: if you’ve gone to the same school, or if there’s some sort of familial connection.  

A national mentoring programme

It could be possible to create a more formal mentoring programme which could be part of a national service, whereby senior people could champion people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Classroom meets cloud: how blended learning creates the perfect concoction for better learning
FE Voices
Steven Hope, head of independent learning @LeedsCityColl, explores how
Education sector calls for teachers and education staff to get priority in phase two of COVID vaccinations
FE Voices
Education unions, associations and representative bodies have joined f
Vocational exams cancelled in February and March - Government must stop treating BTEC and vocational students as an afterthought
FE Voices
The Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson writes to @Ofqua

At the moment, they feel lost in the culture of the industry. For instance, I know a lot of people around the creative industries. At the moment, it doesn’t matter how talented you are, you’re struggling to progress in the early career phase.

The cultural assumptions can be quite alienating if you’re not a part of that: if you’re outside London, it can be hard to get into London.

But as ever you come up against the practicalities. The question is, how idealistic do we want to be about this? It would be difficult to deliver a national mentoring programme.

Another critique would be that a mentoring service would assume that in-built cultures and inequalities in industries would remain. We can so easily get caught between ideologues on left and right.

On the one hand, those who say: ‘All we need is to make things equal.’

And on the other, those who say: ‘All we need is economic growth.’ 

Challenging the old stereotypes and preconceptions

One of the reasons government looks at education even though it’s become a market-led sector, is that in this area at you can at least try and do something: the taxpayer is paying a lot for that delivery. Once you look at labour and economy policy you’re suddenly dealing with private companies and the levers that government have are less direct.  

But what’s interesting is that during the coronavirus crisis, that has changed. The government is now paying the salaries of a lot of people. So although this time is tragic, it’s very exciting from the policy perspective. It’s challenged the old stereotypes and preconceptions about what’s left and what’s right.

This is the most interventionist government I can remember. And the question for someone like me is:

  • Do some of these things remain in five years’ time?
  • Is it a permanent readjustment about profound social issues?
  • Or do we slip back into the assumptions of neoliberal global politics?

I hope it’s the former. I think we can find a better balance and a fairer system. I think we were heading for a reckoning before this crisis. 

When society doesn’t give people a fair go over several generations then at some point down the pecking order, people will think there’s no way to change society other than by revolt.

I don’t know whether we’re there yet, but I hope the government grabs this moment. It’s time for a branded national tutoring service.  

Lee Elliot Major OBE, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter

Professor Lee Elliot Major’s new book is What Do We Know and What Should We Do About Social Mobility? and published by SAGE 

This article was first published in Issue Two of Finito World, October 2020. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Classroom meets cloud: how blended learning creates the perfect concoction for better learning
FE Voices
Steven Hope, head of independent learning @LeedsCityColl, explores how
Education sector calls for teachers and education staff to get priority in phase two of COVID vaccinations
FE Voices
Education unions, associations and representative bodies have joined f
Vocational exams cancelled in February and March - Government must stop treating BTEC and vocational students as an afterthought
FE Voices
The Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson writes to @Ofqua
I think the Chief Exec could be the problem
FE Voices
I was reminded the other day of something of a tiny incident I once wi
Student Loans Company are creating a new opportunity for customers to have their say
FE Voices
Honest and insightful feedback is key to creating a positive customer
Revealed: The striking similarities between shameful meal parcels and Government guidance
FE Voices
@UKLabour today (13 Jan) reveals that the Government’s own guidance
New £135M T Level Capital Fund to upgrade classrooms and to be used for specialist kit
FE Voices
@educationgovuk - New £135 Million #TLevel Capital Fund, to upgrade c
FE and Education Sector Response to the Covid-19 Vaccine delivery plan
FE Voices
The government has launched the Vaccine delivery plan against the figh
Association of Colleges responds to Education Secretary's plans for 2021 exams, teacher assessed grades and proving competency of vocational learners
FE Voices
@AoCDavidH and the Association of Colleges respond to Gavin Williamson
Jeff Greenidge appointed Director for Diversity by ETF and AoC
FE Voices
Jeff Greenidge (@jeff_jdgee11) has been appointed as Director for Dive
What's the best way to respond if your staff refuse to return to work because of concerns about coronavirus?
FE Voices
On January 4th the Prime Minister announced that England would go into
After a decade of deprivation, we need policies that prioritise recovery for families in poverty
FE Voices
@JRF_uk's annual report on poverty in the UK A new flagship report fin

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Matthew Flack
Matthew Flack has published a new article: The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud? 1 hour 50 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

Apprenticeship Funding Rules refresher FY20-21

Overview The ESFA Funding Rules should be seen as the bible for any organisation delivering apprenticeship training and receiving government funding...

  • Thursday, 04 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

What inspectors will be looking for when they inspect your...

Overview In the past, Ofsted has tended not to focus in detail on any part of a provider’s provision that is delivered online, preferring instead to...

  • Tuesday, 02 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page