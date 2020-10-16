 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A framework for character education that can be delivered alongside core curriculum

Details
Hits: 339
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Akosua Bonsu is Head of Strategic Development and Director of Studies at Regent College London

In education, we hear a lot about character. But what does it mean in practical terms? 

The trouble with education is that it’s full of buzzwords, and too rarely do we pause to think about practical implications.

In the Blair years, citizenship education was a prominent preoccupation of schools and colleges in England and Wales – but the term sometimes lacked definition, and in any case, wasn’t citizenship an implication of the Cameron government’s Big Society agenda? 

Definitions tend to blur.  

With the coalition government - and latterly the single party conservative governments - we have seen a shift in preoccupation, away from citizenship education and towards character education

So how do we avoid falling into generality and making the same mistakes again? 

Fostering character sounds well and good – who could seriously object to it - but what does it mean? 

Simply, character seeks to cultivate resilience, courage, and personal responsibility.

It also has intellectual pedigree, dating all the way back to Aristotle. In his Nicomachean Ethics the philosopher argues that character education creates virtuous individuals who live a good and meaningful life, a life full of happiness, purpose and achievement: this he called Eudemonia. 

What’s interesting is that in character education these individual traits – resilience, grit, courage and so on – do not exist in isolation. They exist together: you cannot be courageous without being resilient, for example.

What we seek to do at Regent’s College is to develop these psychological states so that students learn to better act, overcome obstacles and embrace challenges.  

For Aristotle a person of good character has practical wisdom - phronesis: the ability to act in the right way, with courage, with resilience etc., because they have developed the correct habits.

Furthermore, a good character can only be developed by choosing right actions over and over again until that right action becomes a habit. The goal is to repeat certain behaviours associated with the development of a good character, initially under guidance and instruction, until they become embedded as habits.  

So does it work? 

At Regent College London, we have founded a framework for character education to be delivered alongside our core curriculum. The project began in May 2019, and we have called it Thinking Into Character.  

The programme is designed by Dr. Selva Pankaj, and aims to students a solid foundation in character education. Topics covered by the programme include goal setting, habit formation and the principles of personal leadership.

Each lesson is designed to encourage students to take responsibility for their results and to develop the confidence to believe that they can achieve dream goals. Among some of the values and attitudes developed by the programme are personal responsibility, a positive mind-set, resilience, grit and self-confidence. 

It has had startling results. One example was Abdi Raman Fara, a bus-driver who wants to be a transport manager with his company. He felt he’d been with the company a long time and wasn’t progressing.

Apprenticeship and WBL professionals â€“ Where do we go from here?
FE Voices
We are all painfully aware of the devastating impact Covid-19 has had
Four main College concerns about assessment and public exams
FE Voices
November #Exams: College body @Aoc_info writes to @NickGibbUK with con
England International Footballer launches Parliamentary Petition to #EndChildFoodPoverty
FE Voices
#EndChildFoodPoverty - England International Footballer, @MarcusRashfo

Under our instruction, he spoke to his manager, who agreed now to be his mentor. As a result a career action plan was implemented and he decided to start his own business. ‘My entire life has to be geared towards goals that I am happy to pursue. It’s about achieving your life goals, and not just in the short or medium term,’ he says. 

Another case study was Amelia Giurgiu who had been too nervous to start turning her photography in Provence into painting. She was facing what we would call ‘the terror barrier’. For her character education enabled her to ‘take action and to show courage in the face of previously acknowledged fears’. 

Meanwhile, Ahasan Habib, the founder and CEO of H&K Associates, found that an immersion in the programme ‘helped my business by showing me where I lacked discipline and holding me responsible for all my results.’ 

So the effectiveness of this character development programme is measured both objectively and subjectively. The subjective benefits are there for all to see in testimonials like those above. 

Objectively, we are looking at data such as grade attendance and assignment submission rates as well as external ventures that students have set up following their engagement with the programme. These ventures could be study groups, entrepreneurial businesses or engagement in voluntary programmes.   

We still have a way to go and are at the data compilation phase, but the signs are very encouraging. And we hope that our programme will give others the impetus to think hard about the language we use in education theory, and to turn the theoretical into pragmatic and meaningful steps.

Aristotle would be proud.  

Akosua Bonsu is Head of Strategic Development and Director of Studies at Regent College London, she is writing in a personal capacity.

This article was first published in Issue Two of Finito World, October 2020.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Edtech can can play its full part in our ‘New Start’ Industrial Strategy - Six easy steps
FE Voices
#Edtech expert @Ty_Goddard gives us his ten cents on the role played d
Apprenticeship and WBL professionals – Where do we go from here?
FE Voices
We are all painfully aware of the devastating impact Covid-19 has had
Four main College concerns about assessment and public exams
FE Voices
November #Exams: College body @Aoc_info writes to @NickGibbUK with con
Building an outstanding alternative to university to create a diverse group of future leaders
FE Voices
The tech entrepreneur Euan Blair on @WhiteHatGB’s new approach to ge
GCSE, AS and A level exams 2021 will go ahead with 3 week delay - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ExamsCovidDebate - Exams will go ahead next summer, underpinned by co
Three-tier lockdown system - Schools and University Campuses will remain open
FE Voices
This afternoon (12 Oct), the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson confirmed th
What works in terms of improving learning for disadvantaged students?
FE Voices
The UK’s first social mobility professor (@Lem_Exeter) speaks about
Universities need to up their game to survive
FE Voices
The Chair of the Education Select Committee (@Halfon4harlowMP) tells u
Employability is a big issue which universities need to look at
FE Voices
The great educationalist Sir @MichaelBarber9 on Blair, @OfficeStudents
England International Footballer launches Parliamentary Petition to #EndChildFoodPoverty
FE Voices
#EndChildFoodPoverty - England International Footballer, @MarcusRashfo
The Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Three factors for success
FE Voices
The announcement from government that the post-18 education and traini
Labour market statistics: Fastest ever rise in redundancies, on course for at least 600 thousand lay-offs by the end of the year
FE Voices
Commenting on the ONS’s latest unemployment figures,Tony Wilson, IES

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 37 minutes ago

Podcast: Is it time to rethink learner assessment? #SkillsWorldLive @TomBewick is joined by Lord Kenneth Baker and… https://t.co/6QxYKbQN8S
View Original Tweet

Stuart Greer
Stuart Greer has published a new article: Made Smarter rolls-out innovative Leadership Programme 13 hours 39 minutes ago
Initial Washroom Hygiene
Initial Washroom Hygiene has published a new article: One in four students says their school does not always have enough soap or sanitiser 13 hours 48 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5022)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page