 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Colleges have vital role to play in delivering Young Person Guarantee

Details
Hits: 130
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Growing the Young Person’s Guarantee 

Fife College has welcomed the provisions announced by the Scottish Government today to help support young people who are set to be hit by the economic issues cased by the Coronavirus pandemic.

This afternoon the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Skills and Culture Fiona Hyslop launched the Young Persons Guarantee in the Scottish Parliament. 

It aims to see every 16-24 year old in Scotland either in paid employment, enrolled in education, actively involved on an apprenticeship or training programme, or engaged on a formal volunteering or supported activity programme within the next two years.

As part of the education section of the Guarantee, Fife College joined several other colleges in suggesting initiatives to the Scottish Government that could help develop skills in the short term.

Commenting on the announcement, Fife College said that with the predicted rise in unemployment over the coming months all colleges were going to play a vital role in delivering the Young Person Guarantee.

Vice-Principal at Fife College, Dorothee Leslie, said:

“Young people are set to face many challenges as Scotland recovers from this pandemic, and it’s only right that we do everything we can to support them.

“The Young Person Guarantee is an appropriate response to this crisis, and its focus on providing access to education is welcome.

“We’re pleased to be working with the Scottish Government on how we can best help at this time, and we will continue dialogue with them on further opportunities over the coming months.

“Colleges are going to play a vital role in our economic recovery, and are used to adapting to the needs of individuals and employers in order to deliver the skills our economy needs.

“We stand ready to help train and upskill all young people in order to help best prepare them for the future jobs market, and look forward to welcoming more students to Fife College as part of this programme.”

Shona Struthers 100x100Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland, said:

“We are delighted that the Young Person’s Guarantee is being implemented, especially given the deep economic crisis that COVID-19 has created. 

“It is vital that all young people have access to the full range of opportunities and support that will enable them to reach their potential, whether that’s going to college, university, an apprenticeship programme, training, fair employment and work experience, or participating in a formal volunteering programme.

Changing Employer Hiring Activity Throughout the Year Across the Country
FE Voices
In our last Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we looked at employer
Focus on Skills: Why Apprenticeships Are the Future for Business
FE Voices
The need for specific employable skills in the workplace is essential.
Prime Minister announces new national lockdown - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Prime Minister announced tougher national restrictions in England.

“The college sector is committed to working even closer with schools, universities, businesses, and key stakeholders to ensure that Scotland’s people and economy can successfully emerge from COVID-19 and thrive. We look forward to working with partners to take this important initiative forward.”

The first organisations to back the Young Person’s Guarantee have been announced by Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop 

In a collective effort to help young people, the Scottish Government has been joined by SSE, Capgemini, NHS Lothian and Standard Life Aberdeen in making the commitment to ensure everyone aged from 16 to 24 has the opportunity of work, education or training.

The Guarantee, backed by an additional £60 million investment, aims to give all young people in Scotland the chance to succeed despite the economic impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Organisations backing the Guarantee make five pledges to help young people at this critical time:

  1. prepare young people for the world of work through work experience, volunteering and work-based learning opportunities
  2. engage with and provide opportunities to young people who face barriers to work
  3. create work-based learning, training and upskilling opportunities for young people
  4. create jobs and opportunities for young people through apprenticeships, paid internships and work experience
  5. create an inclusive workplace to support learning and enable young people to meet their potential

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said:

“The pandemic is having a disproportionate economic effect on our young people, reducing job opportunities just as they are starting out on their careers. I am delighted to be launching the Young Person’s Guarantee today to help ensure their prospects are not permanently damaged

“I want to thank the early trailblazers who have backed our ambitious initiative and recognise the importance of supporting our young people.

“The leadership of employers from across Scotland and from all sectors will be key in providing the opportunities that will make this Guarantee a success.  This employer leadership will build on our strong track record of tackling youth unemployment through our industry led Youth Employment Strategy – Developing the Young Workforce.   

“We are encouraging employers to come forward and join what is a crucial intervention to ensure that we capture the potential of our young people and prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) leaving a lasting impact on the employment opportunities of our future workforce.

“I want Scotland’s young people to know we are right behind you, we want you to be successful and we will do everything we can to give you the opportunities you need.”

Sandy Begbie, who helped to design the Edinburgh Guarantee, said:

“In the spring, I was delighted to be asked to develop a strategy to establish a Young Person Guarantee for all 16 to 24-year-olds in Scotland.  The ambition is clear, I want every young person who is unemployed to be given an opportunity of a job, apprenticeship, education, training or volunteering.  I strongly believe we must act now and decisively. Our young people are an asset and a credit to Scotland.”

The Young Person’s Guarantee was one of the main recommendations of the Advisory Group on Economic Recovery.

The £60 million Young Person’s Guarantee is part of a total of £100 million for employment support and training announced by the Scottish Government to tackle employment challenges. £10 million of this will be used to support a range of measures to recruit and retain apprentices.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Changing Employer Hiring Activity Throughout the Year Across the Country
FE Voices
In our last Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we looked at employer
Huge increase in organisations launching mentoring initiatives for this year's National Mentoring Day
FE Voices
UK Goes Big for #NationalMentoringDay 2020 Lords, MPs, celebrities, bu
England’s first Space Engineering Technician apprenticeship available January 2021
FE Voices
Apprentices in England will soon be able to boldly study what no stude
Focus on Skills: Why Apprenticeships Are the Future for Business
FE Voices
The need for specific employable skills in the workplace is essential.
Prime Minister announces new national lockdown - Sector Response
FE Voices
The Prime Minister announced tougher national restrictions in England.
Independent Commission on The College of the Future launch UK-wide final report: #CollegeoftheFuture
FE Voices
Lifelong learning central to helping people and businesses rebound fro
National Tutoring Programme will widen access to high-quality tutoring and academic mentoring for disadvantaged students
FE Voices
National Tutoring Programme #NTP launches in schools The National Tuto
Oli de Botton named as Chief Executive of The Careers & Enterprise Company
FE Voices
The Careers & Enterprise Company (@CareerEnt) has today announced
Revealed - Furloughed workers far less likely to have basic qualifications
FE Voices
@IPPR calls for spending review to include a long-term funding settlem
Poorest pupils face second wave of lost learning following school disruption, new research shows
FE Voices
New analysis: poorest pupils face “double blow” to their education
One-in-five young people and over one-in-five BAME workers who were furloughed during lockdown have since lost their jobs
FE Voices
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs - Long term interventions needed to prevent a lost ge
Furlough and self-employment support scheme extended until end of March 2021
FE Voices
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the Government's Furlough Scheme

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 21 minutes ago

TRAIN THE TRAINER - FUNCTIONAL SKILLS MATHS

Overview This is an interactive 2 x half day online workshops for those who are confident with their own maths ability at Level 2 and above, wanting...

  • Friday, 04 December 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 24 minutes ago

TRAIN THE TRAINER - FUNCTIONAL SKILLS ENGLISH

Overview These interactive 2 x half day workshops will explore, with a view to fully understand, the requirements for Level 1 and Level 2 Functional...

  • Friday, 11 December 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Are Stonewall Champions 5 hours ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5080)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page