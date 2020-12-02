 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Fastest Growing Demand for Lower Skilled Jobs Across the Seven CAEHRS Regions

Details
Hits: 2615

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

In the last installment of Shedding Light on the Labour Market, @EMSI_UK looked at which skills have seen the biggest percentage growth throughout this year.

In October, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed which organisations had been successful in tendering for inclusion in the new Commercial Agreement for Employment and Health-Related Services (CAEHRS).

The new agreements, which are set to replace the existing Umbrella Agreement for Employment and Health Related Services (UAEHRS) in January 2021, are due to run for five years and will support the provision of employment and health related services across seven different lots across the country.

These are:

  1. Central England
  2. London Home Counties
  3. Southern England
  4. North East
  5. North West
  6. Scotland and Wales.

The new CAEHRS framework comes at a critical time.

OBR Unemployment Forecast

As we go into 2021, it is clear by now that there are going to be huge unemployment problems, with official estimates from the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecasting job losses rising to levels not seen since the 1980s, and possibly higher. It is also clear that with much of the strain being felt in sectors such as retail and hospitality, many of those being made unemployed are likely to be at the lower end of the skill spectrum.

If the organisations who have won a place on the CAEHRS are to be successful in getting people back into work, it will be critical for them to get a good understanding of which jobs at the lower skill level are in demand in the area(s) they are working in. With that in mind, we wanted to show how this can be done by taking a quick look at employer demand in each Lot region, using our Job Posting Analytics data.

Fastest Growing Demand for Lower Skilled Jobs

The slide deck below contains seven interactive charts -- one for each region --, and you can toggle between these by using the arrows at the top. Each chart shows the fastest growing job demand for jobs at the lower end of the skills spectrum, which we broadly define as those within the 1-3 digit Standard Occupation Classification (SOC) groupings, from January to October this year:

There are a number of commonalities highlighted by the data:

  • In all regions, we can see a contraction in demand during the period of the initial Lockdown, followed by an uptick from July onwards.
  • In all regions except Wales, demand for Couriers has grown massively, particularly over the last couple of months. This is a clear reflection of the increase in demand for home deliveries during the course of the year.
  • There are also a number of other jobs that have seen growth in demand across most regions, which are related to some of the changes we've seen this year. For example, Delivery Drivers, Warehouse Assemblers, and Forklift Truck Operators, have grown across most regions, as demand for online services and therefore warehousing has increased.

The data also highlights some specific regional nuances, and in fact there are a number of jobs that only appear in the data for one region. These are:

  • Central England: Machine Operators; Labourers
  • London and Home Counties: Blending Operators; Structural Fitters; Backhoe Operators
  • Southern England: Potters; Shop Supervisors; Trades Helpers
  • North East: Warehouse Leads; Sales Assistants; Yard Drivers
  • North West: Commercial Drivers; Non-Commercial Drivers; Housekeepers
  • Scotland: Driving Instructors; General Supervisors
  • Wales: Driver Managers; Catering Assistants; Customer Service Advisors; Customer Service Assistants

Of course, by looking at the regions as a whole, we are only scratching the surface of our data, and it is really down at the Local Authority level that we begin to see many more of the locally specific nuances that will be vital to understand in order to see people quickly redeployed into the workforce, or being given the right retraining. But hopefully this gives an idea of the sorts of common trends in demand for low skilled jobs emerging in these regions, as well as some of the differences that the data can highlight for us.

Education Secretary speaks at launch of digital learning review, discusses lifelong loans and the importance of the Turing Scheme
FE Voices
Speaking at the launch of the Office for Students' review of digital t
Keeping our customers more up to date with revisions to apprenticeships
FE Voices
Earlier this month, we published our first revisions status report. Th
Seven things for schools and colleges to consider before 8 March 2021
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @IrwinMitchell shares seven things that schools and co

Watch out for the final Shedding Light on the Labour Market piece of 2020 on 16th December. 

To find out more about how the crisis is affecting your local area, contact Emsi for more info.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education Secretary speaks at launch of digital learning review, discusses lifelong loans and the importance of the Turing Scheme
FE Voices
Speaking at the launch of the Office for Students' review of digital t
Sector Response to Boris Johnson's Four Step Roadmap exit to lockdown 3
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson set out his four-step plan to release England from lockd
ONS Labour Market Figures Feb 2021- unemployment rate over 5% and nearly 200,000 young people unemployed for over 6 months – Sector Reaction
FE Voices
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) Labour Market information has
New £700M Education recovery package announced for children and young people
FE Voices
New £700 million package launched by @BorisJohnson and @GavinWilliams
Employability leaders at ERSA amplify call for Kickstart extension
FE Voices
@ERSA_news calls on @RishiSunak for a year’s extension to safeguard
Teacher assessed grades - Students will receive grades awarded and determined by teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught
FE Voices
Students will receive grades awarded and determined by teachers, with
Keeping our customers more up to date with revisions to apprenticeships
FE Voices
Earlier this month, we published our first revisions status report. Th
Seven things for schools and colleges to consider before 8 March 2021
FE Voices
@Helen_IMHRplus @IrwinMitchell shares seven things that schools and co
Learning and Work and Shaw Trust to share £6.3m donation from the Covid-19 Support Fund to support the reskilling of more than 8,000 people
FE Voices
@ShawTrust is to receive £4.2m in funding and @LearnWorkUK will recei
Tracking Employer Demand for Higher and Technical Skills
FE Voices
The recent Post-16 White Paper - Skills for Jobs - places significant
FutureLearn launches Global Future of Learning 2021 report today
FE Voices
New significant global study reveals covid-19 has propelled next gener
Anti racist curriculum in Further education- More than just words of a page
FE Voices
In a space where we raise concerns about the rise of racist attacks on

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Foundation Degree Opens Up Options for Nicole 9 hours 18 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 9 hours 37 minutes ago

Britain’s construction training body pledges pre-Covid rates: The training body for British construction is proposi… https://t.co/Sj9tpPSJKd
View Original Tweet

City of Wolverhampton College
City of Wolverhampton College has published a new article: COLLEGE LAUNCHES UK-FIRST SCHEME TO TRAIN ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNICIANS 10 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5419)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page