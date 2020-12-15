 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How FE Colleges can quickly develop a Covid Safety Toolkit

Details
Hits: 778
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Marta Kalas, Thomson Screening

Covid-19 continues and looks set to be with us for some time yet. To avoid becoming overburdened it means we need to create processes and systems to operate FE colleges safely during the coming months.

One approach to achieve this by creating a Covid Safety Toolkit. This is a package of tools that will help you keep track of the changes and the ever-increasing regulation and actions you need to stay on top of.

For example, Thomson Screening has developed a toolkit to help colleges to work through what’s needed and how to action it. It provides a checklist, training and sample documentation. Although creating a toolkit may sound overwhelming, the good news is; none of these activities is new. Colleges do them all the time. What’s different now, is that each action needs a specific “Covid flavoured” version.

What is a toolkit?

It is as simple as LEGO: rather than creating individual processes and lots of standalone documents, you bring together, all in one place, every item you will need to respond to Covid.

For example, the text you use on displays in the college can also be used on your website, in staff manuals or compliance documents. Covid affects all parts of a college and requirements change rapidly.

Imagine if you had to check and update them all, one at a time. The chances of missing one or keeping out of date information is quite high and the task is daunting.

That’s where a toolkit can help, and why it’s important to have one (whether you create it yourself, or buy it in, for your college and ensure everything you need is in one place.

What should a Toolkit contain?

  1. Governance framework
  2. Risk management including individual and group risk assessments
  3. Action plans
  4. Communications plans
  5. Review and update plan

Governance: You need to decide who is in charge: Who has oversight of all your Covid related activities; where does the buck stop? Several months into Covid, this has probably been done ages ago, so you might as well put it into your Covid Policy and make sure everyone knows it.

Risk management: This is all the changes, adaptations and new ways of working you put in place in response to Covid, and hopefully you shouldn’t need to do them over again. If these are risk assessment based and clearly documented (a simple excel sheet will do, the key is clarity, not length), you can quickly check what needs updating if there is a local or national change in guidelines. Most of your arrangements can probably stay as they are, but do you know which ones need to change and how? If your original assessment is at hand, in an easy-to-access document, you can revise it very quickly.

Colleges to receive rapid coronavirus testing from January for staff and students
FE Voices
Lateral flow tests to be deployed to all secondary schools and college
Labour's Kate Green calls for Government to set out a plan to support the 130,000 students who will be sitting exams in colleges in January 2021
FE Voices
@KateGreenSU - Stop neglecting vocational and technical qualifications
Employment rate continues to fall, but vacancies are beginning to recover
FE Voices
UK labour market: December 2020 Early estimates for November 2020 sugg

You may need to assess an individual person’s risks as well. For example, a learner who has recently had Covid will need different kinds of support than someone who has never had it, or someone who lives with an elderly relative. Our general understanding of risks relating to specific groups: young people, healthcare workers, etc. is much better than earlier in the year and is constantly improving. You might want to fine-tune your risk groups at regular intervals. Again, this is where having a central document will save you time.

Action plans: This goes hand in hand with your risk assessment changes. If there’s been no change then no action is needed. If there has been a specific change in risk, then you’ll need to change the mitigation that helps reduce that risk.

If you do this by modules or sections for each area of your college each building or physical space, you will be able make the changes much faster and you can also check that you haven’t missed anything.

Communications plan

This is where Covid specific planning pays a lot of dividends. It is worth dedicating some time to this as it’s the area that is likely to change most often. Here are the key points to consider:

  1. Understand your audience (learners, staff, suppliers etc.)
  2. Listen to them actively
  3. Be clear about what you want to say (and say it simply)
  4. Use the appropriate channel(s)
  5. Make sure your communication is timely.

You also need to use trusted sources of information. There is so much conflicting, confusing or out of date information circulating, it’s always best to go straight to the horse’s mouth and check the government websites first.

Use templates as much as possible to save time and keep the communications consistent. Ensure anyone involved in any form of comms (from PR to social media, from web editor to marketing, from poster designs to advertising) knows what your Covid-19 messaging is and when and how to include it.

Review and update

You simply need to check at regular intervals what the current regulations are, and what you and your staff/learners etc are required to do. You’ll also need to have evidence that you are carrying out your duties as an employer.

Tools to help you

These will be familiar and in Covid-19 related activities they are essential:

  • In electronic communications (websites, newsletters, chats, etc.) use links directly to the relevant government websites.
  • Used shared file systems (e.g. Google Drive, One Drive or Dropbox) for templates and drafts
  • Have a log of where these templates are kept and where they are used, to make sure you don’t miss one of them
  • It takes time to get everything in one place, but it will pay dividends when you suddenly need to change something.

After almost a year of dealing with the virus it not surprising if we sometime find ourselves suffering from a certain amount of Covid-weariness. However, we have to remain vigilant. This is why a Toolkit is essential. You avoid additional work, and you can feel reassured that you have the tools in place to ensure your college can respond rapidly when needed.

Marta Kalas, co-founder, Thomson Screening

The Thomson Covid-19 Test Manager is designed to adapt rapidly to fast changing requirements and is fully scalable. The Innovate UK grant enables Thomson Screening to utilise investments made in the core functionality of the company’s products used in the NHS, especially its SchoolScreener Imms product, to rapidly repurpose and deploy the software.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Colleges to receive rapid coronavirus testing from January for staff and students
FE Voices
Lateral flow tests to be deployed to all secondary schools and college
Careers Advice and Guidance rap - Share, Learn and Transform
FE Voices
Jon Chase has put together a Careers Advice and Guidance rap around th
Taking entrepreneurship to new levels across the UK
FE Voices
Taking an #entrepreneurial outlook to weather the perfect storm After
The Scottish College of the Future: Renew the post-16 education system to secure a more equal and green future for Scottish young people, adults and businesses
FE Voices
@CollegeComm launch the The Scottish College of the Future report As t
The Rise in Demand for Quant Professionals: Harnessing New Skills for the Future
FE Voices
The #FutureOfWork is changing across the global financial services ind
Labour's Kate Green calls for Government to set out a plan to support the 130,000 students who will be sitting exams in colleges in January 2021
FE Voices
@KateGreenSU - Stop neglecting vocational and technical qualifications
Universities across the UK are facing a mental health crisis - but is enough being done?
FE Voices
In an academic year filled with uncertainty, confusion and endless cha
Employment rate continues to fall, but vacancies are beginning to recover
FE Voices
UK labour market: December 2020 Early estimates for November 2020 sugg
Weston Lateral Flow Testing College Pilot a go!
FE Voices
As a Principal of a large Further Education College in the South West,
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: £95 million for tens of thousands of adults to gain new skills from April
FE Voices
Tens of thousands of adults to gain new skills on 400 free courses nex
Higher Education Transformation in this tumultuous year
FE Voices
Speaking to attendees of @Amazon Web Services’ ‘Higher Education T
The Workforce Of The Future: Is employment law fit for purpose, post Covid-19?
FE Voices
#FutureOfWork - Paris Smith solicitors today (11 Dec) released a speci

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

George Robson
George Robson has published a new article: Barton Peveril's Future Olympian 48 minutes ago
Gateshead College
Gateshead College has published a new article: Norther Power Woman takes the helm at Gateshead College 51 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Students Prepare 1000 Festive Meals & Sweet Treats for Community 1 hour 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5174)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page