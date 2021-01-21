Skills for Jobs White Paper is launched - Sector Response

Reforms will enshrine the flagship Lifetime Skills Guarantee so everyone can get the skills they need, when they need them, and secure jobs with higher wages that support the economy

Employers will be at the heart of the system, helping to develop tailored plans that will meet local skills needs and co-designing high quality technical education

The Strategic Development Fund will invite proposals for College Business Centres. Located within existing colleges, these new Centres will support growth and innovation in key sectors of the local and national economy. They will focus on supporting local businesses to increase their levels of innovation and productivity by better meeting and driving demand for technical skills; by harnessing business intelligence to improve education provision; by supporting employers to understand how investment in skills, new technology and innovative practices can drive increased productivity; and by nurturing entrepreneurial talent.

Meanwhile, Skills Bootcamps - free, flexible courses of just 12-16 weeks - are giving adults the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer. A Lifelong Loan Entitlement will also make it easier for adults and young people to study more flexibly, which can be used over their lifetime and for modules of a course.

The measures announced today will put an end to the illusion that a degree is the only route to success and a good job, and that further and technical education is the second-class option. Instead, they will supercharge further and technical education, realigning the whole system around the needs of employers, so that people are trained for the skills gaps that exist now, and in the future, in sectors the economy needs, including construction, digital, clean energy and manufacturing.

New Build Back Better Business Council

The drive to place employers at the heart of the skills system comes as the Prime Minister launches a new Build Back Better Business Council. The new group will see business leaders work directly with government to fuel the Covid-19 economic recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“Our Lifetime Skills Guarantee means that everyone will be given the chance to get the skills they need, right from the very start of their career.

‘In the years ahead, the reforms we have announced today will deliver high quality technical education across the country – and help people retrain and secure better paid jobs.

‘That way when we have beaten Covid-19 we can put rocket boosters under our recovery and Build Back Better.’

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Our reforms to post-16 education will focus on the skills people and business need for our economy to grow. As we recover from the pandemic, our Lifetime Skills Guarantee will ensure everyone has the confidence and opportunity to gain the skills they need to progress at any stage of their lives.

“These reforms are at the heart of our plans to build back better, ensuring all technical education and training is based on what employers want and need, whilst providing individuals with the training they need to get a well-paid and secure job, no matter where they live, and in the sectors that are critical to our future economic success.”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices What does it mean for learners with special educational needs and disa FE Voices The year 2020 was quite unlike any we have ever experienced, and the e FE Voices Teachers stretched to the limit, struggling to cope with the COVID-19

Sector Response to the Skills for Jobs White Paper

Chief Executive of Association of Colleges, David Hughes said:

“This is an ambitious package of measures which can deliver a significant shift in how we support the lifelong education and skills needs of more than half the population and ensure that employers have the skilled people they need. With funding over the coming years to match the welcome policy shifts, this should rebalance the education and skills system to make it work for everyone.

"I’m delighted that this puts skills at the heart of the pandemic build back, and recognises the vital role that colleges and further education will play in levelling up for people and places whilst tackling longstanding concerns about stagnating productivity. Colleges have shown throughout the pandemic an unerring focus on the students, employers and communities they serve – this package shows that the government trusts them to deliver an ambitious and much-needed boost to skills which are vital for our changing economy and labour markets.”

Amanda Melton CBE, Member of the Independent Commission on the College of the Future and Principal and Chief Executive of Nelson and Colne College Group:

“The UK Government’s commitment to reshaping the skills system marks the first time in many years that English colleges are put front and centre of major policy reform proposals. Today’s Skills for Jobs White Paper represents a vital opportunity for a brighter future for the many people, communities and businesses colleges support, with colleges recognised as vehicles to build back better.

“For too long English colleges’ role in the education and training system and in supporting people with the skills they need has been undervalued and underfunded. The clear commitment to bolstering further and technical education means that more people will be able to get the skills they need for good jobs and businesses will plug skills gaps. Colleges are well placed to deliver growth in higher technical education and are ready for the transformation required to keep up with the changing world of work.

“To maximise the role of colleges, routes into learning have to be clearer, more flexible and accessible to everyone, from any background and no matter their age. That’s why the proposal for a Lifelong Loan Entitlement is an important commitment to giving people the skills they need in a way that suits them with adequate and flexible finance.

“It’s been clear from our work over the past two years that the college sector is willing and able to do much more for people, productivity and place – with the right support and investment from government. I know that people right across the sector are keen to continue leading this conversation – ultimately to ensure that we ensure the quality, capability and capacity of English colleges to deliver what we need from them to create a sustainable, fair and prosperous future.”

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute said:

“The Government is right to focus on vocational education and learning and this White Paper contains many sensible measures. However, for the reality to match the rhetoric we need significant and sustained increases in investment, after a decade of cuts that have left millions fewer adults taking part in learning.

“A single White Paper can’t solve decades of challenges, so these announcements must only be the start of the change we need. The scale of the challenge to increase the poor availability of apprenticeships for young people, help the nine million adults who have low basic skills, and support people to retrain during longer working lives demands much greater action.

“To avoid this White Paper becoming yet another footnote in the history of skills policy, we’ll need to be more radical and the Government will need to back its vision with long-term investment.”

Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) comments:

“The Federation cautiously welcomes the publication of the Skills for Jobs White Paper.

"The narrative helps frame a direction of travel for how the skills sector will evolve and need to respond post-Covid, particularly as we build a more dynamic economy based on higher levels of productivity and skills.

“We also note the government’s interim response to the Augar Review. For that reason, this White Paper is perhaps not quite as comprehensive as it could have been in terms of covering the range of transformational reforms of post-compulsory tertiary education that the review panel envisaged. Flexible loans, for example, won’t kick in until after the next general election. Overall, what has been announced today is very much a restatement of what has already been agreed — a useful 'work in progress'.

“The Lifetime Skills Guarantee at Level 3 is very welcome, but it is currently too narrow in scope. We need to see a much wider array of qualifications and flexible credentials being made available at all levels to help meet the needs of both employers and learners. The government’s current approach to reform of post-16 is one of restricting learner choice; as well as adversely affecting provider flexibility to meet the needs of some of the most disadvantaged groups in our society. The regulator, Ofqual, made a similar set of points only this week.”

“We look forward to the outcome of the Comprehensive Spending Review for the more “revolutionary” aspects of what was promised previously, in terms of better supporting individuals who will experience several career changes throughout their lives in future. We’re not quite there yet with this White paper, as it falls quite a bit short of helping to achieve a more cradle to grave, universalist, approach to lifelong learning.”

Association of Employment and Learning Providers managing director Jane Hickie said:

“The government has adopted the right approach to reform bearing in mind that we are in an economic recession. The emphasis should be on learners finding jobs or retraining.

“Independent training providers have led the way in the growth of apprenticeships and they are also major drivers of provision in traineeships, study programmes, ESF projects and adult education. Therefore the proposals for chamber-led Local Skills Improvement Plans for programmes other than apprenticeships need careful unpicking and piloting, involving all the key stakeholders.

“The reforms for careers advice, especially in relation to the Baker Clause, receive an unreserved welcome from AELP. The extension of the Baker Clause’s scope to Year 7 pupils is fantastic because this will help raise awareness about apprenticeships further and address issues such gender stereotyping in certain professions.

“Strengthened accountability for provider performance is supported but we have been here a few times before. We have always supported provider accountability for performance and this remains an important part of sector management to ensure that good performance is rewarded. We hope that real teeth are evident from now in tackling poor quality and that a good track record of delivery is properly recognised in future contract awards, whatever the funding system is locally or nationally.

“AELP and its members looks forward to playing a full part in taking the proposed reforms forward.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group, said:

"The shift in emphasis for the FE Whitepaper towards a Skills for Jobs White Paper is a positive move by the Government in that it at least recognises the clear connection between skills development and progress into meaningful employment. However, it’s disappointing that today is focusing on existing announcements instead of a clear vision for how we can collectively reimagine FE for the future.

"Covid-19 has brought into sharp focus the importance of digital learning – so why then, would we choose to focus investment right now on renovating buildings, when this money could be put to much better use by investing in a broader range of flexible, digitally delivered learning to deliver an anytime, anyplace, anywhere approach?

"Where we do agree with the Government is around the fundamental role FE has to play in delivering the skills pipeline of essential talent this country needs today, to grow back from Covid-19 and for years to come, so we can power our recovery and to fill skills gaps and get our economy firing on all cylinders. But for it to play this role effectively, we need to devolve more power to the regions to decide on the skills interventions most needed to support local jobs markets.

"I am cautiously optimistic about the nod towards more regional autonomy set out in the whitepaper and I hope the College Business Centres will be given the power to decide and act on what works best for local skills needs, working directly with local employers. However, college-based training will not work for everyone, we need flexible funding and a vision that encompasses flexible, digital delivery that is able to take learning to the people.

"There does appear to be a recognition that the existing top-down funding and policy regime does not match the reality of our increasingly disparate, national economy and we would welcome any moves to give more autonomy to regional administrations to be able to implement bottom-up solutions to meet local skills and employment challenges.

"Yet what we aren’t seeing today is a Government seizing the opportunity to act quickly and be bold, taking this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create an FE education system that is fit for purpose and can truly fulfil its role to help get people back into work and create a culture of lifelong learning and nor has it gone anywhere close to connecting the dots between FE and HE, as was so well articulated in the previous Augur report – this is again another missed opportunity”

The Careers & Enterprise Company has welcomed the Government’s Skills for Jobs White Paper

John Yarham, Interim CEO of the Careers & Enterprise Company (The CEC) said:

“The Skills for Jobs White Paper sets a clear strategy and direction for the future of careers education for young people in England. It recognises the positive progress made and builds on the firm foundations that are in place.

“Careers Hubs, Careers Leaders in schools and colleges and the dynamic partnership between employers and education will be front and centre of driving careers education across the country. This infrastructure, pioneered by The CEC over recent years, is at the heart of future careers education development and delivery.

“The role of employers is vital in building on the objective of creating greater parity of esteem between technical, vocational and academic pathways. Not only will this improve the quantity and quality of our skills base but will expand choice and equity in outcomes for young people.

“Careers education is pivotal in helping our next generation make informed choices as they move from education into employment – raising ambition, aspiration and levelling up opportunity. It will play a critical role in our recovery from the pandemic and our future competitiveness.

“We look forward to working with Government, stakeholders and our partners in taking forward this work, putting these plans into action and providing greater opportunity for our young people to make the most of their talents.”

Professor Ewart Keep, Co-Director of SKOPE and Emeritus Professor in the Department of Education, University of Oxford, and Commissioner on the Independent Commission on the College of the Future, said:

“Colleges dedicate significant time and resources to supporting businesses up and down this nation. With the White Paper’s proposals - from College Business Centres to Local Skills Plan - they have a chance to do even more to boost jobs and productivity.

“Putting employers at the heart of the system also means colleges working together in a coordinated approach met by universities. Local plans would mean that the skills system can together even better deliver on skills needs that are reflective of and reactive to local needs.

“To take full advantage of the transformational potential of colleges these reforms must be met in the long-term with meaningful and sustainable investment so that they empower people with opportunities for lifelong learning and support, to boost productivity, and to strengthen every community’s sense of place.

“As we have said in our recent reports, the process is important - and has to reflect a more collaborative approach, with the government seeing colleges as strategic partners in their own future.”

In responding to the Skills for Jobs White Paper, Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

"We welcome the focus on driving up the quality of teaching and training to better prepare young people to meet employer and economic development needs. This is vital as we look towards a skills-led recovery.

But as the Education Secretary acknowledges, other major competitor global economies are ahead of us in valuing high quality skills to help drive their competitiveness and productivity.

Our work on international skills benchmarking shows that the UK has been falling behind, so we have to up our game to help businesses better compete and support global trade ambitions.

Driving forward the development of high quality skills to support key sectors will not only help attract more economic inward investment in potential growth areas of the economy, like green tech, digital and advanced manufacturing, but also help create high quality jobs for the next generation.

"Young people and their parents must have faith that the system will prepare them for rewarding, sustainable careers. Teaching standards are at the heart of this and it is good to see the Government recognise the new WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence as a pathfinder using world-class training methods for tens of thousands of students as part of the drive to improve quality.

“Our skills and insight makes us uniquely placed to make a significant contribution to help deliver this ambitious package of reforms.”

David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), said:

“We are very pleased to see the White Paper published, setting out a supportive ambition for the FE sector and giving such prominence to the quality of teaching. We will work with the Government and our partners to consider how best to respond positively to these opportunities with our plans for workforce development support for the sector over the next year and beyond.”

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE said:

"NCFE welcomes the continued recognition that technical and vocational learning is both central to the future health of economy, as well as the career and life opportunities of an increasingly broad range of people throughout their lifetimes.

"Faster than ever changes to our labour market mean that the government’s commitment to financial support for a lifetime of learning is much needed, particularly to ensure that those most disadvantaged in society have the means and opportunity to secure good, fulfilling work via access to high quality, flexible learning.

"We look forward to continuing our work with government on a variety of reform programmes, where we will play our part in ensuring that the diverse needs of learners are fully understood and met, alongside facilitating the engagement of employers in helping to shape technical and vocational education for the future.

"As a particular highlight, it is hugely encouraging to see a focus on investing in further improving the quality of our educators, as it is our belief that our frontline workforce is singularly the most important factor in delivering transformational learning experiences for all of those who engage in technical education.

"As we look forward to a post-pandemic world, we remain hopeful that the recognition that further technical education is currently receiving for powering productivity and boosting social mobility, will be backed up by the level of investment that will enable us to create a truly world class technical education system in England."

Responding to the government’s Skills for Jobs White Paper published today, Thursday 21st January 2021 Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President for BTEC and Apprenticeships at Pearson, said:

“We fully support the government’s ambition and commitment to raising the status of technical and vocational education. The FE White Paper published today sets out some welcome major changes to the sector, such as The Lifetime Skills guarantee - against a backdrop of rapid change, lifelong learning will be crucial in supporting both social and economic prosperity.

"However, while the sector needs to flex and adapt, we should be mindful of disrupting or damaging what works well within our existing system – in particular the broad range of high quality and valuable qualifications which have supported access and progress for a diverse group of learners over a number of years. Post-16, 40% of students take A levels, while 60% pursue a vocational or work-based pathway. We need to maintain the choice for this group between the early specialisation that T levels offer, and broader, career-focused qualifications such as BTEC.”

Commenting on the publication of the White Paper, David Robinson, Director of Post-16 and Skills at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said:

“It is encouraging to see such a strong focus in the government’s White Paper on reskilling, employer engagement and improving the quality and status of technical routes.

“The government is right to place further education and skills at the heart of its post-covid recovery strategy, but for these ambitions to be realised its plans must be backed up with sufficient levels of funding. A more enduring financial settlement will help to ensure that it can deliver genuine quality throughout the further education sector and offer support to those young people and adults pursuing these pathways – including support with maintenance costs.”

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, commenting on the Government’s Skills for Jobs white paper, said:

“After a decade of reducing opportunities, the Conservatives have finally acknowledged the importance of further education to individuals, employers, and our economy, but these measures will not reverse the damage of a decade of their incompetence.

“Labour has repeatedly said that giving people the ability to retrain and upskill is essential for securing our economy and rebuilding our country.

“But the reality is that millions of people need training opportunities now, not in a matter of months or years, and the Government must act urgently to get them the support they need.”

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

"Sadly, this white paper is likely to be remembered as a sorely missed opportunity to create a world class further education system. The government says it will launch a new economic dawn for the country, and that outstanding college teachers will be recruited to give young people the best possible education. But any new recruitment drives are doomed to fail without an increase in staff pay and improvements to working conditions. If the government really wants to attract new industry talent to work in colleges, its priority must be to close the £9000 gap between college and school teachers.

"The white paper does nothing to address the failed experiment of incorporation, where a combination of needless competition, fragmentation and drastic underfunding has left colleges and communities poorer. Colleges must be back brought back into national ownership so we can ensure a more accountable and strategic approach which focuses resources towards staff and students.

"Although the white paper does recognise the need for more stable long-term funding in the sector, it is concerning that the government is planning to load students with even more debt by extending loans in further education. Education is a public good and should be publicly funded.

"The focus throughout the white paper is on employers rather than staff and students, but the value of education is not just whether it fills skill gaps and improves productivity. Indeed, as the government seeks to deal with the long-term fallout from the current public health crisis it is disappointing to see such little focus on the wider benefits of lifelong learning for mental health, wellbeing and community cohesion. The government must take a much wider view of the purposes of teaching and learning. That expansive understanding - not simply the demands of employers - should be what informs teacher education for the sector."

The Black FE Leadership Group (BFELG) responds to the Skills for Jobs White Paper, the group said:

"The Black FE Leadership Group (BFELG) welcomes the ambition of the Skills for Jobs White Paper and the commitment of much-needed additional investment into FE. We endorse the focus on supporting individuals to train for high quality jobs, attracting new talent to the sector and ensuring all communities gain through UK’s economic recovery.

"At the same time, the implementation of the White Paper must be cognisant to the support needed by those communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19. We recognise the importance of employers enacting their responsibilities for ensuring diversity in the workforce, they can do this by addressing historically low participation rates amongst black and minority ethnic people on apprenticeship and other vocational and technical pathways. Practical action is urgently needed to ensure both the development and representation of black talent at all levels of FE. Only then, will we make the most of an increasingly ethnically diverse Post-Brexit Britain."

Higher education will continue to play a vital role in the education system

Higher education will continue to play a vital role in the education system, but recent figures show only 66% of working-age graduates are in high skilled employment. Furthermore, many of the skills that employers are demanding require intermediate or Higher Technical Qualifications – but only 4% of young people achieve a qualification at higher technical level by the age of 25 compared to the 33% who get a degree or above. Evidence also shows these qualifications can lead to jobs with higher wages.

The measures outlined today form part of the government’s Plan for Jobs which is protecting, supporting and creating jobs across the country and will help everyone to benefit from the opportunities available to them.

They will build on the significant action already underway to transform the post-16 landscape, as we level up and boost the nation’s skills through the new Lifetime Skills Guarantee. This includes rolling out pioneering new T Level qualifications, establishing a network of Institutes of Technology and continuing to work with businesses to improve the quality of apprenticeships and traineeships so employers and individuals can access the skills they need to succeed.

Interim response to the review of Post-18 Education and Funding

To coincide with the publication of the White Paper, the government has published its interim response to the review of Post-18 Education and Funding. The interim response details immediate plans to rebalance technical and academic education and future reforms with the higher education Teaching Grant.

The final conclusion to the Post-18 review will be set out at the next Comprehensive Spending Review

The government is also launching its consultation on post-qualification admissions, which could see students receive and accept university offers after they have achieved their A level grades. The consultation aims to ensure a fairer higher education admissions system that provides a twenty-first century offer for all students.

The Independent Review of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework, led by Dame Shirley Pearce, has also been published today alongside the government’s response which sets out an ambition to raise quality in higher education .

FE Capital Transformation Fund - Next phase

So that learners have access to high quality buildings and facilities as well as world class education and training the government is investing £1.5 billion in further education colleges. Following an initial £200 million investment in September 2020, so colleges could undertake immediate remedial work, the next phase of the FE Capital Transformation Fund has been launched today. Further education colleges across the country are invited to bid for funding to upgrade buildings and campuses.

Employer Response to the Skills for Jobs White Paper

Matthew Fell, Chief UK Policy Director, said:

“The Skills for Jobs White Paper affirms the importance of collaboration between businesses and colleges for improving people’s career prospects.

“Many businesses and education providers work closely together already and putting employers at the heart of new qualifications right across England will build on the success of these local partnerships. It will ensure courses remain in lockstep with industry needs and give learners confidence they are gaining skills that lead to jobs.

“New technologies mean that nine in ten employees will need to learn new skills by 2030. Government commitment to delivering the flexible loan entitlement and boosting access to modular learning is hugely welcome and will support more adults into training. This should be backed up by turning the Apprenticeship Levy into a flexible skills levy at Budget.

“We look forward to engaging with Government on any future consultation around the Augar review to ensure our world-class universities can continue to support the jobs, skills and innovation key for firms to thrive.”

BCC Director General Adam Marshall said:

“We welcome these ambitious plans to put the skills needs of businesses at the heart of the further education system. As local business leaders look to rebuild their firms and communities in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is essential to ensure that the right skills and training provision is in place to support growth.

“Chambers of Commerce can play a leading role in developing local skills plans that reflect the needs of employers in their areas, working closely with colleges, councils and other partners.

“Together, we can increase the focus on skills for the workplace - the digital, technical and broader skills that help businesses grow, succeed and create good jobs.

“We look forward to working with the Department for Education, training providers, businesses and other stakeholders across the FE sector to further develop these proposals, making sure more people can train and retrain for new and emerging jobs in their local communities.”

Small firms must be at heart of technical education reforms

Responding to the new Skills for Jobs White Paper from the Department for Education that aims to improve post-16 education and training, put employers at the heart of the system as well as enshrining the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chair Mike Cherry said:

“Small businesses have long been at the very forefront of upskilling and training and this White Paper is another step to ensuring that can continue for the future. Central to this is making sure that small businesses are afforded the financial support and guidance necessary to help with training the workforce as well as those who are unemployed. It is particularly important at this difficult time when so many small businesses are trying to survive and build back their businesses.

“For too long small firms have been priced out of hiring an apprentice, and with a turbulent economic climate it’s these small firms who need the support more than big businesses. More support would help to increase the number of apprenticeships in small businesses during the recovery.

“Support for local skills is important not only to help get people onto the working ladder, but also to help small businesses recover and grow.

“If we are going to have a system that helps small businesses and is truly employer-led, then we need to ensure that the voice of small firms is heard at all stages. In doing so, engagement with FSB, both locally and nationally, as well as individual small firms is crucial to identifying what works and what wouldn’t.

“FSB already has a vast and largest local network right across the country and these could be used to help positively influence how we improve technical and further education, upskilling individuals and kickstarting the economy once again.”

Ronel Lehmann, Founder and Chief Executive of Finito, said:

“No one can say that this Government is not doing enough or ignoring the calamity caused by the Covid19 pandemic.

“We do know that Rishi Sunak has been working day and night to preserve as many jobs as is possible.

“Now that there is a credible roadmap, let’s all get behind it whatever our politics, and to ensure that young people have a better chance to obtain meaningful employment.

“Skills are important for employers but we also need some compassion to understand that this responsibility is all of ours.”

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems comments:

''BAE Systems recognises the vital role that the FE system plays to meet the skills needs of employers. We recently made a commitment to recruit a record number of up to 850 new apprentices this year, over 75% of whom will be working in the North of England. This will help us to meet our future skills requirements and we also continue to invest in the upskilling of our existing workforce, typically spending over £100m each year in the UK on education and skills.

"We very much support the aims of the Government's White Paper and its commitment to place employers at the heart of the reformed system, at both national and local levels. Our team has worked closely with DfE on the development of the new apprenticeship standards and already enjoys strong relationships with local FE providers in the delivery of our training. We look forward to continuing our partnership at national and local levels with the DfE and FE providers to help meet our and the country's future skills needs."

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent Chief Executive, said:

“Supporting skills and job creation has never been more important which is why I welcome these new measures that will bring closer collaboration between employers, education professionals and skills providers.

“It’s critical we all work together to offer a variety of different skills and employment opportunities that are accessible to everyone within the communities in which we live and work. At Severn Trent we’re proud to offer opportunities and learning for people at every stage of their careers.”

Simon Murphy, CEO at Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) said:

“Battersea Power Station welcomes the Government’s ambition to transform post-16 education and training. By allowing employers to play a more prominent role in designing technical courses, the UK’s workforce will be better equipped to fill the vacancies available.

“As a project which has successfully created 700 construction jobs and apprenticeships for members of the local community so far, and will create over 20,000 new jobs by the time the development is complete, we believe today’s announcement will allow us to ensure more people have the skills and training needed to succeed at Battersea Power Station.”

Steve Murrells, Chief Executive of the Co-op, said:

“We welcome the reforms to post-16 education. As a champion of social mobility, the Co-op wants to see that all young people have a fair and equal chance, irrespective of where they live or their background, to develop vocational skills and enable them to unlock and reach their potential in later life.

“The challenges facing the economic recovery are huge, however a truly collaborative approach between businesses that can make a difference to young people’s education and skills, local education providers and the government is the way forward to help rebuild and grow the economy.

“As an industry leader in providing apprenticeships to 1,200 colleagues across the Co-op Group, we’ve seen the energy, enthusiasm and new ways of thinking that apprentices bring to the Co-op and their contributions help us achieve a better way of doing business.”