Navigating the Latest Apprenticeship Funding Changes

The government’s latest skills funding update may have caused some uncertainty for businesses that rely on apprenticeships to upskill their workforce. With 16 apprenticeship standards due to be defunded by December this year, many businesses are seeking clarity around exactly what’s changing and how they can adapt.

“We know government funding for apprenticeships makes a big difference when businesses are looking to upskill and attract new people,” explains Steven Hurst, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Arden University. “But while certain leadership and management programmes are being phased out of funding, a wealth of valuable training options remains entirely intact. There are also new financial incentives that make hiring young talent more attractive and cost-effective than ever before.”

To help businesses navigate the changes, Steven breaks down the latest apprenticeship funding updates, highlights the new grants available to employers and provides some practical next steps.

What exactly is changing?

The government recently announced a significant rebalance of the apprenticeship levy and funding rules. The most noticeable change is the removal of 16 specific apprenticeship standards from the funding list.

Historically, many businesses used apprenticeship funding to upskill existing middle and senior managers. While this provided excellent career progression for established staff, it also diverted funds away from entry-level roles.

To address this, the government is phasing out funding for several widely used leadership and management programmes, including:

Team Leader / Supervisor (Level 3)

Operations or Departmental Manager (Level 5)

Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship (Level 6)

By removing these specific standards, the government aims to redirect crucial funding towards training that better addresses national skills shortages. Those already on programme before the funding changes come into effect will not be impacted.

Reassurance for businesses

Seeing popular programmes like the Level 3 Team Leader apprenticeship disappear can feel daunting, however, it’s important to remember the apprenticeship system remains robust, broad and highly beneficial for businesses of all sizes.

“There’s no need to panic. The removal of these 16 standards does not mean the end of high-level apprenticeships or professional development,” says Steven.

“While funding for broad management degrees is off the table, highly specific, technical and project-focused apprenticeships remain fully funded. A perfect example is the Level 6 Project Manager apprenticeship.

“Unlike the retiring Chartered Manager standard, the Project Manager apprenticeship focuses on a distinct, highly sought-after technical skill set. Every business needs organised professionals who can deliver complex projects on time and within budget. This Level 6 qualification still provides degree-level training and represents an excellent way to upskill capable staff into leadership roles.”

Other specialist apprenticeships in fields like data analysis, digital marketing, engineering and finance also remain untouched. “You can still leverage the apprenticeship levy to build a highly skilled, future-proofed workforce; you simply need to align your training needs with these specific operational skills, rather than generic management titles,” Steven adds.

New financial incentives to help with hiring

To cushion the impact of these changes and actively encourage businesses to hire young talent, the government has also introduced a compelling suite of financial incentives. These grants are part of a broader youth employment package designed to create over 200,000 new jobs and apprenticeships across the country.

If your business is willing to invest in young people, you can access substantial financial support to offset recruitment and training costs.

How your business can adapt and thrive

Change often brings opportunity. While you may need to adjust your short-term training plans, these funding updates provide a great opportunity to review your broader talent strategy.

Below, Steven outlines some of the practical steps businesses can take:

1. Audit your current training needs

Start by looking at the skills you currently lack. Do you strictly need a ‘Chartered Manager’, or do you actually need someone who can manage large-scale technical projects, analyse commercial data or overhaul your digital infrastructure?

By identifying specific skills gaps, you can find alternative, fully funded apprenticeship standards that deliver exact, measurable value to your operations.

2. Embrace the youth employment drive

With new financial incentives on the table, now is the ideal time to build an entry-level talent pipeline. Young apprentices offer incredible loyalty and can be moulded to fit your unique company culture. By utilising the £2,000 SME payment or the £3,000 Youth Jobs Grant, you can cost-effectively train the next generation of specialists for your business.

Even if your staff can no longer access the Level 6 Chartered Manager Degree apprenticeship, they can develop their leadership and management skills organically by mentoring your new, younger apprentices. This creates a vibrant, supportive workplace culture that benefits everyone involved.

3. Get ahead of the funding deadline

For existing training providers of the 16 apprenticeship standards, funding will cease on 17 December 2026. This means there is still time for businesses to maximise the available funding with certified training partners, before the deadline. Take the opportunity to assess your urgent upskilling needs for these standards, and work with specialist training providers to enrol them onto the appropriate programmes.

Moving forward with confidence

The government changes represent a significant shift in how apprenticeship funding operates. While businesses must adapt to the loss of programmes like the Level 5 Operations Manager and Level 6 Chartered Manager standards, the landscape remains full of potential. Highly valuable alternatives like the Level 6 Project Manager standard are still available to help you build a capable, senior workforce.

“By pivoting your strategy to focus on specific technical skills and entry-level talent, you can take full advantage of the new system, secure generous funding grants and build a resilient workforce for the future. “It’s best to take the time to review your training strategies this quarter. Explore the remaining apprenticeship standards, calculate how the new grants could benefit your hiring budget and start planning your next recruitment drive with confidence,” concludes Steven.