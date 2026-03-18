Maths Performance In England Is Above Average, But Something Is Not Adding Up

According to international metrics for children’s numeracy and maths performance, England typically ranks above average. With employment opportunities in highly numerate industries such as AI, finance, tech and pharmaceutical development, increasing at a faster rate than in industries with a medium or low requirement for numeracy, we appear to be very good at maths and in good shape as a nation.

But are we?

Whilst we appear to be performing well in maths for students, we also know that numeracy levels amongst adults are shockingly low with approximately half of the adult population possessing the numeracy skills expected of an 11-year old. For many people this creates a barrier to employment and career progression, impacts decisions about their financial management, health and nutrition and often influences their children’s negative relationship with numeracy.

Over the coming months, the cross-party House of Lords Numeracy for Life Committee, which I chair, will be gathering evidence to understand these issues and the wider numeracy landscape in England across all ages.

Building blocks

Having set up an Academy Trust in Norfolk I am fully aware that maths in early years and primary education forms the building blocks to children’s relationship with numbers. I am equally aware of the important role Maths teachers play in primary, secondary and further education, particularly in helping students become number confident. We recently heard concerning evidence, from Bobby Seagull, that there is a shortage of specialist maths teachers. Often the non-specialist teachers who fill the gaps have maths anxieties of their own.

The curriculum provides the foundations on which confidence with using numbers and numeracy skills are built. Reassuringly, the Government has accepted 93 of the 96 recommendations made by the Curriculum and Assessment Review that concluded last autumn. But it is still unclear whether it will help those taking GCSE Maths resits and even out the discrepancies across genders and regions.

Whilst our inquiry will touch on the curriculum, it is ground well covered by other parliamentary committees. For example, I know colleagues on the 2023 House of Lords 11 to 16 Year Old Committee were particularly disappointed that recommendations to develop alternative level 2 numeracy qualifications to reduce the cycle of demoralising resits and provide a basic maths skill were largely ignored.

Numeracy for life

While the ‘building blocks’ will form an element of our inquiry, it is the ‘for life’ aspect of numeracy that is of particular interest to us. We want to know what numeracy provision (including remedial provision) is available for adults, how accessible it is and who is responsible for funding, delivering and measuring it.

We want to hear from further and adult education institutions, organisations, charities, businesses and individuals delivering numeracy skills in their communities about their experiences. This includes innovative approaches to embedding numeracy in vocational and community learning, examples of partnership work, employer initiatives and the impact that the ending of the Multiply funding has had.

The Committee is determined that its findings and recommendations will result in the Government committing to measurable outcomes and inform policy in this area for years to come. Strong and compelling evidence by those delivering numeracy in communities across the country will help us achieve our goal.

The complete list of questions, plus details of how to submit evidence by the deadline of Monday 27 April can be found on the Committee’s website. The Committee will report on its findings by the end of November 2026.

By Lord Agnew. Lord Agnew is Chair of the House of Lords Numeracy for Life Committee



