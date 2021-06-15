 
Vacancies have bounce back, but delayed lockdown easing may stall progress

Details
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

@ONS Labour Market Statistics: Jobs market recovering, but more than half a million long-term unemployed for first time in five years 

Sector Reaction

Rishi Sunak 100x100Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“Our Plan for Jobs is working - the latest forecasts for unemployment are around half of what was previously feared and the number of employees on payroll is at its highest level since April last year.

“We understand the value of work and the distress caused by unemployment – that is why we are continuing to support people and jobs.

“The furlough scheme is running all the way through until September and we are creating new routes into work through apprenticeships, Kickstart placements for young people as well as targeted support for the long term unemployed."

David Morel, CEO, Tiger Recruitment, said:

"For the second month in a row, ONS’ labour market statistics show a recovering jobs market.

"Businesses are hiring again across all sectors with the result that, in most industries, vacancies have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. This mirrors what we’re seeing at Tiger Recruitment; vacancies are at an all-time high and we have more active jobs advertised than at any other time in our 20-year history.

"However, it isn’t all plain sailing ahead. Concerns over the Delta variant and the Government’s decision to delay lockdown easing may mean that some businesses put their hiring plans on hold, particularly in the hospitality sector. However, the hope is that this is a temporary blip rather than a derailment."

Tony Wilson 100x100With more than twice as many vacancies as jobseekers “we need to do much better” at helping the unemployed fill jobs says Tony Wilson, Director, The Institute for Employment Studies (IES):

“Today’s figures confirm that the jobs market is making a strong recovery. Payrolled employment added nearly 200 thousand in the month of May alone, its fastest rise on record, while May saw nearly 900 thousand vacancies in the economy, one of its highest figures ever. 

"However despite this, and continued recruitment problems in a number of industries, there are still more than twice as many unemployed people still chasing every vacancy and long-term unemployment has reached a five year high of over half a million.  So we need to do much better at helping those people who want jobs to find and take up the jobs that want people.”

Steve Haines, Director of Public Affairs at youth charity Impetus is urging the Government to address youth unemployment:    

“This is a critical moment for youth employment. While today’s labour market statistics show positive signs for the economy, we mustn’t fall asleep at the watch and allow an uneven recovery.  

Ex head of Ofqual argues failure to learn lessons of 2020 algorithm 'debacle' risks unfairness for generations to come
Featured Voices
Roger Taylor, ex-head of @Ofqual, has today (14 Jun) spoken for the fi
Education of the next generation and their 'passport to a better life' has become an increasingly critical issue
Featured Voices
"Education is a passport to a better life", so said Malcolm X the icon
A More Ambitious Net Zero â€˜Economic, Jobs and Skillsâ€™ Plan
Featured Voices
Achieving Net Zero UK Style Achieving a net zero economy by 2050 will

“A deeper problem is being masked - hundreds of thousands of young people who are still on furlough face yet more time out of the labour market, many more will be leaving education and looking for work and those young people furthest from the labour market risk getting stuck out of education and employment in the long term.

“As we approach the one year anniversary of the Prime Minister promising an ‘Opportunity Guarantee’ for young people, we need to see targeted support to address those young people worst affected by the crisis.”

Stephen Evans Dec 2018 100x100Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute said:

“These positive data show the labour market recovering as the economy reopens. Vacancies are back to pre-pandemic levels and payroll employment rose by 200,000. However, the crisis is by no means over. The extension of restrictions is likely to slow recovery, with millions still on furlough. Repairing the damage is likely to take years with long-term unemployment already up 50% compared to last year.

“To fix the mismatch between some employers finding it difficult to recruit despite increased unemployment, we need high quality jobsearch support and better retraining help for those affected by coronavirus-related changes our economy. The furlough scheme limited the worst of the damage; employment support needs to make the most of the recovery.”

James Reed100x100James Reed, Chairman of REED, the UK’s largest recruitment firm:

“The latest ONS employment figures do not begin to describe the ‘jobs boom’ that is now underway in the UK. This dramatic change has happened very quickly and will not be apparent from historic data. The talk now will be all about labour shortages, skills shortages and wage increases.

“The key questions are, how fast will the economy grow? And to what extent will progress be limited by labour market constraints?

“Last month was reed.co.uk’s best month for job postings since February 2008 – before the last financial crash. Over 275,000 jobs went onto reed.co.uk in May, a 26% month-on-month increase and a 237% year-on-year increase.

“Every region saw significant month-on-month increases in jobs posted, rising particularly quickly in London. Vacancies were up 319% year-on-year, the second largest year-on-year growth percentage, suggesting the capital – which was hit particularly badly by the pandemic – is recovering well as restrictions ease.

“And the vacancies were also well distributed across various sectors. Jobs in the transport and logistics sector rose by 261% month-on-month, with retail (55%) banking (40%) and customer service (37%) and hospitality and catering (37%) also rising. Many of these are among the sectors which suffered the most during the pandemic and some are increasing their average salaries, such as hospitality and catering where salaries rose by 18%. This recovery is encouraging.

“However, the recovery could be curtailed if staff shortages are not addressed urgently. While the furlough scheme undoubtedly offered an important safety net for many workers and employers during the most challenging months of the pandemic, it could now be impeding our economic recovery.

“The huge number of workers still on furlough – up to three million by the end of April – is at odds with a labour market which is now growing rapidly and facing a candidate deficit in certain sectors. As a result, we could see wage inflation, making it an ideal time for furloughed workers to depart zombie jobs and seek new opportunities elsewhere.”

UK labour market: June 2021

Estimates of employment, unemployment, inactivity, average weekly earnings, vacancies and other labour market related statistics for the UK. This release also includes latest estimates of workforce jobs.

Labour market in the regions of the UK: June 2021

Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of changes in UK employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and other related statistics.

Labour market statistics time series: June 2021

Large dataset which contains labour market statistics data time series.

10th Jun 2021: Graduate, postgraduate and non-graduate employment rates and earnings for England.

Graduate labour market statistics: 2020

Details

These statistics show labour market conditions for the following groups living in England:

  • graduates
  • postgraduates
  • non-graduates

This release also sets out a breakdown of graduate outcomes by different subcategories, such as gender.

