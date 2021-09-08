 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How can we humanise online learning?

Details
Hits: 201

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Ben Pike, Edtech CEO, MasterStart

Covid has transformed the landscape of digital learning more in this last year than in the ten years since the ‘Year of MOOC’ in 2012!  

All is not good news though. The en-masse transition of education from in-person to online interaction has brought with it concerns both for learners as well as educators.

Designing courses that are equivalent to an in-person experience is challenging. It is difficult to maintain encouragement and connection with students during online classes. For the students, online courses require more self-discipline and time management with limited opportunities to network and interact with peers, mentors and instructors.

There is strong evidence indicating that those students with weak academic backgrounds and related risk factors struggle most in 100% online courses, resulting in widening socioeconomic disparity and gaps in outcomes than those in traditional classrooms[1].

Elsewhere, reports on ‘zoom fatigue’ have confirmed user weariness with the digital learning experience[2], while another study[3] surveying 1000 American students reports that 66% strongly or somewhat agree that they ‘learn better in-person compared to online or distance learning’.  

It is clear that as schools, universities, colleges, EdTech organisations reflect on their digital transformation journeys that post Covid, Learning 2.0 will need to be consciously designed and delivered to foster ‘presence, empathy, and awareness’ the three pillars of humanising online learning[4].

Humanisation of the digital learning experience is key to EdTechs aiming to compete with the social capital generated by traditional educational establishments such as schools, colleges and universities.  

There is no right way in which to achieve this. One approach is offered by the Canadian researchers Anderson and Garrison who have refined the concept of ‘teacher presence’ in online learning[5], which promotes the humanisation of online interaction. Advocates of the importance of teaching presence theory believe that the remote teacher starts at a disadvantage in terms of social interaction and must therefore strive deliberately to remedy this.

 A more powerful alternative to achieving humanisation is offered in a revisit of Lev Vygotsky’s work in this area. He maintains that a student is able to reach their learning goal by completing problem-solving tasks with their teacher or engaging with more competent peers.  Vygotsky believed that a student would not be able to reach the same level of learning by working alone.

Cohort Based Learning (CBL) is definitely a rising trend. An increasing number of online providers are recognising the value of collaborative learning and building their plaforms to support this.

Why does Ofsted do research?
Featured Voices
#rED2021 - The Chief Inspector discussed @Ofstednew's research on educ
Opening up more creativity and innovation across FE: Future FE Pedagogies - Vol 1
Featured Voices
This set of essays on future pedagogies is timely after a year like no
Staff shortages could last two years
Featured Voices
LABOUR SHORTAGES WILL CONTINUE IN THE FACE OF GOVERNMENT INACTION, DEL

CBL generates a more motivated and engaged group of learners. This not only transforms completion rates (from the very low 2 - 10% estimates for MOOCs) but also enables real world contextualisation through the peer to peer learning process.

Particularly for softer skills and "human skills" (as Simon Sinek describes them) development, utilising the power of human connection should be central to any learning methodology. And technology should be an enabler for this, rather than a replacement for it.

My favourite quote from a recent MasterStart.com student is:

“Completely different from other leadership courses I have attended. The human interaction, sharing our experiences and knowing that you are not alone on this journey was the best thing.”

Physical classroom or online, my view is that social learning process must not be neglected. A peer-to-peer learning community is vital to ensure learners achieve their potential .

Memorable, impactful online learning has human connection at it's heart.

Ben Pike, Edtech CEO, MasterStart

References:

[1] The Human Factor: The Promise & Limits of Online Education, Sandy Baum and Michael S. McPherson 2019

[2] How to combat zoom fatigue, Harvard Business Review, Dec 2020

[3] How covid- 19 is changing gen z’s worldview, 2020, Morning Consult

[4] What is Humanizing Online? University of Nebraska Omaha

[5] What does the research suggest is best practice in pedagogy for remote teaching?, McAleavy & Gorgen, Education Development Trust, 2020 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why does Ofsted do research?
Featured Voices
#rED2021 - The Chief Inspector discussed @Ofstednew's research on educ
Opening up more creativity and innovation across FE: Future FE Pedagogies - Vol 1
Featured Voices
This set of essays on future pedagogies is timely after a year like no
FE News is 18 years old: Thank you, we wouldn’t be here without you!
Featured Voices
September 2021 marks the 18th anniversary of the launch of FE News and
Tutoring revolution builds as students return to class
Featured Voices
All three ways for schools to access tutoring to help their students c
The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload - Book Review
Featured Voices
Rejigging Your Thoughts Professor Dan Levitin’s (@DanLevitin) bestse
School leaders highlight how curriculum has been adapted to support pupils in Covid-19 learning recovery
Featured Voices
A new report published today by the National Foundation for Educationa
Reasonable adjustments: do you have to maintain the pay rate of an employee who has moved to a lower paid job because of their disability?
Featured Voices
In Aleem v E-Act Academy Trust Limited, the Employment Appeals Tribuna
The role of colleges in preparing students for global citizenship
Featured Voices
I believe that the role of colleges in preparing our students to be Gl
Switching Off: How Coming Off Grid Could Help Student Mental Health
Featured Voices
As students prepare to return to academic life, Lichfield Mental Healt
‘Hands off’ online lecture recordings, union tells universities and colleges
Featured Voices
Lecturers warn employers against breaching performance rights, agreeme
FSB calls for £3k Employer Apprenticeship incentive extension
Featured Voices
In response to the publication of statistics on apprenticeships and tr
Staff shortages could last two years
Featured Voices
LABOUR SHORTAGES WILL CONTINUE IN THE FACE OF GOVERNMENT INACTION, DEL

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Celebrate Class of 2021 18 minutes ago
Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Fellowship of Inspection Nominees added a new event 22 minutes ago

Nominee Bootcamp

Is your organisation in peak condition and inspection ready? This programme is a unique, fast paced and challenging two-day residential programme...

  • Thursday, 14 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Derby Conference Centre, DE24 8UX
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: New Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Teaching School Hub officially opens to support teacher professional development 55 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6045)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page