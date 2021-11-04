 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

We need specialised University courses to fuel the future of FinTech

Details
Hits: 1322
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Matt Brindley-Sadler, Director of Staffordshire University London

FinTech has skyrocketed in popularity providing an accelerated evolution of solutions to problems the pandemic has created – from developments for e-commerce platforms allowing people to do much more than shop online to creating advancements in backend technology enabling people to widen their banking functions online. The UK has always been a FinTech leader and for us to retain our global position and continue to provide innovative solutions it’s vitally important we continue to grow a strong pipeline of talent. 

UK FinTech has had plenty of hurdles thrown its way from the pandemic to Brexit, yet we have continued to see the UK FinTech sector attracting a significant amount of investment. Recent data from Innovate Finance reveals how FinTechs based in the UK attracted $5.7 billion of venture capital in the first half of 2021 alone, supercharging the growth of start-ups and scale-ups nationally. 

Whilst we’re currently securing a significant level of investment for our burgeoning sector - this will not continue if we don’t work to solve our talent shortage which is very quickly becoming a problem within the sector. Skills gaps will continue to widen if we create a plethora of job opportunities without the talent to match. The Kalifa Review of FinTech uncovered how 67% of the UK’s fastest FinTechs consider talent to be a high priority of issues that need tackling. 

FinTech firms are situated across the whole of the UK with the potential to create high-income tech-based employment as well as playing a part in upskilling and retraining the existing workforce. According to the recent Kalifa Review of FinTech, the sector’s direct GVA contribution to the economy is estimated to be £13.7bn by 2030, with job creation contributing to 70% of this so we must have a skilled workforce to keep up with demand. 

We must teach people of all ages the specialist skills required to future-proof the sector. Brexit is not the only negative impact making it harder for the tech industry to secure talented individuals. There has been a reduction in interest from young people taking up courses in the computer sciences from GCSE through to degree level study. Consequently, it is more important than ever before to encourage young people to learn the skills required for a career in FinTech and related industries by providing education opportunities that are closely aligned to jobs of the future. Developing a generation of homegrown talent would help alleviate these growing issues with study routes that are anchored in practical and problem based pedagogies to create confidence in students’ capabilities.

Empowering young people to take action on climate change
Featured Voices
Climate change is affecting every country in the world, and we need to
How can data apprenticeships build back greener?
Featured Voices
With #COP26 in full swing, @CambridgeSpark is joining the â€˜green tec
Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching
Featured Voices
#COP26: @NadhimZahawi is putting the fight against #ClimateChange at t

As a result of Covid-19, around 700,000 young people have progressed from education into an extremely difficult jobs market according to Government research. FinTech can provide young people with access to employment opportunities in an exciting and expanding sector. 

But more is needed to support students to understand these opportunities and that’s why Staffordshire University London is launching an undergraduate degree in FinTech from September 2022 to equip individuals with the skills required to have a rich career in the FinTech sector. The new FinTech course allows students to learn alongside students on sibling provisions in Artificial intelligence, Cyber Security and Data Science & Informatics providing wider learning routes.

It’s key we give people the opportunity to understand the fundamentals of FinTech – from software development to accounting principles to understanding the essentials of cybercrime and fraud. People who want to get a job in the sector must have both a theoretical and practical understanding for a successful career and this will also be essential to ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of leading-edge technology development and investment.

The course will prepare students to enter a range of roles related to the wider area of FinTech from FinTech software developer to Algorithm developer, and we continue to work closely with industry leaders like Google, Amazon Web Services and CISCO, to name just a few examples, to ensure our teaching curriculum remains up to date. 

Moving forwards, it's key that we inspire the next generation of school and college leavers to undertake degrees that provide a launchpad for careers in FinTech as well as offering mature students pathways to reskill for a job or career changes in the sector. Its integral Universities offer sector-specific courses to ensure people get the skills required to thrive and fuel our tech pipeline. This is why our core ethos for curriculum development is founded in our industry collaborations and networks.

Matt Brindley-Sadler is the Director of Staffordshire University London

You may also be interested in these articles:

Empowering young people to take action on climate change
Featured Voices
Climate change is affecting every country in the world, and we need to
How can VocTech improve numeracy in FE? | #VocTechFutures Episode 5
Featured Voices
It’s number confidence week and numeracy in the UK has once more hit
Will Quince launches £12 million Transformation Fund for Family Hubs
Featured Voices
#ImplementingFamilyHubs - Children's Minister @WillQuince addresses th
How can data apprenticeships build back greener?
Featured Voices
With #COP26 in full swing, @CambridgeSpark is joining the ‘green tec
Nigel Huddleston pledges to create and expand youth facilities and level up opportunities in left behind areas through the Youth Investment Fund
Featured Voices
#YWW21 - Nigel Huddleston's (@HuddlestonNigel) key-note speech to the
#FutureOfAssessment with David Gallagher | Episode 5
Featured Voices
In this episode, the latest in the series, host Gavin O’Meara invite
UN predicts 24 million new jobs with a focus on sustainable practice and enforcement could be created by 2030
Featured Voices
Sustainable Jobs: The Environment Takes Priority 2020 was a disaster f
2021 Autumn Budget: Five key takeaways
Featured Voices
Rishi Sunak’s Budget signals a significant step-change for the Gover
City & Guilds announce first female Chair - Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Featured Voices
First woman appointed as Chair at City & Guilds (@cityandguilds)Ci
Parents are not stepping back from their children's education
Featured Voices
School was not out this summer! Parents want the best for their childr
Further Education teachers will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching
Featured Voices
#COP26: @NadhimZahawi is putting the fight against #ClimateChange at t
Impetus warns against squandering new education catch up budget on unproven intervention
Featured Voices
Existing data fails to support lengthening the school day as a means

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 6 hours

Curriculum Design – A New Approach

Overview Curriculum design is the cornerstone of all successful programmes, hence the focus by Ofsted on Intent. In these changing times it is key...

  • Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Learning and Work Institute
Learning and Work Institute added a new event 7 hours

Lifelong Learning Week

#LifelongLearningWeek is our annual week of activity taking place across England, bringing together work from across Learning and Work Institute and...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • England
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell 7 hours 37 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page