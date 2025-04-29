Former AUCSO Chair presented with Fellowship at annual Awards Ceremony

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the leading organisation for security professionals working in higher and further education around the world, has awarded a prestigious Fellowship to former Chair, Les Allan, in recognition of his outstanding service and long-standing contribution to the organisation and the global Education Security sector. The award was presented to Les at the recent annual AUCSO Awards 2025 Ceremony which formed part of the annual AUCSO Conference, hosted at the University of Warwick.

Les Allan has been an integral part of AUCSO for over a decade, serving as Regional Chair for Scotland, Vice-Chair, and most recently as Chair from April 2021. With a career spanning more than 50 years in senior security and safety roles within the Police, the Scottish Government, and Higher Education, Les is widely regarded as a thought leader and passionate advocate for investment in education sector security worldwide.

During his tenure as AUCSO Chair, Les spearheaded a major programme of modernisation. He fostered a culture of global collaboration through formal partnerships with organisations such as the Institute of Strategic Risk Management, IFPO, NAHS, HEBCoN, and the Campus Protection Society of Southern Africa.

Les also played a key role in organising AUCSO’s first in-person conference following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to his role at AUCSO, Les serves as Director of Safeguarding Services at Heriot-Watt University and contributes to several international boards and advisory groups. His accolades include the Security Commonwealth Dave Clark Award, the 2023 INTERSEC ‘International Leader of the Year’ award, and ranking in the IFSEC Global Top 5 Security End Users worldwide.

Julie Barker, COO at AUCSO added:

“It was a great honour to present Les with this award at the recent Annual Awards Ceremony. This fellowship recognises not only a distinguished career, but also Les’s transformative impact on AUCSO and his dedication to elevating security standards across the Higher and Further Education sector globally.”

AUCSO’s current Chair, Oliver Curran, added:

“We are honoured to present Les with this award as he has worked tirelessly for AUCSO for many years and been pivotal in shaping the direction of the Association. We wanted to recognise the outstanding contribution he has made over this period.

“Throughout his time with AUCSO, Les has always actively promoted the sharing of best practice across the wider security sector, creating strategic alliances and encouraging collaboration and consultation with government and regulatory agencies. He championed the use of innovative technology to enhance the reach of security provision and acted as a mentor to those just beginning their leadership careers, actively investing in the next generation of professionals working towards career progression. We are truly grateful for everything he has done.”

Les is only the seventh AUCSO Fellow, joining Alfred Feichtinger, the first European Region Chair, Bernadette Duncan MBE, Chair 2001/2002, Ray Wheatley, Current Ireland Region Chair, David Owen, Secretary 2000-2017, Brian Scofield, Treasurer 2015-2019 and Trevor Jones, Chair 2018-2021, and Vice Chair 2015-2018.

Les commented:

“I’m proud and delighted to have been bestowed this honour and to be in such great company makes it even more special.”