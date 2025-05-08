From combat to campus: Student veteran shares his story this VE Day

This Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), a student has shared his journey from serving in active warzones across the world to now studying at the University of Sunderland.

Alan Boustead, who studies BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science and Out of Hospital Care, joined the British Army in 2007 as a Rifleman and completed his training at the Infantry Training Centre at Catterick Garrison. From there he was then posted to the 3rd Battalion, The Rifles, based in Edinburgh.

Alan spent six years with the Battalion completing two operational tours of Afghanistan and numerous overseas exercises in Kenya and Belize. In Afghanistan, the 3rd Battalion deployed in Helmand Province, a posting considered the most dangerous in the world at the time.

During his time in Afghanistan, Alan was inspired by the Combat Medical Technicians (CMT) attached to his platoon.

Alan, 38, from West Cornforth, County Durham, said:

“I had always had an innate desire to help others. Becoming a Combat Medical Technician offered me the opportunity to help those who were sick and injured and gave me huge satisfaction to help the most vulnerable within the military.”

He transferred to the Royal Army Medical Corps in 2013 and spent ten years as a CMT in various units within Catterick Garrison, which included operational tours to Sierra Leone, to train healthcare workers to look after Ebola patients, Afghanistan, and most recently at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alan finished his regular service in 2023 whilst posted to the Army Medical Services Training Centre in York.

When it came to deciding his next steps, Alan said:

“I was a healthcare provider in the Army, and I enjoyed that aspect of the job. I felt that studying to become a paramedic was an obvious choice of career post-military service.

“I chose the University of Sunderland due to its reputation as an excellent course provider and the friendly atmosphere when I visited on an open day. The facilities were also of an excellent standard, which also heavily influenced my decision to study here.

“The passion to help the most vulnerable never stopped, and I feel the same about those in our society who are sick or injured.

“Studying to be a paramedic requires skills such as compassion, professionalism and selflessness. I feel that I have honed these skills in the military and will now use them in my civilian life to help those who are sick, injured and in need of help.”

On Thursday 8 May, the country marks the historic 80th anniversary of VE Day, celebrating 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

Sunderland city centre is hosting a day of remembrance, celebration and community spirit alongside the charity Veterans in Crisis. The University is committed to ensuring that service personnel are supported as they transition into life at university.

When asked what VE day means to Alan, he said:

“It’s an example of how hard work and dedication can pay off. Even when things look bleak, if we all try to do our best day in and day out, we will eventually overcome what may not seem achievable at first.

“Never give up on your dreams. To succeed, you must keep trying and learning, even from failure.”

Nicola Hopper, Widening Access and Participation Officer at the University of Sunderland, said:

“At the University we want to ensure that service personnel are supported as they transition into life at university. We are proud to be holders of the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award which highlights our commitment to our Armed Forces.

“VE Day is an opportunity to join with staff and students across the University to commemorate and celebrate the contribution of our Armed Forces.”