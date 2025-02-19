Knife Crime Spotlighted at the Police Short Film Awards

A short film that highlights the impact that knife crime has on society has been named the winner at an annual awards ceremony at the University of Sunderland.

The Police Short Film Awards recognises the hard work of Screen Performance, Performing Arts and Film Production students who have created short films that raise awareness about issues affecting society.

This marks the 11th year of this partnership between the University, the office of Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner and Northumbria Police.

Over the years, these projects have addressed challenging issues like county line drug crime, male rape, modern-day slavery, domestic violence, cybercrime and hate crime.

This year, students have been asked by Northumbria Police to look at knife crime and its impact on society.

This year’s winner, Hold On, follows the story of Amy and whether she should report her sister who is responsible for a fatal stabbing.

Director of Hold On, Film Production student Myah Rahman, said:

“Knife crime is such an important subject, so being given the opportunity to create a film that may spark discussions about it is a huge honour.

“Directing this film was an amazing experience and I couldn’t have asked for a better cast and crew. I’ve had such a lovely time working on this module. We really appreciate the guidance from all specialists throughout it.”

Kira Cox, who studies Screen Performance and plays Amy, said:

“It was such an honour getting to participate in such an important subject and hopefully help educate people in the future. Despite the heavy subject of the piece, getting to act in this group was a dream come true.”

All productions are turned into an awareness film to be used as an educational or training tool for the police and specialists.

The winning film was announced by Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, during a recent ceremony at the University.

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Associate Professor of Partnerships and Participatory Practice at the University, hosted the event which was opened by Sir David Bell, the University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive.

Dr Hulsmeier said:

“This was another successful year, showcasing the students’ dedication and professionalism in responding to the issue of knife crime.

“We watched five excellent films that ask the audience to confront and address the behaviours around, and outcomes and impacts of knife crime to the individual, their families and the wider community.

“We are so honoured to be annually supported by Northumbria Police and Police Crime Commissioner’s Office, and proud to know that this work will feed into teaching and training lead by the Violence Reduction Unit and their partners.

“The work tonight was testimony to our students’ talents in performance and filmmaking, and their maturity, professionalism and understanding in working on a hard-hitting, timely brief.

“Our students always make us proud in approaching the work with care, commitment and sensitivity, and it was wonderful to celebrate their achievements amongst colleagues, delegates, family and friends.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said:

“Knife crime destroys lives. In recent years, we have seen far too many taken too soon, leaving families, friends, and entire communities to endure unimaginable grief. The impact is devastating. That’s why we must do everything we can to prevent it.

“Through these five powerful films, students have tackled a difficult subject with creativity and sensitivity. They do more than tell stories, they challenge perceptions, spark vital conversations, and will undoubtedly make people stop and think about the reality of carrying a knife.

“Northumbria Police, the Violence Reduction Unit, and our partners remain committed to tackling knife crime, and through education, early intervention, and initiatives like this, we can help young people make safe and informed choices for their futures.

“These films will be a vital tool in our ongoing awareness and prevention work, helping to build safer streets and stronger communities for everyone.”

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s Knife Crime Lead, added:

“Tackling knife-related crime remains one of our Force priorities and we’re heartened to see the effort and passion that has gone into producing the winning film.

“We hope that the production is seen by as many people as people as we continue our fight to reduce serious violence and knife crime in our communities.

“To anyone thinking of becoming involved in such criminal activity, my message is to think again.

“You could not only destroy the life of another person, but your life and the lives of your family and friends too.”