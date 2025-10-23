NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates 20th Graduation Day with Pride, Joy and Powerful Stories

NPTC Group of Colleges marked a major milestone this week as it celebrated its 20th Graduation Day in vibrant ceremony at the iconic Gwyn Hall in Neath. The event was a heartfelt tribute to achievement, resilience, and the transformative power of education — bringing together graduates, families, educators, and dignitaries in a jubilant celebration that lit up the town.

The event honoured the achievements of students from Neath Port Talbot, Brecon, and Newtown who successfully completed degrees and higher education qualifications in partnership with esteemed institutions including the University of South Wales, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Wrexham University, Pearson, AAT, and LMI.

A highlight of the day was the special recognition of Welsh Poet Laureate Alex Wharton who was awarded an Honorary Fellowship, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to children’s literature and education. Known for his passionate advocacy of literacy and youth empowerment, Alex’s presence struck a powerful chord with graduates and guests alike.

Delighted with his Fellowship, Alex applauded the other students receiving their recognition and said:

“Education is never wasted. It’s important to celebrate your achievements. The Fellowship is a wonderful achievement and reminds me that my work is worthwhile.”

Chief Executive Mark Dacey led tributes to the graduating class, praising their determination and celebrating the diverse journeys that brought them to this proud moment:

“We’ve seen people of all ages overcome incredible challenges to earn their qualifications,” he said. “Watching their faces light up as they cross the stage — that’s why we do what we do.”

Among those crossing the stage was Maxine Okeefe, who earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Wellbeing and Health in the Community and was named HE Student of the Year. At 40, Maxine returned to education while juggling family life and personal challenges — a journey she says changed her life.

“I am proud and emotional,” she shared. “When I started, I had zero confidence, couldn’t use a computer, and was ready to quit. But I’m so glad I didn’t. The tutors’ support and encouragement meant everything.”

Maxine’s story has already sparked a ripple effect: her daughter and sister, inspired by her success, are now pursuing higher qualifications at the College.

With gowns flowing, applause echoing, and smiles all around, Graduation Day 2025 was more than a ceremony — it was a celebration of dreams fulfilled, and futures ignited. As NPTC Group of Colleges looks ahead to the next chapter, the event stood as a powerful reminder of what education can achieve: confidence, creativity, and a community transformed — a testament to the power of education and the promise of tomorrow.