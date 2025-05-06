University of Kent Microbiologists receive Prestigious LearnSci Teaching Innovation Award

Two University of Kent microbiologists have been awarded the prestigious LearnSci Teaching Innovation Award for 2025, for their work enhancing numeracy across schools via targeted transitions which has helped to support students transition to university.

Dr. Emma Hargreaves and Dr. Alexandra Moores, both Senior Lecturers in Microbiology at the University of Kent’s School of Natural Sciences, were awarded the prestigious Teaching Innovation Award by the digital learning platform LearnSci, recognizing their commitment to improving the student experience through innovative teaching practices.

The Smart Workshop – Identifying Numeracy Gaps in Incoming Students

The 2025 award is the third time Dr Moores has won the Teaching Innovation Award, first winning the prestigious award back in 2020 for her numeracy-focused Smart Worksheet, which she collaborated with LearnSci on.

The Smart Worksheet was designed to identify potential gaps in mathematical skills among incoming students before they begin their degree. This early assessment allowed for timely support and interventions to help address any numeracy challenges from the outset.

Students responded positively, reporting increased confidence in applying mathematical concepts—particularly in areas like data analysis. Insights from the worksheet were later used to shape targeted workshops and inform curriculum adjustments, developed in collaboration with the University of Kent’s Student Success Team.

Acknowledging her win in 2020, Dr. Moores said: “We are delighted to have been recognised with a Teaching Innovation Award for our work on the Smart Worksheet. Further funding from the Student Success Project has enabled us to continue supporting student success in numeracy.’

University of Kent Student Pre-Arrival Hub

Extending her collaboration with LearnSci, Dr Moores, Dr Hargreaves and Mrs Candis Robers (Student Experience Manager at the time) co-collaborated to create a Pre-Arrival Hub which launched at the University of Kent in 2023 and won the LearnSci Teaching Innovation Award in 2022.

The Pre-Arrival Hub provides new University of Kent students with essential information and guidance before they begin their studies. It also enables early identification of those who may need additional support, ensuring timely and proactive assistance.

The impact of the Pre-Arrival Hub has been significant for the University of Kent’s Division of Natural Sciences as it has now been adapted and tailored to each of University of Kent’s academic schools, ensuring information and support is relevant, bespoke and benefits a diverse community of current students.

Next Steps

Following their recent success, Dr Hargreaves, Dr Moores, and Dr Rosalyn Masterton (Senior Lecturer in Biological Sciences) are now collaborating with local schools and colleges to support further education students—especially those from underrepresented backgrounds—as they prepare for university life.

In addition, they are strengthening support for foundation year students by developing tailored resources and launching a peer mentoring scheme, in partnership with the Skills for Academic Success Team, to help ease the transition into higher education.