University of Sunderland recognised with Mental Health Charter Award

The University of Sunderland has successfully achieved the University Mental Health Charter (UMHC) Award, making it one of just seventeen institutions to be recognised by Student Minds, an independent voice for university mental health.

The award spotlights institutions that have implemented a whole-community approach to student and staff mental health.

The UMHC award panel congratulated the University on its great work to improve wellbeing and mental health outcomes and commended the strong commitment to a whole university approach, highlighting the University’s continuous efforts to embed good practice within its wellbeing service and faculties.

In particular, the award spotlighted the University’s excellent practice for its inclusivity and intersectionality – showcased by its 24/7 Wellbeing support, the WeCare team, staff networks and drive to create a welcoming and safe environment for all members of the University community.

Tracey McKenzie, Head of Student Support at the University of Sunderland, said:

“This achievement means so much to us and reflects both the strength of our community and the inspiring model at the University of Sunderland.

“With so many creative initiatives in place, we ensure that both staff and students are at the heart of everything we do because everyone has a role to play in creating our supportive environment of which we are so proud.

“Gaining the Mental Health Charter award has taken much time, energy and dedication, and it’s been a team effort all the way. While the journey hasn’t been easy, we’re thrilled to share this success.

“But this is just the beginning. Our commitment to continuous improvement remains unwavering and we look forward to further developing and enhancing our efforts for the wellbeing of all.”

The UMHC calls for universities to consider how they can create an environment that promotes positive mental health and wellbeing for their communities.

When accessing the University’s mental health services, 95% of students who gave feedback to the University reported that the Wellbeing team has supported them to stay at the University.

Jack Cusack, who studies English: Creative and Professional Writing at the University, has shared his experience of accessing Student Support.

He said:

“The staff have been so supportive from referral right through to accessing Counselling. The service was so welcoming and have given me the support and the perspective need to continue my studies.

“Perspective is so important and learning from the experience of others like the Mental Health Advisors has been so helpful. The staff here also have been able to support with any further help that I have needed, and it has really helped me engage with the recovery process.”

Across the UK, 113 universities have signed up to the UMHC programme that helps support institutions embed good practice. Of those members, 17 institutions, including the University of Sunderland, have achieved the UMHC award.

Simon Lee, Student Journey’s Assistant Director for Sport and Support Services at the University, said:

“I am both thrilled and incredibly proud that the University has successfully achieved the Charter award.

“Not only is this testimony to the ground-breaking work we are doing internally but also speaks volumes about our approach to work with our partners in the public, private and voluntary sectors across the city of Sunderland and beyond. Our approach is unique and highly innovative. Achieving the award confirms its success”.

The award also encompasses the University’s London campus.

Chris Nixon, Head of Student Services for the University of Sunderland in London, said: “We are very proud of the support offered to our London students and how staff strive to ensure delivery reflects our diverse campus community; mental health is crucial to student success, and achieving the award signifies our focus on how we help students achieve their goals.”