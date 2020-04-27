Perlego partners with Cambridge University Press to offer textbooks online

Online learning library @Perlego announces @CambridgeUP partnership

Through the agreement, Perlego will host a range of content from the publishing giant on its digital subscription platform.

With so many students unable to attend lectures and access books in libraries, online content has emerged as an effective solution to protect students from Coronavirus and ensure learning continues as normal.

The partnership comes as Perlego recently gave students across the world free access to its platform, allowing them to learn remotely during the pandemic.

Cambridge University Press is the world’s oldest publishing house, offering more than 53,000 academic and professional development titles from authors in over 100 countries.

Headquartered in London, Perlego also works with the likes of Pearson, Wiley, Cengage to provide over 300,000 textbooks via its online library.

Perlego CEO Gauthier Van Malderen said: “We’re excited and honoured to be partnering with one of the world’s most iconic publishing houses. From today, our users can access essential content from Cambridge University Press to aid in their studying and learning efforts.

“In the midst of challenging times, we’re working harder than ever with our partners to provide the best range of content that allows everyone to continue learning safely anywhere and at any time.“

Giana Elyea, Sales Director for Trade and Higher Education at the Press, added: “We have been working hard to give students and lecturers access to the textbooks they need during the current crisis, both through our own website and by partnering with others. It’s great to add Perlego to that list of partners and I’m delighted that they are able to make a selection of our textbooks freely available on their platform.”

