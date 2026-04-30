SELECT welcomes commitment to apprenticeships in parties’ election manifestos – but raises concerns about continued silence over regulation of electrical sector

Ahead of crucial Holyrood vote, campaigning trade body expresses “deep disappointment” that protection of title has not been given higher priority

With a week left until the Scottish Parliament election, the country’s largest construction trade body, SELECT, has welcomed the candidates’ focus on apprenticeships – but also says it is “deeply disappointed” that regulation of the electrical sector is not on any agenda.

Skills and training is included in most of the manifestos issued by the main parties competing for seats at Holyrood on May 7, but the association says it is “frustrating” that none contain a pledge to act on longstanding calls to introduce protection of title for electricians.

SELECT has been campaigning tirelessly for regulation for more than a decade, and gathered more cross-party support during a visit to the Scottish Parliament earlier this year – but despite growing high-profile political backing, no party has officially committed to the cause.

Sharon Miller, Managing Director Designate at SELECT, said:

“We are pleased to see that all main parties recognise the importance of apprenticeships and have pledged to introduce a range of measures to help safeguard the future of skills and training in Scotland.

“However, despite repeated individual backing and more than half of MSPs from the previous Parliament signing up to our Wall of Support, it is deeply disappointing that none of the main parties have included regulation of the electrical industry in their 2026 manifestos.

“The ongoing electrification of society means that Scotland is in the throes of one of the biggest transformations ever as we head to a net zero future that will depend on electricity and the skills and expertise of the electricians who deliver it.

“As we outlined in our own manifesto, it is of the utmost importance that we are in a position to make sure that those who work in the industry do so in a safe and competent manner, and regulation of the sector is recognised as the most effective way of doing this.”

In addition to politicians, SELECT’s regulation campaign has gathered widespread support from across the construction industry, with backing from bodies including Electrical Safety First, the Electrical Distributors’ Association, the Energy Saving Trust and the Federation of Master Builders.

Others who have added a virtual ‘brick’ to the association’s Wall of Support include Unite the Union, The Building Safety Group, the Scottish Association of Landlords, the Scottish Building Federation and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Ms Miller added:

“SELECT has carried out in-depth consultations, succeeded in having the matter raised in the Scottish Parliament and gathered support from across the political spectrum as well as from companies and individuals.

“We have also been at the forefront of informing MSPs and Ministers about the seriousness of the issue and been supported in our calls for legislation to make it a statutory offence for someone to call themselves an electrician when they have no, or inadequate, qualifications.

“It is therefore frustrating that, despite repeated assurances, the main parties continue to treat regulation as a lesser priority. However, once the dust has settled from the election, SELECT will meet with the new government and other MSPs to ensure the campaign continues and that protection of title is granted in the interests of both the industry and wider public safety.”