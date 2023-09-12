Brand new inspirational education podcast launched by E-ACT multi- academy trust

Opening Minds Opening Doors is a brand-new inspirational education podcast created by E-ACT, a family of 28 academies. Each podcast theme, and featured guests, have been carefully chosen to cover a range of topics relevant to students, parents and those working in education. The Podcast is aligned to their ‘Opening Minds, Opening Doors’ strategy, ensuring that coming from a disadvantaged background does not determine your future. This is achieved by creating the conditions where children, young people and staff can thrive.

The first episode launched this week and centres on childhood cancer awareness. The series will go on to tackle other important topics such as technology and education, women in STEM, knife crime, LGBTQ+ education and the cost-of-living crisis. The Opening Minds Opening Doors Podcast has been made in partnership with the Bauer Media Group and the episodes feature industry experts, organisations and inspirational guests who can provide knowledge, support and personal experience to help educate listeners.

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT said:

“I am so proud that each episode features E-ACT staff and students who share their expertise and experience on a range of important topics. Opening Minds Opening Doors has been created in collaboration with incredible charities, organisations and inspirational people and every episode has been carefully curated to highlight important and wide-ranging topics and challenges relating to the environment we live, work, and learn in.”

“I hope that there will be something to interest everyone, from episodes that focus on developing innovative practice on emerging technology like AI, supporting staff with menopause through to episodes that advocate for parents and our communities – such as choosing the right school and the cost-of-living crisis.”

“We are also sharing some emotional stories on issues like childhood cancer and knife crime awareness and have some episodes designed to inspire our students for their future on topics like Women in STEM and LGBTQIA+.”

