University of Chester awarded national quality watermark for public engagement

The University of Chester has been recognised with a national quality watermark, highlighting its commitment to public engagement.

The University has been awarded the Bronze Engage Watermark by the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE).

The watermark celebrates the University’s dedication to sharing knowledge, skills and opportunities with its communities. The honour acknowledges universities that have embedded meaningful engagement into their strategic priorities and are actively investing in further, long-term improvement.

Sophie Duncan, Co-director of the NCCPE, said:

“Public engagement is fundamental to building an open, community‑focused university that serves society. Therefore we are delighted to award the University of Chester a Bronze Engage Watermark, recognising the University’s commitment to the city and its people, supported by powerful partnerships, authentic leadership and by a clear institutional commitment to working collaboratively with its communities.”

She continued:

“We were particularly inspired by the University’s longstanding approach to tackling discrimination and inequalities, the vibrancy and contribution of its students and the clarity brought by recent investment in public engagement infrastructure.

“The ambition of Chester’s approach and the resolute commitment shown by its senior team provide a really strong foundation for the future. We are excited to celebrate the University’s achievements and to see its engagement practice continue to flourish in the years ahead.”

Achieving a Bronze Engage Watermark is a significant step for any university. It demonstrates a clear commitment to developing and embedding public engagement across the institution. To achieve this award, universities must show they have strong foundations in place, backed by a well-prioritised and resourced action plan designed to deliver meaningful progress.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, said:

“Public and civic engagement have always been fundamental to the University of Chester’s mission. The importance of the relationships we build with our communities has only increased in recent years, in the face of global and local socio-economic challenges. The watermark process has highlighted just how much passion and pride there is within our University community. I was particularly proud to see our commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion so prominent in the NCCPE’s findings – evidence that the efforts we have undertaken in recent years are having a positive impact across and beyond our institution.

“This award is recognition of all my colleagues who undertake such incredibly thoughtful public engagement – from research, partnerships and events to volunteering, and outreach activities – and who are so dedicated to the communities and groups with whom they work. My thanks also to leaders from Storyhouse, the Countess of Chester Hospital and Cheshire West and Chester Council, who met with the NCCPE to provide an external view. We look forward to taking our learning into the next phase of public engagement at Chester.”