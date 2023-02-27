Let’s talk business – Oxfordshire LEP launch new podcast, OxTalks

Let’s talk business: tackling industry challenges with Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s new podcast series – OxTalks

The Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (OxLEP) has today (27th February) launched a brand-new podcast, OxTalks, for businesses in Oxfordshire and beyond wanting to take their organisation to the next level.

OxTalks explores the big questions in business – from finding and retaining talent, to adopting new technologies, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and creating equal opportunities.

The podcast is hosted by renowned Radio and TV presenter, Howard Bentham, with guests ranging from SMEs in Oxfordshire to multi-national organisations. Howard is an experienced broadcaster, having previously presented on BBC Radio 5 Live and several BBC Local Radio and commercial stations – including BBC Radio Oxford.

As the Local Enterprise Partnership for Oxfordshire, OxLEP’s role is to champion the county’s economic potential, acting as the driving force to create a dynamic, sustainable, and growing place to live, work and enjoy. OxLEP’s dedicated Business Support Tool signposts Oxfordshire’s companies to the most appropriate business support, providing a bespoke plan, at no cost, to help them thrive.

During the initial six-part series, Howard is joined by a variety of key industry figures who will be delving deep on the challenges faced by the business community – both locally and globally.

The first episode explores how physical spaces can foster opportunities for all communities with Andy Edwards, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Makespace Oxford. As an entrepreneur dedicated to finding creative community uses for empty or underused buildings, Andy discusses his passion for purpose-driven businesses that make a real change in society.

Other conversations range from Oxfordshire’s role in the global technology sector and the future of fusion energy with Tim Bestwick, Chief Technology Officer at UKAEA, to the role of ESG in business growth and legacy, with Emma Gibson, Senior Partner at KPMG Law in the UK. Dominic Hare, CEO of Blenheim also joins Howard to explore the role of tourism in generating investment for all sectors in Oxfordshire and beyond.

Speaking of OxTalks, OxLEP’s Chief Executive, Nigel Tipple, said: ‘’Launching this podcast has always been an ambition of ours. That is why we are extremely proud to be working with such a well-respected host to welcome industry leaders from a range of sectors to have thought-provoking conversations about significant issues that are impacting businesses today.

‘’From understanding what support is available for small businesses to the role of sustainability and innovation in today’s economy, we recognised that more conversations needed to be had. The world around us is constantly evolving, and our team is passionate about providing organisations with the latest insight into key trends, helping them to take their business to new heights.’’

Host of OxTalks, Howard Bentham, added: “I am delighted to be working with OxLEP on this brand-new podcast series for the Oxfordshire community. It’s a tough time for businesses in the current market, so whether you’re based in Oxfordshire or beyond, we’re here to listen and answer your questions with the help of some of the county’s most respected leaders. You don’t want to miss it!”

The first series of OxTalks will run for six episodes, with a new edition published every other Monday starting on 27th February 2023.

The first episode of OxTalks is available to stream now on channels including Spotify, Castbox and Apple Podcasts. You can find the video version on OxLEP’s Youtube channel, ‘Oxfordshire LEP’, or via https://www.oxfordshirelep.com/oxtalks.

To find out more about OxLEP and gain access to tailored business support, please visit https://www.oxfordshirelep.com/.

