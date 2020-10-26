 
Colleges applying for exceptional funding will not now automatically be placed into formal intervention

Details
@EducationGovUK have amended their College Oversight policy, see their response below:

College oversight: support and intervention 

A DfE spokesperson said:

“We are providing maximum support to colleges during the Covid-19 pandemic and we will continue to intervene where colleges are at financial risk. However, we want to ensure that our action fits the college circumstances and is based on a thorough assessment.

“We have updated our guidance to make clear that colleges applying for exceptional funding will not now automatically be placed into formal intervention.”

This policy sets out how the government will support and intervene to improve financial resilience and quality in colleges.

Documents

College oversight: support and intervention

Ref: DFE-00068-2019PDF, 430KB, 45 pages

Details

The policy sets out a strengthened approach to supporting and intervening in colleges, including:

  • a preventative function to identify problems sooner
  • extended triggers for early and formal intervention
  • a strengthened role for the FE Commissioner to review provision in a local area
  • use of independent business reviews to support effective decision making
  • introduction of the statutory college insolvency regime

If a college or creditor initiates insolvency proceedings, notice of those proceedings should be sent by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by post to:

Secretary of State for Education
Department for Education
Sanctuary Buildings
Great Smith Street
London
SW1P 3BT

Published 1 April 2019
Last updated 26 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Document updated to reflect amendment to formal intervention trigger for cash related concerns.

  2. Extended the criteria for FE Commissioner diagnostic assessments so a college can be referred for one earlier than the current criteria allows. Delegated the decision to place a college into Supervised College Status to the Case Management Group (CMG).

  3. First published.

